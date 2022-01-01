Sal's Pizza
.
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES
296 South Willow St • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
296 South Willow St
Manchester NH
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 7:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
GUMAA's bar and grill
Come in and enjoy!
Poke Spot
Come in and enjoy!
Elm House of Pizza
New England Style House of Pizza with a Modern Twist
Angel City Music Hall
Come in and enjoy!