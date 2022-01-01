Salt and Pepper

Salt & Pepper Cafe offers breakfast, lunch and dinner items in a quaint, casual atmosphere. We serve american style comfort food in a family friendly environment. We are here to serve our community and offer an excellent choice above the big chains. We strive on catering to the individual needs of our guests and not the needs of the stockholder. Come on in and give us a try! Our goal is to provide genuine heartfelt hospitality while you enjoy a delicious home cooked meal.



3732 CEDARCREST RD STE A100