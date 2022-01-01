Sal's Trattoria
Authentic Taste of Italy
PASTA
2834 North Southport Ave. • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
2834 North Southport Ave.
Chicago IL
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Gotham Bagels Lakeview
NY Bagels prepared using traditional technique pass down by many generations Sandwiches and Cream Cheese utilizing modern flavors and ingredients
Tatas Tacos Lakeview
Everyone Loves Tatas!
Eduardos Enoteca Lakeview
Enjoy fine Italian wines, craft cocktails, and artisan pizzas & pastas in Lakeview! Eduardo's Enoteca serves Chicago's best Italian food & wine, and an amazing Happy Hour!
Duffy's Tavern & Grille
Come in and enjoy!!