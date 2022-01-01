Go
Toast

Sal's Jr. Pizzeria & Italian Restaurant

Dining Room is now Opened! Come in and enjoy!

7401 PEPPERS FERRY BLVD

No reviews yet

Popular Items

SLICE PIZZA$2.50
FRIES CRINKLE CUT$4.99
Premium, crinkle-cut French fries.
CHEESE STEAK MUSHROOM$10.75
With mayo, onions, mushrooms & melted cheese.
ORIGINAL CHEESE STEAK$10.50
Our Famous Original with mayo, sautéed onions and melted cheese.
LARGE TOSSED SALAD$5.99
Crisp romaine with tomatoes, onions, cucumbers and croutons.
Medium Pizza$13.50
X-LARGE Pizza 18"$15.99
Side Dressing$0.75
CHEESE STEAK WORKS$11.75
With lettuce, tomatoes, mayo, mushrooms, peppers, onions & melted cheese.
Mini Pizza$9.25
See full menu

Location

7401 PEPPERS FERRY BLVD

Fairlawn VA

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Sharkey's Wing & Rib Joint - Radford

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Radford Lunch Box, LLC

No reviews yet

We are a cafeteria service providing breakfast and lunch from 2 buildings.

Brick House Pizza

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

El Charro Mexican Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy ! Open for dine-in or Take-out.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston