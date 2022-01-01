Sals Pizza NY Style

The Egg Bistro

No reviews yet

October of 2007 Doug Stumpf & Mike Touhey set out to change people’s perception of breakfast food forever. Firm believers that breakfast is indeed the most important meal of the day they made it our mission to convince the world of that. Being lifelong Dave Matthews Band fans has allowed them to travel the country to see shows, the one thing that stood out most was the lack of quality breakfast restaurants. The goal was to design a menu with quality ingredients from start to finish and include local products as much as possible. The Egg is constantly working on new food items as well as adding fun and funky drinks to the bar menu. Featuring 12 rotating local craft beers on tap and the best bloody Marys & mimosas in Virginia. Now with three convenient locations including our newest in the Strawbridge section of Virginia Beach, Virginia. We look forward for the opportunity to make you a lifelong guest and remember to Eat, drink and be merry!

