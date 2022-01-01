Go
Toast

Salt and Pepper Shack

Mobile food trailer specializing in great burgers, fries, hot dogs and wings.

3558 Richards Run

No reviews yet

Popular Items

SMOKEHOUSE BURGER$8.00
Cheese, bacon, crispy onions, BBQ sauce , zesty aioli
THE BEYOND BURGER$12.00
DRINKS$1.00
Soda
Gatorade
SMOKEHOUSE FRIES$7.00
French Fries with Bacon, Cheese, Crispy Onion Strips, BBQ Sauce, Zesty Aioli.
BOOM BOOM FRIES$4.00
French Fries with Boom Boom Sauce
See full menu

Location

3558 Richards Run

Powhatan VA

Sunday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

1933 Public House

No reviews yet

New American cuisine & craft libations in the Village of Powhatan.

Fine Creek Brewing Co.

No reviews yet

A small farm brewery set outside of Richmond Virginia. Taproom has a unique, constantly rotating beer list and a chalkboard menu of house made food.

Fine Creek Provisions

No reviews yet

Fresh desserts and pastries available online, made right here in Powhatan, Virginia!
Call or email with questions.

Fine Creek Provisions

No reviews yet

A unique, full service wedding venue set in rural Powhatan, Virginia complete with overnight accommodations.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston