Sal's Trattoria

Authentic Taste of Italy

PASTA

2834 North Southport Ave. • $$

Avg 4.7 (445 reviews)

Popular Items

Rigatoni Bolognese$22.00
Caesar Salad$12.00
Anchovy, Croutons
Chicken Parmesan$22.00
Spaghetti Marinara
Trout Piccata$24.00
Rainbow Trout Piccata Artichokes, Sundried Tomato
Fra Diavolo$26.00
Shrimp, Calabrian Peppers, Tomatoes, Lemon Cream
Burrata$14.00
Tomato Jam, Arugula, Pesto
Salmon$32.00
Roasted Salmon, Braised Collard Greens with Tomatoes, Lemon, Root Beer & White Wine
Grilled Calamari$15.00
Capers, Tomatoes, Lemon, Olive Oil
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Casual
Romantic
Cozy
Groups
Wi-Fi
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2834 North Southport Ave.

Chicago IL

Sunday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants

Gotham Bagels Lakeview

No reviews yet

NY Bagels prepared using traditional technique pass down by many generations Sandwiches and Cream Cheese utilizing modern flavors and ingredients

Tatas Tacos Lakeview

No reviews yet

Everyone Loves Tatas!

Eduardos Enoteca Lakeview

No reviews yet

Enjoy fine Italian wines, craft cocktails, and artisan pizzas & pastas in Lakeview! Eduardo's Enoteca serves Chicago's best Italian food & wine, and an amazing Happy Hour!

Duffy's Tavern & Grille

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

