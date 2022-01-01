Sal's Italian Ristorante
Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria
11290 Legacy Ave #100
Popular Items
Location
11290 Legacy Ave #100
Palm Beach Gardens FL
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Avocado Cantina
Come in and enjoy!
Olive U
Come in and enjoy!
PARK AVENUE BBQ & GRILLE
Get ready for the best BBQ in Palm Beach County for the last 30 years.
Voodoo Bayou
Experience the most unique and captivating atmosphere in South Florida! Enjoy cuisine and drinks that will make you feel right at home 'down by the Bayou'!