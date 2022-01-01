Go
FRENCH FRIES

1540 N Rand Rd • $$

Avg 4.5 (1012 reviews)

Popular Items

Steak & Chorizo$5.50
Asada steak and ground chorizo in authentic spices, topped with cuatro chiles salsa and cheese.
Citrus Seared Shrimp$5.00
camarones sautéed, served with pineapple pico de gallo, lime cabbage cilantro slaw and drizzled with a tropical mango salsa
Big Salsa Street Burrito$12.99
black beans, chihuahua cheese, sauteed bell peppers and onions in adobo seasoning, sour cream, pico de gallo and roasted tomatillo sauce. wrapped in a toasted flour tortilla and served with cilantro rice, our signature salsa and chipotle beans.
Barbacoa taco$5.00
barbacoa, with cilantro, onions and our signature chipotle crema salsa.
Steak taco$4.50
carne asada with lettuce, diced onions and cilantro, cotija cheese and lime.
Chicken Tinga$3.99
pulled chicken marinated in authentic Mexican spices, cooked in onions, tomato and spicy chipotle sauce, topped with cotija cheese and sour cream.
Three Taco Platter$13.99
choose any three tacos. served with a side of cilantro rice, chipotle black beans and salsa.
Three Taco Premium Platter$15.99
choose any three tacos. served with a ide of cilantro rice, chipotle black beans and salsa.
Wild Mushrooms$3.99
Wild fresh mushroom mix, with queso fresco and tomatillo sauce.
Al Pastor$3.99
Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Takeout

1540 N Rand Rd

Palatine IL

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
