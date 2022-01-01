Sal's Jr. Pizzeria & Italian Restaurant
Dining Room is now Opened! Come in and enjoy!
7401 PEPPERS FERRY BLVD
Popular Items
Location
7401 PEPPERS FERRY BLVD
Fairlawn VA
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Sharkey's Wing & Rib Joint - Radford
Come in and enjoy!
The Radford Lunch Box, LLC
We are a cafeteria service providing breakfast and lunch from 2 buildings.
Brick House Pizza
Come in and enjoy!
El Charro Mexican Grill
Come in and enjoy ! Open for dine-in or Take-out.