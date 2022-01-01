Sal's Pizza
Come in and enjoy!
PIZZA
51 Brookline Ave • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
51 Brookline Ave
Boston MA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Hojoko
Hojoko is a rock n roll izakaya honoring the pulse of japanese nightlife by serving sushi, robata grilled yakitori and street food small plates paired with craft cocktails, premium sake, wine and beer.
Fenway Johnnie's
Come in and enjoy!
Audubon
Restaurant / Bar located just outside of Kenmore Square. Neighborhood stop for locals and fans on their way to Fenway Park and The House of Blues.
bb.q Chicken
Come in and enjoy!