SALT
The philosophy at SALT is simple; a belief that the best food travels the shortest distance from farm to table, that menus should change with the seasons and that locally sourced ingredients, combined with European technique and innovative thinking make for a truly remarkable experience.
Chef Roy Benningfield and his staff have made a commitment to source local, organic and fresh ingredients whenever possible. The menu reflects this mind-set, simple, yet elegant and delicious. The wines, while sourced all over the world offer our guests some classic profiles, while introducing them to some new and exciting choices as well. A comfortable blend of neighborhood and fun. Enjoy!
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
1047 Pearl Street • $$
1047 Pearl Street
Boulder CO
|Sunday
|2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
