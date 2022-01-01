Go
Salt + Smoke

Open today 11:00 AM - 9:00 PM

No reviews yet

501 Clark

St. Louis, MO 63102

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Popular Items

FAMILY MEAL$59.99
Family Meal. Feeds 4-6. Select 1-2 meats for a total of 2 lbs. Your choice of 2 sides. One quart of each. Comes with Hawaiian rolls and an assortment of sauces.
Pork Sandwich$12.99
Served with coleslaw and house made pickes on a toasted brioche bun. Comes with your choice of 1 side.
Bestie Combo 2$18.99
Choice of two and includes a cheddar & bacon popover with choice of 2 sides.
Burnt End T Ravs$11.99
Full Kale Crunch Salad$11.99
White Cheddar Cracker Mac$5.00
Creamy white cheddar cheese souce with Conchiglie (shell noodles) topped with butter crackers and lightly baked.
S+S Double Cheeseburger$12.99
Tow smashed beef patties, seared on a flat top, topped with white cheddar cheese and homemade bacon, LTOP available upon request. Comes with your choice of 1 side.
Smoked Wings$12.99
Trashed, tossed in BBQ sauce and served with Alabama Ranch BBQ sauce. 8 pieces of wings to an order.
Brisket Sandwich$13.99
Served with burnt end mayo and tobacco onions (fried crispy onions) on a toasted Brioche bun. Comes with your choice of 1 side.
Brisket Plate$18.99
Prime Beef trimmed to provide superior flavor. Includes a cheddar & bacon popover and choice of 2 sides.
All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm

Location

501 Clark, St. Louis MO 63102

Directions

