Go
Main picView gallery

Salsa Grill

Open today 10:00 AM - 10:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

425 South Main Street

Burlington, IL 60109

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm

Location

425 South Main Street, Burlington IL 60109

Directions

Gallery

Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Hart's Garage
orange starNo Reviews
104 Pingree Grove 2401 US-20, IL 60140
View restaurantnext
Inches Tacos 2 Hampshire - 43W478 IL-72 Hampshire Il.
orange starNo Reviews
43W478 IL-72 Hampshire, IL 60140
View restaurantnext
Niko's Tavern (Pingree Grove)
orange starNo Reviews
2401 W US-20 Pingree Grove, IL 60140
View restaurantnext
Maple and Hash Pingree Grove - 2401 U.S. 20, Unit 110
orange starNo Reviews
2401 U.S. 20, Unit 110 Hampshire, IL 60140
View restaurantnext
Sycamore Dairy Ripple - 675 East State Street
orange starNo Reviews
675 East State Street Sycamore, IL 60178
View restaurantnext
Perknpickle
orange starNo Reviews
Whispering Springs Ln Elgin, IL 60124
View restaurantnext
Map

More near Burlington

Hampshire

No reviews yet

Huntley

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Dundee

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Elgin

Avg 4.6 (26 restaurants)

Marengo

Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)

South Elgin

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Algonquin

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Carpentersville

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Saint Charles

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Salsa Grill

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston