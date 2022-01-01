Saloon of Mt. Lebanon

Go
Since opening back in 1976, The Saloon has been the place to be for a fun time with familiar faces. As your local neighborhood bar, we’re serving up 30 rotating craft beers and full bar menu to our Pittsburgh friends, which features everything from snacks and sandwiches to wings, pizzas, burgers, and a whole lot more. So join us for a cold brew and bite to eat any day of the week -- we’re always happy to see you again here at The Saloon

PIZZA • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

622 Washington Rd • $

Avg 4 (400 reviews)

Popular Items

Giant Fish$13.49
10oz fresh Atlantic cod, hand breaded and fried.
Buffalo Chicken$11.49
fried or grilled. Served in buffalo sauce.
Mini$10.49
topped with american cheese and served on potato buns.
Basket Fries$3.99
Cheeseburger$9.99
Chicken Strips$10.49
plain or buffalo, add fries $1
Bacon Cheddar$11.49
6 Wings$10.99
served with ranch or blue cheese
Napkins and Plasticware
Add what you need to your cart
13 Wings$13.99
served with ranch or blue cheese
Sports
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Delivery
Takeout

622 Washington Rd

Pittsburgh PA

Sunday11:45 am - 10:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:45 am - 10:00 pm
