The philosophy at SALT is simple; a belief that the best food travels the shortest distance from farm to table, that menus should change with the seasons and that locally sourced ingredients, combined with European technique and innovative thinking make for a truly remarkable experience.
Chef Roy Benningfield and his staff have made a commitment to source local, organic and fresh ingredients whenever possible. The menu reflects this mind-set, simple, yet elegant and delicious. The wines, while sourced all over the world offer our guests some classic profiles, while introducing them to some new and exciting choices as well. A comfortable blend of neighborhood and fun. Enjoy!

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

1047 Pearl Street • $$

Avg 4.2 (3846 reviews)

Popular Items

The Brussels Sprouts$14.00
sriracha-lime glaze - beet hummus - pickled onion - almonds GV, V
Gnocchi Bolognese$22.00
grass-finished beef and pork - aromatics - san marzano tomato - cream - parmigiano reggiano
Nashville Meati$16.00
Brioche bun - roasted garlic aioli - spring greens
Quinoa Burger$16.00
beets - cilantro - scallions - cheddar - toasted brioche bun - avocado-lime crema - house made ketchup - side of hand-cut fries or salad
The Original Tomato Soup$8.00
with petite grilled goat cheese crouton
Vegetable Tasting$22.00
quinoa beet fritters - beet hummus - vegan mac and cheese - garlic seared greens butternut squash- - fennel pollen carrots
Simple Salad$6.00
Hand-cut fries$6.00
Tom's Burger$18.00
Oak fired, grass-fed beef - cheddar - toasted brioche bun - house-made ketchup -
Mary's Chicken$29.00
Savory carrot & leak bread pudding - wood roasted cauliflower - tuscan sauce
Family-Friendly
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

1047 Pearl Street

Boulder CO

Sunday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
