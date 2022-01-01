Go
Toast

Salsa Grille - Coldwater

Come in and enjoy!

GRILL

7755 Coldwater Rd • $

Avg 4.5 (649 reviews)

Popular Items

FIESTA TACO SALAD$7.95
Large crispy tortilla shell, lettuce, choice of beans, meat, and toppings with your choice of our signature Red Chile Caesar or Tomatillo Lime Ranch dressing. Price starts at $6.95, based on meat.
- Hot
BURRITO$7.95
Flour tortilla stuffed with choice of rice, beans, meat, and fresh toppings. Price starts at $6.95, based on meat choice.
- Hot
Salsa Grille Large Bag of Chips$3.75
16 ounce bag of our Salsa Grille Chips. Fried fresh daily.
TACOS 3$7.95
Choice of flour, corn, or crunchy shells, meat, and toppings of your choice. Price starts at $6.95, based on meat choice.
- Hot
Family Taco Meal (8 Street Style Tacos)$14.99
8 Individual Street Style Tacos. Your choice of Flour or Corn Tortillas.. Your choice of meat and served with onions and cilantro.. Add other toppings for extra charge. 4- 2 ounce Salsa’s come with the meal..
BOWL$7.95
Low carb option! Choice of rice, beans, and meat along with your choice of fresh toppings. Price starts at $6.95, based on meat choice.
- Hot
QUESADILLA$7.95
Flour Tortilla with melted Chihuahua cheese and choice of meat, then grilled, and stuffed with your choice of fresh toppings. Price starts at $6.95, based on meat choice.
- Hot
Amarillo Rice$1.75
Yellow rice cooked with sweet onions/tomatoes/traditional spices.
- Hot
- Vegetarian
- Vegan
- Gluten Free
Roasted Poblano Queso
Creamy jack cheese with roasted poblano peppers/spices.
- Hot
- Vegetarian
- Gluten Free
NACHOS$7.95
Warm crunchy tortilla chips with your choice of beans and meat, then covered in our signature roasted poblano queso sauce with your choice of toppings. Price starts at $6.95, based on meat choice.
- Hot
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

7755 Coldwater Rd

Fort Wayne IN

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Salsa Grille Express

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Brotherhood Mutual

No reviews yet

We're ready to serve!

Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0358

No reviews yet

Nothing Bundt Cakes

B. Antonio's Pizza

No reviews yet

B. Antonio's is a local pizzeria serving up fresh pizza, calzones, sausage rolls, and salads for dine in, carry out, and delivery.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston