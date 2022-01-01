Sal's Restaurant & Pizzeria

Salvatore moved to New Mexico from The Bronx, NY in 1977. Shortly after, he and his brother opened an Italian Deli called The Deli Mart in Albuquerque.

In search of a new adventure, Salvatore and Mimmo (from the late Three Stars Pizzeria) teamed up in May of 1988 to open Mimmo’s.

After 32 years of doing business, Mimmo retired and during months of closure, remodeling ensued.

Sal plans to reopen at the end of 2020, keeping a space for all friends and family at the table. Here’s to a healthy, happy new year.

Cheers,

Your Local Italian Place



3301 Coors Blvd