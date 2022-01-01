Salt Lake City restaurants you'll love

Go
Salt Lake City restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Salt Lake City

Salt Lake City's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Cake
Bakeries
Asian fusion
Asian Fusion
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Hummus
Mediterranean
Salad
Salad
Food Trucks
Thai
Indian
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Caterers
Vietnamese
Ramen
Ramen
Takeout box
Chinese
Vegan
Juice & Smoothies
Chicken
Chicken
Gastropubs
Southern
Latin American
Scroll right

Must-try Salt Lake City restaurants

Downtown image

 

Downtown

146 S Regent St, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Coca Cola$2.00
Diet Coke$2.00
Dr. Pepper$2.00
More about Downtown
Yoshi's Japanese Grill image

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • TOFU

Yoshi's Japanese Grill

516 E 300 S, Salt Lake City

Avg 4.6 (1118 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Matrix Roll$6.99
Shrimp and avocado. Finished with Yoshi's house spicy mayo, tempura crispies and scallions
Teriyaki Chicken & Veg$7.99
Yoshi's original teriyaki over char-grilled chicken breast, steamed veggies and rice. Finished with toasted sesame seeds.
Raging Bull$7.99
Our most popular spicy dish! Our spicy teriyaki sauce over grilled or tempura chicken breast & steamed white rice. Finished with spicy mayo, scallions, and garnished with broccoli.
More about Yoshi's Japanese Grill
Delivery Zone 1 - Monday Home Delivery image

 

Delivery Zone 1 - Monday Home Delivery

1000 S Main St Suite 100, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Cutlets$37.50
Chicken cutlet
Chicken cutlets with roasted seasonal vegetable, served with mashed potatoes and sage sauce. Comes with unbaked cookie dough and dinner rolls. Serves 4-6 people.
Butternut Pasta with Grilled Chicken$37.50
Grilled Chicken Breast, Hand-cut pasta with sage cream sauce and butternut squash, Roasted Vegetables, Rolls & Ready-Bake Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough. Serves 4-6.
Soup & Scrach-Made Rolls$14.00
pick from
Tomato Basil (V), Carrot Ginger (VG), Vegetable White Bean (VG), Cream of Mushroom or Loaded Baked Potato.
Served with 6 scratch made rolls.
More about Delivery Zone 1 - Monday Home Delivery
Pig & a Jelly Jar image

 

Pig & a Jelly Jar

401 E 900 South, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Ham Hash$11.50
Diced country ham, breakfast potatoes, red peppers, onions, bacon, and sautéed kale, topped with lemon aioli and two sunny side eggs.
Waffle Pick & Fix$8.50
Belgium waffle, topped with seasonal fruit and powdered sugar, and your choice of two house toppings – choose from cinnamon cream, maple syrup, or house recipe jam.
Fried Chicken & Biscuits$10.00
Two buttermilk biscuits, fried chicken, whole grain honey mustard sauce, with house made chow-chow, served with breakfast potatoes. // Add sausage gravy $2
More about Pig & a Jelly Jar
Robintino's ToGo image

 

Robintino's ToGo

2180 S 700 E, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Lasagna with Garlic Bread$9.00
Our classic lasagna, served hot and cheesy. One slice of garlic bread included.
Baked Three-Cheese Macaroni with Garlic Bread$9.00
Our delicious new three-cheese macaroni. One slice of garlic bread included.
Ranch
Our famous ranch dressing pairs perfectly with anything.
More about Robintino's ToGo
SugarHouse BBQ image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

SugarHouse BBQ

880 E 2100 S, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
1/2 Slab$18.75
1/3 Slab$14.75
MARBLED BRISKET SAND$9.65
More about SugarHouse BBQ
YUMZ, LLC image

 

YUMZ, LLC

3490 S State St, South Salt Lake

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
1 CARTA ASADA BEEFLESS STREET TACO$3.75
Carne asada meatless street taco served with onions, cilantro and taco sauce green or red. Made with soy.
1 CARTA BIRRIA QUEZA TACO$4.99
OUR SIGNATURE TACO 🌮 PAN GRILLED WITH CHEESE. GLUTEN FREE
GIANT LOADED QUESADILLA PLATTER$16.99
This Delicious Quesadilla comes loaded with Beefless Carne Asada, Smoked Bacon Ham, Hash Brown Potato, Mozzarella Cheeze, Mexican Crema, Lettuce, Tomato slices and pickled jalapenos. Come in Hungry for this one.
More about YUMZ, LLC
Carson Kitchen image

 

Carson Kitchen

241 West 200 South Suite 150, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Gyro Tacos$12.00
lamb, tzatziki, feta, tomato
Crispy Chicken Skins$10.00
smoked honey
Killer Shrimp$13.00
rocoto & aji amarillo pepper cream
More about Carson Kitchen
Bout Time Pub & Grub image

FRENCH FRIES

Bout Time Pub & Grub

3318 Decker Lake Dr, West Valley City

Avg 4 (1042 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Wings Smoked$14.00
Our house specialty, 8 savory smoked wings, served with celery and carrot sticks. Your choice of sauce and either blue cheese or ranch dressing.
Tacos$13.00
Three soft shell tacos stuffed with your choice of steak, chicken, grilled or fried fish. Finished with Pico de Gallo, cheese and fiesta ranch.
Fish have cabbage, steak and chicken have lettuce.
Fried Pickles$10.00
Our sliced pickles, lightly breaded and deep fried. Served with jalapeño dip.
More about Bout Time Pub & Grub
SAFFRON VALLEY DOWNTOWN AVENUES image

FRENCH FRIES

SAFFRON VALLEY DOWNTOWN AVENUES

26 E St, Salt Lake City

Avg 4.1 (363 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Classic Naan$2.95
Traditional flat breads cooked in our tandoor clay oven
BUTTER CHICKEN$14.95
(GF)
An Indian menu classic, pulled chicken charred in the tandoor oven then finished in a creamy tomato curry flavored with fenugreek.
Garlic Naan$3.45
Traditional flat breads cooked in our tandoor clay oven
More about SAFFRON VALLEY DOWNTOWN AVENUES
Este Pizzeria image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Este Pizzeria

156 E 200 S, Salt Lake City

Avg 4.1 (1042 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Garlic Knots$6.00
Knots of Fresh Baked Dough, Topped w/ Garlic & Oregano. Served w/ Side of House Made Marinara
BYO 14” Pizza$14.00
Create your own pizza from our list of toppings.
NY Combo$18.00
Classic Topping Combo! Pepperoni, Sausage, Black Olives, Yellow Onions, Fresh Mushroom.
More about Este Pizzeria
Yoshi's Japanese Grill image

 

Yoshi's Japanese Grill

5692 South 900 E, Murray

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Teriyaki Chicken & Veg$6.99
Yoshi's original teriyaki over char-grilled chicken breast, steamed veggies and rice. Finished with toasted sesame seeds.
Raging Bull$6.99
Our most popular spicy dish! Our spicy teriyaki sauce over grilled or tempura chicken breast & steamed white rice. Finished with spicy mayo, scallions, and garnished with broccoli.
Vegas$7.59
Tempura style. Smoked salmon, yellowfin tuna, crab, avocado and cream cheese. paired with our house lime ponzu
More about Yoshi's Japanese Grill
Prohibition image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Prohibition

151 E 6100 S STE 100, Murray

Avg 4.4 (864 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Smokehouse Burger$19.00
Blend of Smoked brisket and ground beef, caramelized onions, Swiss cheese,
peppered bacon, house slaw, tomato, lettuce, cilantro lime aioli
Artichoke Chicken Pasta$23.00
Chicken breast, artichoke white wine sauce, fettuccine pasta , artichoke pieces, red bell pepper
Beignets$7.00
Fried dough, powdered sugar, mixed berry jam
More about Prohibition
Pig and a Jelly Jar image

 

Pig and a Jelly Jar

1968 E Murray Holladay, Holladay

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Ham Hash$11.50
Diced country ham, breakfast potatoes, red peppers, onions, bacon, and sautéed kale, topped with lemon aioli and two sunny side eggs.
Sausage Gravy & Biscuits$10.00
Buttermilk biscuits, herbed sausage gravy and over a medium egg.
Waffle Pick & Fix$8.50
Belgium waffle, topped with seasonal fruit and powdered sugar, and your choice of two house toppings – choose from cinnamon cream, maple syrup, or house recipe jam.
More about Pig and a Jelly Jar
Colossal Lobster @ HallPass image

 

Colossal Lobster @ HallPass

153 S. Rio Grande St. Suite 107, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Seashore Fries$3.00
thick cut fries tossed in sea salt & pepper
Lobster Reuben$16.00
Butter lobster, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, pickles, and dressing on toasted marble rye
Connecticut Lobster Roll$17.00
A fresh toasted bun filled with fresh hot buttery lobster. Served with a lemon wedge, topped with scallions.
More about Colossal Lobster @ HallPass
Robintino's ToGo image

 

Robintino's ToGo

926 E 5600 South, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Small Green Salad$7.00
Lettuce, shredded mozzarella, black olives, shredded carrots and cabbage, and a pepperoni on top. Your choice of a 2oz dressing. One slice of garlic bread.
4 Slices Cheese Bread$5.50
Our tasty garlic bread topped with our three-cheese blend, oven baked just for you.
Lasagna with Garlic Bread$9.00
Our classic lasagna, served hot and cheesy. One slice of garlic bread included.
More about Robintino's ToGo
Tonyburgers image

 

Tonyburgers

2731 S 5600 W Suite F, West Valley

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Tony's Southern
Pepper Jack Cheese, Onion Strings, Jalapeños, Ranch Dressing, BBQ Sauce
Onion Strings$4.99
1 Fry Sauce is included with an Onion Ring.
Large Fries$4.99
2 Fry Sauces are included with a Large Fry.
More about Tonyburgers
Monarca image

 

Monarca

268 S STATE ST STE 110, SALT LAKE CITY

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Mole Enchilada$14.00
Taco Veg$12.00
SM Guac/chips$10.00
More about Monarca
Taqueria 27 image

 

Taqueria 27

149 E 200 S,, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Achiote Marinated Fried Chicken Breast$8.00
salsa crudo, avocado, chipotle crema, crumbled queso on corn tortillas.
Chips and Salsa$3.00
2 HOUSEMADE SALSAS with fresh cooked corn chips
Choice of
chipotle (mild), verde (med),T27 (spicy) and crudo (med).
P.B.L.T.A.$7.75
Pork belly that is house smoked, sliced and seared, lettuce, tomato, avocado and jalapeño aioli in T27 flour tortillas.
More about Taqueria 27
Graffiti Bao @ HallPass image

 

Graffiti Bao @ HallPass

153 S Rio Grande St. Suite 107, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Szechuan Chicken Dumplings$7.00
Hand-folded chicken dumplings steamed and served over bean sprout and pickled onion salad, topped w/our signature crispy chili garlic sauce
Glazed Pork Belly$8.00
Hoisin, citrus slaw, pickled jalapeños, folded bao
BBQ Pork Noodle Soup$12.00
Chinese BBQ Pork Noodle Soup, Garlic Chili Oil, Roasted Corn, Thai Basil.
More about Graffiti Bao @ HallPass
Bout Time Pub & Grub image

FRENCH FRIES

Bout Time Pub & Grub

169 S Rio Grande St, Salt Lake City

Avg 4 (885 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pepperoni$11.95
Slices and slices of pepperoni
Stuffed Jalapeños$11.00
Fresh jalapenos, stuffed with cream cheese and wrapped in bacon.
Crispy Firecracker Shrimp$14.00
Firecracker shrimp fried crisp and tossed in a creamy, spicy sauce, served with ranch dressing and a lime squeeze.
More about Bout Time Pub & Grub
Ginger Street image

 

Ginger Street

324 S State Street, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pad Thai$10.00
rice noodles, egg, bean sprouts, cilantro, crushed peanuts, lime, chili flake -GF*^
vegan and vegatarian
Dan Dan Noodles$10.00
noodles, seasoned ground pork, crispy soy beans, bok choy, scallions, Sichuan peppercorn
Dry Fried Green Beans$6.00
green beans, garlic, hoisin, chili fried peanuts -V^
More about Ginger Street
J Wong's Asian Bistro image

 

J Wong's Asian Bistro

163 W 200 S Ste 101, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
General Tao$13.00
Lightly battered chicken or tofu; Tianjin chilis and scallions wok-tossed with in our famous General Tao sauce.
Sesame$13.00
Lightly battered chicken or tofu; wok-tossed in tangy sesame sauce on a bed of crispy rice noodles.
Pad Thai$12.00
Fresh rice noodles sauteed with chicken or tofu, egg, scallions, bean sprouts, and ground peanuts, served with a side of lime.
More about J Wong's Asian Bistro
Copper Common image

PIZZA • GRILL

Copper Common

111 E Broadway, #190, Salt Lake City

Avg 4 (45 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mortadella Sandwich$13.00
Griddled hoagie roll, mortadella, whipped ricotta cheese, and relish (capers, green olives, garlic, lemon zest, salted chili, and parsley).
Smashed Potatoes$7.00
Brined, smashed, and deep fried potatoes served with salsa frita (piquillo pepper fry sauce).
Whipped Ricotta Tart$7.00
House tart shells filled with ricotta, cream, and mascarpone cheese. Served with amarena cherries, amarena syrup, and crushed salted marcona almonds.
More about Copper Common
Publik Coffee West Temple image

 

Publik Coffee West Temple

975 S W Temple, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Brie Toast$7.00
Browned Butter Caramel Latte
Banana Toast$6.00
More about Publik Coffee West Temple
Bombay House image

SEAFOOD • CHICKEN

Bombay House

2731 E Parleys Way, Salt Lake City

Avg 4.7 (6155 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chicken Makhani (Butter Chicken) (D) (N)$14.50
tandoori chicken cooked with a butter based of onions & tomatoes
Vegetable Coconut Kurma (N) (V)$13.00
mixed vegetables in a coconut milk & spices
Paneer Masala (D)$14.00
house-made cheese cooked with bell peppers in cream sauce
More about Bombay House
Arempas image

 

Arempas

350 State Street, Salt Lake City

Avg 4.5 (143 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Shredded Beef Empanada$3.99
Ground Beef Empanada$3.99
Shredded Chicken Empanada$3.99
More about Arempas
Penny Ann's Cafe image

FRENCH FRIES

Penny Ann's Cafe

1810 South Main Street, Salt Lake City

Avg 4 (1169 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Breakfast Burrito$9.79
two eggs scrambled with tomatoes, onions, green peppers, potatoes AND your choice of bacon, ham OR sausage. All rolled up in a flour tortilla with cheddar cheese
PAC Benedict$13.99
two poached egg, bacon, ham and grilled tomatoes nestled on top of a croissant and topped with hollandaise sauce and served with home fried potatoes and your choice of toast, French Toast or “Heavenly Hot Cakes”
The BIG Breakfast$13.29
two eggs, bacon, ham and sausage link served with home fried potatoes, toast and a stack of “HEAVENLY HOT CAKES”. That’s right, you get it ALL!
More about Penny Ann's Cafe
Lolo Hawaiian BBQ image

SEAFOOD • BBQ • CHICKEN

Lolo Hawaiian BBQ

5652 S Redwood Rd, Taylorsville

Avg 4.7 (3445 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Hawaiian BBQ Mix$14.25
BBQ Chicken, BBQ Beef and Kalbi Short ribs. A meat lover's favorite.
Loco Moco$11.99
Savory BBQ hamburger patties, covered with two eggs and brown gravy served island style.
Two Meat Mix$12.49
3 choices of meat on a bed of cabbage served with 2 scoops of rice and 1 salad choice
More about Lolo Hawaiian BBQ
Banner pic

SUSHI • RAMEN

Hamachi

488 e 100 s, saltlake city

Avg 4.6 (1443 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Playboy$13.95
shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber, topped with tuna, tobiko, spicy mayo and sweet soy
California$6.50
crab salad, avocado, cucumber, sesame seeds
Cobra Kai$13.95
yellowtail, cucumber, cilantro topped with albacore tuna, jalapeño aioli and sweet soy
More about Hamachi

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Salt Lake City

Burritos

Tacos

Cheeseburgers

Reuben

Chicken Sandwiches

Quesadillas

Fish And Chips

Mozzarella Sticks

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Salt Lake City to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)

Sugar House

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Central City

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

City of South Salt Lake

No reviews yet

East Central

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

East Millcreek

No reviews yet
Map

More near Salt Lake City to explore

Park City

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Draper

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Sandy

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

South Jordan

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Midvale

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Bountiful

No reviews yet

Herriman

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

West Jordan

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Riverton

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Ogden

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Provo

Avg 4.7 (14 restaurants)

Logan

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Burley

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Blackfoot

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Twin Falls

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (202 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (433 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (235 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston