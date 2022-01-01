Go
Sal's Italian Ristorante

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA • PASTA • SUBS • FRENCH FRIES

4801 Linton Blvd #12a • $$

Avg 4.4 (404 reviews)

Popular Items

16" Pizza$16.99
Fresh pizza dough, tomato sauce, and mozzarella cheese. Add toppings to create a custom pizza just for you!
Caesar Salad$9.99
Romaine, Parmesan cheese, croutons and house made Caesar dressing
12" Pizza$13.99
Fresh pizza dough, tomato sauce, and mozzarella cheese. Add toppings to create a custom pizza just for you!
Chicken Parmigiana$20.99
Chicken breast lightly breaded, baked with tomato sauce and topped with mozzarella cheese
Lg Cannoli$6.25
Crispy cannoli shell filled with a smooth mixture of fresh whole ricotta and mini chocolate morsels
Kids 10" Pizza$8.99
Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese
Chicken Wings (10)$15.99
Served with celery and ranch or blue cheese dressing. BBQ, Mild, Sals Famous Hot n Spicy, or Garlic Parmesan
Rolls (6)$4.49
Sal’s homemade rolls with a choice of garlic or plain
Penne alla Vodka$18.99
Sauteed proscuitto with fresh garlic, fresh tomatoes and fresh basil in a pink vodka sauce
Greek Salad$13.99
Romaine and cucumbers, kalamata olives, red onions, fresh tomatoes, feta cheese, fresh-squeezed lemon, oregano and extra virgin olive oil
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

4801 Linton Blvd #12a

Delray Beach FL

Sunday10:00 am - 9:45 pm
Monday10:00 am - 9:45 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:45 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:45 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:45 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:45 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:45 pm
