Salt and Pepper

Salt & Pepper Cafe offers breakfast, lunch and dinner items in a quaint, casual atmosphere. We serve american style comfort food in a family friendly environment. We are here to serve our community and offer an excellent choice above the big chains. We strive on catering to the individual needs of our guests and not the needs of the stockholder. Come on in and give us a try! Our goal is to provide genuine heartfelt hospitality while you enjoy a delicious home cooked meal.

3732 CEDARCREST RD STE A100

Popular Items

Shelley's Cheese Steak Omelet$11.99
Shaved steak, sautéed onions, green peppers, mushrooms and melted cheese served with your choice of a biscuit or pancake
Cake & Meat$4.99
Strawberry Pancakes$8.99
Parmesan Potatoes$3.99
The Super Chicken$10.99
Omelets Your Way$11.99
Three large eggs with choice of 3 ingredients your way: bacon, ham, sausage, turkey bacon, tomato, onion, green pepper, mushrooms, mozzarella, cheddar or feta cheese. With your choice of Biscuit or Pancake.
Hash Browns$3.99
3 Buttermilk Pancakes$7.99
Cheese Grits$3.99
Chicken and Waffles$12.99
Hand breaded chicken breast served on top of our Belgian Waffle topped with fresh strawberries and powdered sugar
Location

3732 CEDARCREST RD STE A100

Acworth GA

Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

