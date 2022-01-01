Go
Sal's Pizzeria

Open today 11:00 AM - 8:00 PM

1578 Reviews

$

26612 Towne Centre Dr Suite F

Foothill Ranch, CA 92610

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Pickup

Delivery

Popular Items

Pinwheels$5.00
Dough rolls with Mozzarella, Ricotta & your choice of filling. Comes with Marinara Sauce.
Cheese$14.00
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella
Pepperoni$14.00
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni
Garlic Knots x6$6.00
Freshly Baked Knots, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Garlic, Parsley.
Comes with Marinara Sauce.
Cannoli$3.00
Golden Crispy Shell, Sweet Ricotta & Chocolate Chips Cream mix, Powdered Sugar
The Works$24.00
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushrooms, Bell Peppers, Onions, Black Olives
Brooklyn Cheese
Grandma Sauce, Mozzarella, Sal’s Handmade Fresh Mozzarella, Oregano, Parmesan
Homemade Ranch Dressing$0.50
Made from scratch, Creamy Buttermilk Style
Caesar$10.00
Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan, Homemade Caesar Dressing & Croutons.
Garlic Knots x12$10.00
Freshly Baked Knots, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Garlic, Parsley.
Comes with Marinara Sauce.
Attributes and Amenities

check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm

Restaurant info

Website

Location

26612 Towne Centre Dr Suite F, Foothill Ranch CA 92610

Directions

Nearby restaurants

MAMÓN

No reviews yet

Offering delicious breakfast, lunch, and carryout options. We specialize in balancing a well rounded diet to accommodate all lifestyles. Our menu features vegan, vegetarian, and animal products. Gluten free options available!
REWARDS SIGNUP
https://www.toasttab.com/mamon/rewardsSignup
REWARDS LOOKUP
https://www.toasttab.com/mamon/rewards

Cuca’s Mexican Food - Foothill Ranch

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

DING TEA FOOTHILL RANCH

No reviews yet

Taste is a kind of lifestyle. Ding Tea name means the best tea. Ding Tea is an indispensable taste. We believe and insist that the infinite possibility of tea no matter black tea or milk tea. Since 2007, Ding Tea intended to promote the brand and Taiwanese tea culture to the world, created a new mainstream of exclusive drinks, and insisted on bringing consumers new and refined drinks.

Aroma Pizza and Pasta

No reviews yet

Aroma Pizza and Pasta specializes in providing quality food and service to our local Baker Ranch, Irvine, and Lake Forest community. We make delicious pizzas, pastas, subs, sandwiches, wings, calzones, and salads.
Order now and enjoy! You won't be disappointed.

Pickup

Delivery

Sal's Pizzeria

orange star4.6 • 1578 Reviews

Pickup

Delivery

