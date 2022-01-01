Go
Toast

Salt + Smoke

The team at Salt + Smoke have been passionate about treating meat right for years and are excited to bring our St. Louis-style BBQ to the Delmar Loop, Hampton, St. Charles, Central West End, (and soon!) BPV. We do our best to bring you the best. Everything from our fries to our pies are made from scratch!

SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES

5625 Hampton Ave • $$

Avg 4.6 (1466 reviews)

Popular Items

FAMILY MEAL$59.99
FOR CARRY OUT ONLY!
Family Meal. Feeds 4-6. Select 1-2 meats for a total of 2 lbs. Your choice of 2 sides. One quart of each. Comes with Hawaiian rolls and an assortment of sauces.
Burnt End Toasted Ravs$11.99
Homemade pasta. Brisket burnt ends filling, fried and garnished with garlic and parsley. Served with white BBQ Sauce, 8 to an order.
Brisket LB$22.99
Prime Beef trimmed to provide superior flavor.
Quart Side$14.99
Suggested serving size 4 people.
Brisket Plate$18.99
Prime Beef trimmed to provide superior flavor. Includes a cheddar & bacon popover and choice of 2 sides.
S+S Double Cheeseburger$12.99
Tow smashed beef patties, seared on a flat top, topped with white cheddar cheese and homemade bacon, LTOP available upon request. Comes with your choice of 1 side.
Bestie Combo 2$18.99
Choice of two and includes a cheddar & bacon popover with choice of 2 sides.
Brisket Sandwich$13.99
Served with burnt end mayo and tobacco onions (fried crispy onions) on a toasted Brioche bun. Comes with your choice of 1 side.
Chicken Sandwich$11.99
Pimento Cheddar, street corn relish on a toasted brioche bun. Comes with your choice of 1 side.
Pork Sandwich$12.99
Served with coleslaw and house made pickes on a toasted brioche bun. Comes with your choice of 1 side.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Casual
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Restroom
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

5625 Hampton Ave

St. Louis MO

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Salvage Yard Bar and Grill

No reviews yet

Salvage your day at the Salvage Yard Bar and Grill!

St. Louis Pizza & Wings

No reviews yet

At St. Louis Pizza & Wings we deliver pizza and more to your door! Our specialty cooks prepare delicious food super fast, perfect to satisfy even the most intense hunger craving.
St. Louis Pizza & Wings is a locally owned and operated restaurant perfect for casual family dinners and sports team celebrations. Our wide menu is sure to satisfy even the pickiest of eaters, so bring the whole gang by for dinner! In addition to our famous pizza and wings, we also serve pastas, salads, burgers, sandwiches and of course irresistible homemade desserts.
The staff at St. Louis Pizza & Wings goes above and beyond to provide the highest quality of customer service. Ordering deliver? Our friendly delivery staff promises quick and courteous service every time. If you choose to dine in with us, our attentive servers are eager to make your experience a memorable one. As your local neighborhood restaurant, we work hard to create a casual and comfortable place that makes you always feel welcome!

Golden Hoosier

No reviews yet

If a natural history museum/old world hunting lodge and a historic Art Deco neighborhood bar had a love child, we’re that baby. Come visit our uniquely quirky South City watering hole.

Pietro's

No reviews yet

Pietro’s is a St. Louis Italian restaurant that was started in 1960 as a small, family operated bar and dining establishment. Still family owned, Pietro’s has served generations of families with quality meals at reasonable prices.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston