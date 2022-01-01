Go
Toast

Salt

Come in and enjoy!

2101 Woodward Avenue

No reviews yet

Location

2101 Woodward Avenue

Muscle Shoals AL

Sunday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Birdy's

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

306 BBQ Muscle Shoals

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Smokin Jalapeno

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Sweet Peppers Deli

No reviews yet

Serving updated takes on classic deli fare with a Southern twist. Try our sandwiches, wraps, huge salads, & baked potatoes made fresh to order.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston