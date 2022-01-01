Go
Toast

Sal's Pizza

Come in and enjoy!

77 Massachusetts Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Thin Crust Pizza$13.99
Cupcake$2.50
Garlic Knots (7)$5.99
19” Sal’s Special$18.99
mushrooms, peppers, onion, pepperoni, black olives and mozzarella
Large Greek$9.99
garden salad topped with imported feta, kalamata olives and pepperoncini
Large 16" Pizza$11.99
Chicken Caesar wrap$8.99
Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, parmesan and Caesar dressing
20 oz Bottle$2.50
On the next screen please choose from Pepsi, Diet Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Mist Twist, Orange Crush, Aquafina
Chocolate Chunk Cookie$2.50
(1) Cannolis$1.99

Location

77 Massachusetts Ave

Cambridge MA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

CATALYST RESTAURANT

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Dumpling Daughter

No reviews yet

Dumplings, buns, noodles and rice bowls in a modern setting.

Area Four and Area Four Cafe

No reviews yet

THIS IS REAL FOOD. FROM THE OVEN.
Area Four is fueled by creativity, fearlessness, and an unrelenting commitment to quality.
We use amazing ingredients, and we make food from scratch. We’re getting back to basics.

Sebastians

No reviews yet

Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk for foodborne illness. Please inform staff if you have any food allergies prior to ordering

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston