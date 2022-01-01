Salsa's Mexican grill

Michael Angelo’s Pizza

Welcome to Michael Angelo's Pizza, founded by 4x World & 3x US Pizza Champion Michael Shepherd.

Located in downtown Kenton since 1997, we are an independent pizzeria, locally owned and operated.

We feel that pizza making is an art and we strive to create the best pizza possible. We start by making our dough using a 48-hour cold rise method to unlock the hidden flavors inside the flours. We use 100% Whole Milk Mozzarella from Wisconsin made with no fillers, no preservatives, and no cellulose. Our sauce is made from Fresh Packed tomatoes, never dehydrated tomato paste. We hand spin our pizzas, no sheeter, no press - just the old-fashioned way. Lastly, we bake our pizzas in an old-fashioned soapstone deck oven, not in a conveyor. Yes, your pizza may have a little char or a little burnt spot here or there, but that's the way pizza is supposed to be.

We invite you to stop in and enjoy our award-winning pizzas in our dining room or patio! We also offer carryout and limited delivery.

