Salsa Grille - YMCA

Come in and enjoy!

5709 YMCA Park Dr E • $

Avg 4.5 (733 reviews)

Popular Items

FIESTA TACO SALAD$7.95
Large crispy tortilla shell, lettuce, choice of beans, meat, and toppings with your choice of our signature Red Chile Caesar or Tomatillo Lime Ranch dressing. Price starts at $6.95, based on meat.
- Hot
Roasted Poblano Queso
Creamy jack cheese with roasted poblano peppers/spices.
- Hot
- Vegetarian
- Gluten Free
TACOS 3$7.95
Choice of flour, corn, or crunchy shells, meat, and toppings of your choice. Price starts at $6.95, based on meat choice.
- Hot
Churro$1.95
A single caramel filled churro, fresh and sprinkled with sugar.
NACHOS$7.95
Warm crunchy tortilla chips with your choice of beans and meat, then covered in our signature roasted poblano queso sauce with your choice of toppings. Price starts at $6.95, based on meat choice.
- Hot
Salsa Grille Large Bag of Chips$3.49
16 ounce bag of our Salsa Grille Chips. Fried fresh daily.
BOWL$7.95
Low carb option! Choice of rice, beans, and meat along with your choice of fresh toppings. Price starts at $6.95, based on meat choice.
- Hot
QUESADILLA$7.95
Flour Tortilla with melted Chihuahua cheese and choice of meat, then grilled, and stuffed with your choice of fresh toppings. Price starts at $6.95, based on meat choice.
- Hot
George's Mild Salsa
Spice Level: 1/5
- Vegetarian
- Vegan
- Gluten Free
BURRITO$7.95
Flour tortilla stuffed with choice of rice, beans, meat, and fresh toppings. Price starts at $6.95, based on meat choice.
- Hot
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

5709 YMCA Park Dr E

Fort Wayne IN

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

