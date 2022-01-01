Go
Toast

Sal's Express

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA

25 King St • $$

Avg 4.7 (334 reviews)

Popular Items

Garlic Knots (7)$4.99
Meatball Parmesan Calzone$15.99
Meatballs, pomodoro sauce, fresh basil, mozzarella, parmesan and ricotta
Large 16" Pizza$13.99
Gluten Free Pizza$11.99
XL 19" Pizza$15.99
Wings$7.99
12” Bbq Chicken$14.99
chicken, smoky bbq sauce and mozzarella
Medium 12" Pizza$11.99
Large Caesar$6.99
romaine lettuce, Parmesan, crispy croutons and Caesar dressing
16” Gold Rush$18.99
chicken, honey bbq sauce, pineapple, mozzarella and cheddar
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

25 King St

Littleton MA

Sunday12:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Chip Shots

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Great Road Kitchen - Littleton

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Sai Canteen

No reviews yet

Fresh & Quality Food !!

Pure Foods and Juice

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston