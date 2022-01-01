Go
Toast

Salsa Grille - Coventry

Come in and enjoy!

5735 Falls Drive

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Family Meal Deal ( 8 Tacos)$14.99
8 Individual Street Style Tacos. Your choice of Flour or Corn Tortillas.. Your choice of meat and served with onions and cilantro.. Add other toppings for extra charge. 4- 2 ounce Salsa’s come with the meal..
BURRITO$7.95
Flour tortilla stuffed with choice of rice, beans, meat, and fresh toppings. Price starts at $6.95, based on meat choice.
- Hot
QUESADILLA$7.95
Flour Tortilla with melted Chihuahua cheese and choice of meat, then grilled, and stuffed with your choice of fresh toppings. Price starts at $6.95, based on meat choice.
- Hot
Roasted Poblano Queso
Creamy jack cheese with roasted poblano peppers/spices.
- Hot
- Vegetarian
- Gluten Free
TACOS 3$7.95
Choice of flour, corn, or crunchy shells, meat, and toppings of your choice. Price starts at $6.95, based on meat choice.
- Hot
BOWL$7.95
Low carb option! Choice of rice, beans, and meat along with your choice of fresh toppings. Price starts at $6.95, based on meat choice.
- Hot
NACHOS$7.95
Warm crunchy tortilla chips with your choice of beans and meat, then covered in our signature roasted poblano queso sauce with your choice of toppings. Price starts at $6.95, based on meat choice.
- Hot
Salsa Grille Large Bag of Chips$3.99
16 ounce bag of our Salsa Grille Chips. Fried fresh daily.
Kids Quesadilla$5.49
FIESTA TACO SALAD$7.95
Large crispy tortilla shell, lettuce, choice of beans, meat, and toppings with your choice of our signature Red Chile Caesar or Tomatillo Lime Ranch dressing. Price starts at $6.95, based on meat.
- Hot
See full menu

Location

5735 Falls Drive

Fort Wayne IN

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Bon Bon's Coffee Company

No reviews yet

Bon Bon's is a local coffee shop with four area locations. We serve gourmet espresso, coffee, and tea beverages along with various sandwiches, pastries, and other items in a comfortable atmosphere for everyone to enjoy.

Oleys Pizza

No reviews yet

PIZZA - PASTA - PUB
Established 1980

Buffalo Wings & Ribs

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Tequila Mexican Restaurant and Cantina

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston