Salt 2.0 - Torrington

Bowls, burritos, wraps and much more! A quickservice restaurant located in downtown Torrington next door to the Warner Theatre. Order online or walk in and pick a table! Serving lunch and dinner daily.

84 Main st

Popular Items

Fountain Drink$2.25
Cheese Quesadilla$5.99
Served with sour cream and salsa.
Taco Salad$6.99
Tortilla chip base, lettuce, cheddar jack cheese, tomato, red onion, Pico de Gallo, chipotle ranch dressing, side of fire-roasted salsa.
Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla$10.49
Ranch dressing, cheddar jack, buffalo chicken breast, flour tortilla.
BUILD A BOWL OR SALAD$8.49
B.L.T. Wrap$8.99
Bacon, fresh romaine, sliced tomato, classic mayo, flour wrap.
Big Burrito$6.89
Beans, shredded cheddar jack cheese, brown rice, ancho chipotle sauce, side of fire-roasted salsa.
Chicken Caesar Wrap$9.99
Fresh romaine, grilled chicken breast, shaved parmesan cheese, house made Caesar dressing, flour wrap.
Chips & Queso$6.95
South of the Border Rice Bowl$7.99
Brown rice, beans, fresh lettuce, tomato, red onion, Pico de Gallo, cheddar jack cheese, ancho chipotle sauce, side of fire-roasted salsa.
84 Main st

Torrington CT

Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
