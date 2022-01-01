Go
Salt & Grinder

Salt & Grinder is Chef Frank Bonanno's New Jersey-style deli and salumeria. Simple sandwiches, beautifully prepared with an abundance of housecured meat and cheeses, served on fresh East Coast-style grinder rolls and paired with fresh sides that are anything but the norm.

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

3609 W 32nd Ave • $$

Avg 4.5 (1084 reviews)

Popular Items

The Frankie$10.00
ham, prosciutto, coppa, burrata spread, arugula, tomato & red wine vinaigrette on a grinder roll
Beet Salad$10.00
arugula, goat cheese, golden raisins, marcona almonds & lemon vinaigrette
The Tigs$11.00
ham, prosciutto, salami, provolone, roasted red peppers, lettuce, tomato & red wine vinaigrette on a grinder roll
Wild Turkey$10.00
turkey, provolone, sun-dried tomato, arugula, roasted red pepper & horseradish mayo on a toasty grinder roll
French Dip$11.00
garlic & herb roasted beef, provolone & mayo on a grinder roll, served with au jus
Yard Bird$10.00
turkey, swiss cheese, sprouts, arugula, tomato & pesto on a grinder roll
S&G Combo$11.00
pick two: half sandwich, half salad, cup of soup
Chicken Parm$13.00
chicken tenders loaded with marinara, slices of fresh mozzarella, parmesan & pesto on a grinder roll
Tuscan$10.00
fresh mozzarella, roasted red peppers, pickled onion, arugula, tomato, pesto & red wine vinaigrette on a grinder roll
Spicy Turkey$11.00
turkey, spicy coppa, pickled jalapeños, chipotle mayo, pepper jack cheese, tomato & arugula on toasty jalapeño cheddar bread
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

3609 W 32nd Ave

Denver CO

Sunday9:00 am - 6:15 pm
Monday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 6:15 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 6:15 pm
