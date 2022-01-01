Salt & Forge Food Truck

Go
Made from scratch sandwiches, salads and breakfast, made to order and served quickly from one of Richmond's newest food trucks.

Richmond, VA

Bacon, Egg & Cheese$6.50
Buttermilk biscuit, brown sugar bacon, American cheese, fried egg
The Bonnie Situation$13.50
Beyond Burger, roasted garlic-rosemary mayo, white cheddar, sun-dried tomatoes, onions & arugula
Chicken Bacon Ranch$12.00
Chicken breast (crispy or grilled), bacon, buttermilk ranch, pickles, lettuce, tomato, red onion, brioche
Box of Fries$6.50
Turkey & Blackberry$12.00
Herb-roasted turkey, blackberry-serrano jam, Brie, crispy shallots, arugula, honey whole wheat
Richmond, VA

Richmond VA

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
