Go
Toast

Salsa Caribbean Cuisine

Come in and enjoy!

10 Bridge St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Alcapurria$3.00
Maduros$3.00
Deliciously sweet ripened fried plantain.
Pernil Pork$15.00
Slow roasted pork shoulder, traditionally seasoned and cooked to perfection.
Grilled Chicken$15.00
Marinaded chicken cooked in a garlic sauce with sautéed buttery veggies.
Stew$14.00
Delicious, brightly seasoned hearty chicken stew, cooked with potatoes and carrots. Served with rice and a side salad.
Potato Relleno$11.00
3 Deep fried potato balls filled with beef served with our house tropical salsa and house sauce
Empanada Platter$11.00
3 Assorted empanada served with house tropical salsa and house sauce
Caribbean Red Snapper$17.00
Whole red snapper dredged in seasoned crispy cornmeal, fried golden brown.
Baby Back Ribs$18.00
House specialty ribs cooked to perfection, glazed with our sweet and tangy homemade sauce. Served with plantains and rice.
See full menu

Location

10 Bridge St

Shelburne Falls MA

Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Blue Rock Restaurant & Bar

No reviews yet

5/1 Take will resume at 5:45 to b e for 6:15 and later If we have disabled Take-out orders during our normal business hours we may be focused on customers in the restaurant at the moment. Please check back at a later point in the evening or call for an update. Thank you so much!

Hearty Eats

No reviews yet

Creating a bridge between the health food and fast food worlds!

Posada Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

DA

No reviews yet

Dangelo franchise

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston