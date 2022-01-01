Go
Toast

Sal's Pizza Pasta Wings

Come in and enjoy!

4810 north street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

#2 PEPPERONI-HALF$6.99
MARINARA, MOZZARELLA, PEPPERONI [ 370-385 CAL], [ ADD EXTRA MEAT ($2.00), ADD EXTRA CHEESE ($2.00), ADD GLUTEN-FRIENDLY ($2.00)]
#3 BIG MEAT FLAT-BREAD SANDWICH$8.99
MARINARA, MOZZARELLA, PEPPERONI, MEATBALLS, HAM [ 740-770 CAL]
SALADS- WHOLE$6.99
[ + $2.00 ADD MEAT]
#3 BIG 3-WHOLE$9.99
MARINARA, MOZZARELLA, PEPPERONI, SAUSAGE, BACON [ 1080-1110 CAL],[ ADD EXTRA MEAT ($2.00), ADD EXTRA CHEESE ($2.00), ADD GLUTEN-FRIENDLY ($2.00)]
#2 RANCH CHICKEN FLAT-BREAD SANDWICH$8.99
ALFREDO SAUCE, SUN-DRIED TOMATOES, PARMESAN, CHICKEN, RANCH DRIZZLE [ 740-770 CAL]
#10 WHOLE- CHEESE PIZZA$6.99
MARINARA, MOZZARELLA [ADD EXTRA CHEESE ($2.00), ADD GLUTEN-FRIENDLY ($2.00)]
#2 PEPPERONI-WHOLE$9.99
MARINARA, MOZZARELLA, PEPPERONI [ 740-770 CAL], [ ADD EXTRA MEAT ($2.00), ADD EXTRA CHEESE ($2.00), ADD GLUTEN-FRIENDLY ($2.00)]
12 PC-GRILLED WINGS$14.99
12 PCS [1690 CAL]
6 PC- GRILLED WINGS$8.49
6 PCS [780 CAL]
#1 BUILD YOUR OWN- WHOLE PIZZA$9.99
LIMIT 5 TOPPINGS IN ADDITION TO SAUCE AND CHEESE [ ADD EXTRA MEAT ($2.00), ADD EXTRA CHEESE ($2.00), ADD GLUTEN-FRIENDLY ($2.00)]
See full menu

Location

4810 north street

NACOGDOCHES TX

Sunday10:00 am - 8:30 pm
Monday10:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday10:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 8:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Tomé Express

No reviews yet

Tome Express Nacogdoches- Chef Made Meals for those on the GO!!
We offer Drive Thru, Delivery, Curbside, and Pick up!

Java Jacks Coffee House

No reviews yet

You can now order ahead from your favorite local Coffee Shop!

MayMay's

No reviews yet

Specialty Coffee and Mini Cake Donuts (Pizza, Wings, and other food specials coming soon!)

Pelican Pointe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston