Salt + Smoke

The team at Salt + Smoke have been passionate about treating meat right for years and are excited to bring our St. Louis-style BBQ to the Delmar Loop, Hampton, St. Charles, Central West End, (and soon!) BPV. We do our best to bring you the best. Everything from our fries to our pies are made from scratch!

BBQ

6525 Delmar Blvd • $$

Avg 4.6 (5287 reviews)

Popular Items

White Cheddar Cracker Mac$5.00
Creamy white cheddar cheese souce with Conchiglie (shell noodles) topped with butter crackers and lightly baked.
Brisket Sandwich$13.99
Chef's cut smoked brisket. Served with burnt end mayo and tobacco onions (fried crispy onions) on a grilled brioche bun. Comes with your choice of 1 side.
Popover$2.00
Fresh cheddar bacon popover. 1 per order.
Smoked Wings$12.99
Fried mix of wings, flat and drum served with Alabama Ranch BBQ Sauce, 8 wings to an order.
Bestie Combo 3$22.99
Choice of three meats and includes a cheddar & bacon popover with choice of 2 sides.
Brisket LB$22.99
Prime Beef trimmed to provide superior flavor.
Brisket Plate$18.99
Brisket tossed in our Sweet Bestie sauce and BBQ Rub. Served with burnt end mayo and tobacco onions (fried crispy onions) on a grilled brioche bun. Comes with your choice of 2 sides.
Bestie Combo 2$18.99
Choice of two and includes a cheddar & bacon popover with choice of 2 sides.
Chicken Sandwich$11.99
Cherry smoked chicken pulled and topped with Pimento Cheddar, street corn relish on a grilled brioche bun. Comes with your choice of 1 side.
Pork Sandwich$12.99
Served with coleslaw and house made pickes on a toasted brioche bun. Comes with your choice of 1 side.
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Buffet
Online Ordering
TV
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

6525 Delmar Blvd

St. Louis MO

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

