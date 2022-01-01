Go
Toast

Salt & Forge Restaurant

Gourmet, made-from-scratch sandwiches, salads & breakfast in Jackson Ward, Richmond.

SALADS • SANDWICHES

312 N 2nd St • $$

Avg 4.6 (763 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Bacon Ranch$13.00
Chicken breast (crispy or grilled), bacon, buttermilk ranch, pickles, lettuce, tomato, red onion, brioche
Chicken Biscuit$7.50
Buttermilk biscuit, chicken breast (crispy or grilled), pickles, hot honey
Sausage, Egg & Cheese$7.00
Buttermilk biscuit, house-made sausage, American cheese, fried egg*
Superfood Salad$10.50
Kale, cabbage, arugula, apples, sweet potatoes, red onion, edamame, pumpkin seeds, maple soy ginger vinaigrette
"Chef's" Salad$11.50
Romaine, bacon, ham, avocado, Havarti, cherry tomatoes, red onion, croutons, hard-boiled egg, buttermilk ranch
Turkey & Blackberry$13.00
Herb-roasted turkey, blackberry-serrano jam, Brie, crispy shallots, arugula, honey whole wheat
Bacon, Egg & Cheese$7.00
Buttermilk biscuit, brown sugar bacon, American cheese, fried egg*
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Bike Parking
Delivery
Catering
Buffet
Takeout

Location

312 N 2nd St

Richmond VA

Sunday9:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 2:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Sonora Cantina & Rooftop

No reviews yet

Sonora is located in the heart of Richmond’s Arts District and is offering a fun and inspired approach to Mexican cuisine.

Cheddar Jackson

No reviews yet

We are a grilled cheese panini shop, in Historic Jackson Ward, with many vegetarian and vegan options.

Nama

No reviews yet

Inspired Indian cuisine located in the heart of Richmond's Arts District, featuring shareable small plates and rotating curry pot specials.

Tarrant's Cafe

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston