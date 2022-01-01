Go
Popular Items

crunchy Shrimp Taco$5.50
Golden brown crispy and crunchy butterfly shrimp, lettuce, pico de gallo and two slices of avocado.
Two Taco Premium Platter$13.99
choose any two tacos. served with a side of cilantro rice, chipotle black beans and salsa.
Three Taco Premium Platter$15.99
choose any three tacos. served with a ide of cilantro rice, chipotle black beans and salsa.
Citrus Seared Shrimp$5.00
camarones sautéed, served with pineapple pico de gallo, lime cabbage cilantro slaw and drizzled with a tropical mango salsa.
Burrito Bowl$13.99
All ingredients we put in our burrito, BUT NO TORTILLA!! Layers of chipotle black beans, cilantro rice, bell peppers and onions, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese, sour cream and topped with GUACAMOLE and cilantro.
Three Taco Platter$13.99
choose any three tacos. served with a ide of cilantro rice, chipotle black beans and salsa.
Steak taco$4.00
carne asada with lettuce, diced onions and cilantro, cotija cheese and lime.
Street Corn$4.50
our slow roasted butter corn with mayo, queso fresco and topped with chile.
Queso Fresco$3.99
roasted queso fresco slices, topped with street corn and with our famous 4 chiles salsa and slice of avocado.
Big Salsa Street Burrito$12.99
black beans, chihuahua cheese, sauteed bell peppers and onions in adobo seasoning, sour cream, pico de gallo and roasted tomatillo sauce. wrapped in a toasted flour tortilla and served with cilantro rice, our signature salsa and chipotle beans.
Location

Mount Prospect IL

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
