Salsa Bandera -
Open today 11:00 AM - 9:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Location
13272 South Cedar Park Drive, Herriman UT 84096
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Los Tapatios Taco Grill - Herriman - 5418 W Mainn St
No Reviews
5418 W Mainn St Herriman, UT 84096
View restaurant
Hello Sugar - Riverton - Riverton
No Reviews
4489 W Partridge Hill Lane, Suite S-120 Riverton, UT 84096
View restaurant
Dirty Bird - Riverton - Riverton
No Reviews
13299 S Teal Ridge Way Suite PD-K1 Riverton, UT 84096
View restaurant