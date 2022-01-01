Go
Toast

Salt and Pepper

Come on in and enjoy!

SOUPS • HAMBURGERS

843 US route 2 • $$$

Avg 4.8 (101 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Gift Cards
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Buffet
Takeout

Location

843 US route 2

Wilton ME

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Shelly's Hometown Market

No reviews yet

Come in and get some yummy pizza and sandwiches. Make my hometown market your hometown market!

Farmington D....

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Farmhouse - Farmington

No reviews yet

Beer Garden, Pizza and Ice Cream

My Dad’s Place

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston