Salt + Smoke

The team at Salt + Smoke have been passionate about treating meat right for years and are excited to serve up our Saint Louis-style BBQ. Everything from our fries to our pies are made, from scratch, in house!

501 S MAIN ST.

Popular Items

Brisket Plate$18.99
Prime Beef trimmed to provide superior flavor. Includes a cheddar & bacon popover and choice of 2 sides.
Pulled Pork
Bone in shoulder that has been smoked for 16 hours.
White Cheddar Cracker Mac$5.00
Creamy white cheddar cheese souce with Conchiglie (shell noodles) topped with butter crackers and lightly baked.
Brisket
Prime Beef trimmed to provide superior flavor.
Combo 2$18.99
Choice of two and includes a cheddar & bacon popover with choice of 2 sides.
Quart Side$14.99
Brisket Sandwich$13.99
Served with burnt end mayo and tobacco onions (fried crispy onions) on a toasted Brioche bun. Comes with your choice of 1 side.
Pulled Pork Sandwich$12.99
Served with coleslaw and house made pickes on a toasted brioche bun. Comes with your choice of 1 side.
Popover$2.00
A light roll baked with cheddar & bacon.
Deviled Eggs$5.99
House made pimento cheese bed, bacon garnish, smoked paprika dusting, 3 deviled eggs to an order.
Location

501 S MAIN ST.

ST. CHARLES MO

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Tony's On Main Street

Bella Vino

Tompkins Riverside

Schlafly Bankside

