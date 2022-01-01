Go
Toast

Sal's Italian Ristorante

Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria

11290 Legacy Ave #100

No reviews yet

Popular Items

World Famous Lunch Special$9.99
Regular Cheese Pizza Medium$13.99
Fresh tomato sauce and Grande mozzarella cheese.
House Side Salad$3.99
Mixed greens, shredded carrots, cherry tomatoes, onions, black olives
Fried Mozzarella (5)$10.99
Served with side of marinara sauce
Regular Cheese Pizza Large$16.99
Fresh tomato sauce and Grande mozzarella cheese.
Margherita Pizza Large$19.99
Fresh squeezed pear tomatoes, fresh garlic, fresh basil, Grande mozzarella cheese, extra virgin olive oil.
(6) Garlic Cheesy Rolls$6.99
Rolls topped with garlic, olive oil, melted mozzarella with side of marinara sauce.
Grandma Sicilian Thin Crust Large$20.99
Grande mozzarella cheese topped with fresh squeezed pear tomatoes, fresh garlic, fresh basil, extra virgin olive oil.
D-House Salad$9.99
Mixed greens, shredded carrots, cherry tomatoes, onions, black olives
Sal's Famous Wings$15.99
Served with celery sticks.
See full menu

Location

11290 Legacy Ave #100

Palm Beach Gardens FL

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Avocado Cantina

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Olive U

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

PARK AVENUE BBQ & GRILLE

No reviews yet

Get ready for the best BBQ in Palm Beach County for the last 30 years.

Voodoo Bayou

No reviews yet

Experience the most unique and captivating atmosphere in South Florida! Enjoy cuisine and drinks that will make you feel right at home 'down by the Bayou'!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston