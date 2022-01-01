Go
Sal's Pizza

WRAPS • PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

2538 Cedarcrest Rd • $$

Avg 3.9 (239 reviews)

Popular Items

Mozarella Sticks$7.99
10 wings$12.99
Strombolli$13.99
12" BYO Pizza$10.99
20 wings$24.99
14" BYO Pizza$12.99
18" BYO Pizza$16.99
Marinara side
Garlic Knots$5.99
16" BYO Pizza$13.99
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

2538 Cedarcrest Rd

Acworth GA

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
