Salsa Grille - Coventry
Come in and enjoy!
5735 Falls Drive
Popular Items
Location
5735 Falls Drive
Fort Wayne IN
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Bon Bon's Coffee Company
Bon Bon's is a local coffee shop with four area locations. We serve gourmet espresso, coffee, and tea beverages along with various sandwiches, pastries, and other items in a comfortable atmosphere for everyone to enjoy.
Oleys Pizza
PIZZA - PASTA - PUB
Established 1980
Buffalo Wings & Ribs
Come in and enjoy!
Tequila Mexican Restaurant and Cantina
Come in and enjoy!