Salt Lake City restaurants you'll love

Downtown
146 S Regent St, Salt Lake City
|Popular items
|Coca Cola
|$2.00
|Diet Coke
|$2.00
|Dr. Pepper
|$2.00
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • TOFU
Yoshi's Japanese Grill
516 E 300 S, Salt Lake City
|Popular items
|Matrix Roll
|$6.99
Shrimp and avocado. Finished with Yoshi's house spicy mayo, tempura crispies and scallions
|Teriyaki Chicken & Veg
|$7.99
Yoshi's original teriyaki over char-grilled chicken breast, steamed veggies and rice. Finished with toasted sesame seeds.
|Raging Bull
|$7.99
Our most popular spicy dish! Our spicy teriyaki sauce over grilled or tempura chicken breast & steamed white rice. Finished with spicy mayo, scallions, and garnished with broccoli.
Delivery Zone 1 - Monday Home Delivery
1000 S Main St Suite 100, Salt Lake City
|Popular items
|Chicken Cutlets
|$37.50
Chicken cutlet
Chicken cutlets with roasted seasonal vegetable, served with mashed potatoes and sage sauce. Comes with unbaked cookie dough and dinner rolls. Serves 4-6 people.
|Butternut Pasta with Grilled Chicken
|$37.50
Grilled Chicken Breast, Hand-cut pasta with sage cream sauce and butternut squash, Roasted Vegetables, Rolls & Ready-Bake Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough. Serves 4-6.
|Soup & Scrach-Made Rolls
|$14.00
pick from
Tomato Basil (V), Carrot Ginger (VG), Vegetable White Bean (VG), Cream of Mushroom or Loaded Baked Potato.
Served with 6 scratch made rolls.
Pig & a Jelly Jar
401 E 900 South, Salt Lake City
|Popular items
|Ham Hash
|$11.50
Diced country ham, breakfast potatoes, red peppers, onions, bacon, and sautéed kale, topped with lemon aioli and two sunny side eggs.
|Waffle Pick & Fix
|$8.50
Belgium waffle, topped with seasonal fruit and powdered sugar, and your choice of two house toppings – choose from cinnamon cream, maple syrup, or house recipe jam.
|Fried Chicken & Biscuits
|$10.00
Two buttermilk biscuits, fried chicken, whole grain honey mustard sauce, with house made chow-chow, served with breakfast potatoes. // Add sausage gravy $2
Robintino's ToGo
2180 S 700 E, Salt Lake City
|Popular items
|Lasagna with Garlic Bread
|$9.00
Our classic lasagna, served hot and cheesy. One slice of garlic bread included.
|Baked Three-Cheese Macaroni with Garlic Bread
|$9.00
Our delicious new three-cheese macaroni. One slice of garlic bread included.
|Ranch
Our famous ranch dressing pairs perfectly with anything.
BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
SugarHouse BBQ
880 E 2100 S, Salt Lake City
|Popular items
|1/2 Slab
|$18.75
|1/3 Slab
|$14.75
|MARBLED BRISKET SAND
|$9.65
YUMZ, LLC
3490 S State St, South Salt Lake
|Popular items
|1 CARTA ASADA BEEFLESS STREET TACO
|$3.75
Carne asada meatless street taco served with onions, cilantro and taco sauce green or red. Made with soy.
|1 CARTA BIRRIA QUEZA TACO
|$4.99
OUR SIGNATURE TACO 🌮 PAN GRILLED WITH CHEESE. GLUTEN FREE
|GIANT LOADED QUESADILLA PLATTER
|$16.99
This Delicious Quesadilla comes loaded with Beefless Carne Asada, Smoked Bacon Ham, Hash Brown Potato, Mozzarella Cheeze, Mexican Crema, Lettuce, Tomato slices and pickled jalapenos. Come in Hungry for this one.
Carson Kitchen
241 West 200 South Suite 150, Salt Lake City
|Popular items
|Gyro Tacos
|$12.00
lamb, tzatziki, feta, tomato
|Crispy Chicken Skins
|$10.00
smoked honey
|Killer Shrimp
|$13.00
rocoto & aji amarillo pepper cream
FRENCH FRIES
Bout Time Pub & Grub
3318 Decker Lake Dr, West Valley City
|Popular items
|Wings Smoked
|$14.00
Our house specialty, 8 savory smoked wings, served with celery and carrot sticks. Your choice of sauce and either blue cheese or ranch dressing.
|Tacos
|$13.00
Three soft shell tacos stuffed with your choice of steak, chicken, grilled or fried fish. Finished with Pico de Gallo, cheese and fiesta ranch.
Fish have cabbage, steak and chicken have lettuce.
|Fried Pickles
|$10.00
Our sliced pickles, lightly breaded and deep fried. Served with jalapeño dip.
FRENCH FRIES
SAFFRON VALLEY DOWNTOWN AVENUES
26 E St, Salt Lake City
|Popular items
|Classic Naan
|$2.95
Traditional flat breads cooked in our tandoor clay oven
|BUTTER CHICKEN
|$14.95
(GF)
An Indian menu classic, pulled chicken charred in the tandoor oven then finished in a creamy tomato curry flavored with fenugreek.
|Garlic Naan
|$3.45
Traditional flat breads cooked in our tandoor clay oven
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Este Pizzeria
156 E 200 S, Salt Lake City
|Popular items
|Garlic Knots
|$6.00
Knots of Fresh Baked Dough, Topped w/ Garlic & Oregano. Served w/ Side of House Made Marinara
|BYO 14” Pizza
|$14.00
Create your own pizza from our list of toppings.
|NY Combo
|$18.00
Classic Topping Combo! Pepperoni, Sausage, Black Olives, Yellow Onions, Fresh Mushroom.
Yoshi's Japanese Grill
5692 South 900 E, Murray
|Popular items
|Teriyaki Chicken & Veg
|$6.99
Yoshi's original teriyaki over char-grilled chicken breast, steamed veggies and rice. Finished with toasted sesame seeds.
|Raging Bull
|$6.99
Our most popular spicy dish! Our spicy teriyaki sauce over grilled or tempura chicken breast & steamed white rice. Finished with spicy mayo, scallions, and garnished with broccoli.
|Vegas
|$7.59
Tempura style. Smoked salmon, yellowfin tuna, crab, avocado and cream cheese. paired with our house lime ponzu
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Prohibition
151 E 6100 S STE 100, Murray
|Popular items
|Smokehouse Burger
|$19.00
Blend of Smoked brisket and ground beef, caramelized onions, Swiss cheese,
peppered bacon, house slaw, tomato, lettuce, cilantro lime aioli
|Artichoke Chicken Pasta
|$23.00
Chicken breast, artichoke white wine sauce, fettuccine pasta , artichoke pieces, red bell pepper
|Beignets
|$7.00
Fried dough, powdered sugar, mixed berry jam
Pig and a Jelly Jar
1968 E Murray Holladay, Holladay
|Popular items
|Ham Hash
|$11.50
Diced country ham, breakfast potatoes, red peppers, onions, bacon, and sautéed kale, topped with lemon aioli and two sunny side eggs.
|Sausage Gravy & Biscuits
|$10.00
Buttermilk biscuits, herbed sausage gravy and over a medium egg.
|Waffle Pick & Fix
|$8.50
Belgium waffle, topped with seasonal fruit and powdered sugar, and your choice of two house toppings – choose from cinnamon cream, maple syrup, or house recipe jam.
Colossal Lobster @ HallPass
153 S. Rio Grande St. Suite 107, Salt Lake City
|Popular items
|Seashore Fries
|$3.00
thick cut fries tossed in sea salt & pepper
|Lobster Reuben
|$16.00
Butter lobster, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, pickles, and dressing on toasted marble rye
|Connecticut Lobster Roll
|$17.00
A fresh toasted bun filled with fresh hot buttery lobster. Served with a lemon wedge, topped with scallions.
Robintino's ToGo
926 E 5600 South, Salt Lake City
|Popular items
|Small Green Salad
|$7.00
Lettuce, shredded mozzarella, black olives, shredded carrots and cabbage, and a pepperoni on top. Your choice of a 2oz dressing. One slice of garlic bread.
|4 Slices Cheese Bread
|$5.50
Our tasty garlic bread topped with our three-cheese blend, oven baked just for you.
|Lasagna with Garlic Bread
|$9.00
Our classic lasagna, served hot and cheesy. One slice of garlic bread included.
Tonyburgers
2731 S 5600 W Suite F, West Valley
|Popular items
|Tony's Southern
Pepper Jack Cheese, Onion Strings, Jalapeños, Ranch Dressing, BBQ Sauce
|Onion Strings
|$4.99
1 Fry Sauce is included with an Onion Ring.
|Large Fries
|$4.99
2 Fry Sauces are included with a Large Fry.
Monarca
268 S STATE ST STE 110, SALT LAKE CITY
|Popular items
|Mole Enchilada
|$14.00
|Taco Veg
|$12.00
|SM Guac/chips
|$10.00
Taqueria 27
149 E 200 S,, Salt Lake City
|Popular items
|Achiote Marinated Fried Chicken Breast
|$8.00
salsa crudo, avocado, chipotle crema, crumbled queso on corn tortillas.
|Chips and Salsa
|$3.00
2 HOUSEMADE SALSAS with fresh cooked corn chips
Choice of
chipotle (mild), verde (med),T27 (spicy) and crudo (med).
|P.B.L.T.A.
|$7.75
Pork belly that is house smoked, sliced and seared, lettuce, tomato, avocado and jalapeño aioli in T27 flour tortillas.
Graffiti Bao @ HallPass
153 S Rio Grande St. Suite 107, Salt Lake City
|Popular items
|Szechuan Chicken Dumplings
|$7.00
Hand-folded chicken dumplings steamed and served over bean sprout and pickled onion salad, topped w/our signature crispy chili garlic sauce
|Glazed Pork Belly
|$8.00
Hoisin, citrus slaw, pickled jalapeños, folded bao
|BBQ Pork Noodle Soup
|$12.00
Chinese BBQ Pork Noodle Soup, Garlic Chili Oil, Roasted Corn, Thai Basil.
FRENCH FRIES
Bout Time Pub & Grub
169 S Rio Grande St, Salt Lake City
|Popular items
|Pepperoni
|$11.95
Slices and slices of pepperoni
|Stuffed Jalapeños
|$11.00
Fresh jalapenos, stuffed with cream cheese and wrapped in bacon.
|Crispy Firecracker Shrimp
|$14.00
Firecracker shrimp fried crisp and tossed in a creamy, spicy sauce, served with ranch dressing and a lime squeeze.
Ginger Street
324 S State Street, Salt Lake City
|Popular items
|Pad Thai
|$10.00
rice noodles, egg, bean sprouts, cilantro, crushed peanuts, lime, chili flake -GF*^
vegan and vegatarian
|Dan Dan Noodles
|$10.00
noodles, seasoned ground pork, crispy soy beans, bok choy, scallions, Sichuan peppercorn
|Dry Fried Green Beans
|$6.00
green beans, garlic, hoisin, chili fried peanuts -V^
J Wong's Asian Bistro
163 W 200 S Ste 101, Salt Lake City
|Popular items
|General Tao
|$13.00
Lightly battered chicken or tofu; Tianjin chilis and scallions wok-tossed with in our famous General Tao sauce.
|Sesame
|$13.00
Lightly battered chicken or tofu; wok-tossed in tangy sesame sauce on a bed of crispy rice noodles.
|Pad Thai
|$12.00
Fresh rice noodles sauteed with chicken or tofu, egg, scallions, bean sprouts, and ground peanuts, served with a side of lime.
PIZZA • GRILL
Copper Common
111 E Broadway, #190, Salt Lake City
|Popular items
|Mortadella Sandwich
|$13.00
Griddled hoagie roll, mortadella, whipped ricotta cheese, and relish (capers, green olives, garlic, lemon zest, salted chili, and parsley).
|Smashed Potatoes
|$7.00
Brined, smashed, and deep fried potatoes served with salsa frita (piquillo pepper fry sauce).
|Whipped Ricotta Tart
|$7.00
House tart shells filled with ricotta, cream, and mascarpone cheese. Served with amarena cherries, amarena syrup, and crushed salted marcona almonds.
Publik Coffee West Temple
975 S W Temple, Salt Lake City
|Popular items
|Brie Toast
|$7.00
|Browned Butter Caramel Latte
|Banana Toast
|$6.00
SEAFOOD • CHICKEN
Bombay House
2731 E Parleys Way, Salt Lake City
|Popular items
|Chicken Makhani (Butter Chicken) (D) (N)
|$14.50
tandoori chicken cooked with a butter based of onions & tomatoes
|Vegetable Coconut Kurma (N) (V)
|$13.00
mixed vegetables in a coconut milk & spices
|Paneer Masala (D)
|$14.00
house-made cheese cooked with bell peppers in cream sauce
Arempas
350 State Street, Salt Lake City
|Popular items
|Shredded Beef Empanada
|$3.99
|Ground Beef Empanada
|$3.99
|Shredded Chicken Empanada
|$3.99
FRENCH FRIES
Penny Ann's Cafe
1810 South Main Street, Salt Lake City
|Popular items
|Breakfast Burrito
|$9.79
two eggs scrambled with tomatoes, onions, green peppers, potatoes AND your choice of bacon, ham OR sausage. All rolled up in a flour tortilla with cheddar cheese
|PAC Benedict
|$13.99
two poached egg, bacon, ham and grilled tomatoes nestled on top of a croissant and topped with hollandaise sauce and served with home fried potatoes and your choice of toast, French Toast or “Heavenly Hot Cakes”
|The BIG Breakfast
|$13.29
two eggs, bacon, ham and sausage link served with home fried potatoes, toast and a stack of “HEAVENLY HOT CAKES”. That’s right, you get it ALL!
SEAFOOD • BBQ • CHICKEN
Lolo Hawaiian BBQ
5652 S Redwood Rd, Taylorsville
|Popular items
|Hawaiian BBQ Mix
|$14.25
BBQ Chicken, BBQ Beef and Kalbi Short ribs. A meat lover's favorite.
|Loco Moco
|$11.99
Savory BBQ hamburger patties, covered with two eggs and brown gravy served island style.
|Two Meat Mix
|$12.49
3 choices of meat on a bed of cabbage served with 2 scoops of rice and 1 salad choice
SUSHI • RAMEN
Hamachi
488 e 100 s, saltlake city
|Popular items
|Playboy
|$13.95
shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber, topped with tuna, tobiko, spicy mayo and sweet soy
|California
|$6.50
crab salad, avocado, cucumber, sesame seeds
|Cobra Kai
|$13.95
yellowtail, cucumber, cilantro topped with albacore tuna, jalapeño aioli and sweet soy