Salt 2.0 - Torrington
Bowls, burritos, wraps and much more! A quickservice restaurant located in downtown Torrington next door to the Warner Theatre. Order online or walk in and pick a table! Serving lunch and dinner daily.
84 Main st
Popular Items
Location
84 Main st
Torrington CT
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Social House (New Acct) - Torrington
Come in and enjoy!
Bachi's Ristorante Bar & Grill
Come in and enjoy!
Pick up or Deliveries Available!
Bad Dog Brewing Company
Come in and enjoy!
Sasso's Coal Fired Pizza
Come in and enjoy!