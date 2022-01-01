Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Ballpark restaurants you'll love

Ballpark restaurants
Ballpark's top cuisines

Must-try Ballpark restaurants

Gourmandise image

 

Gourmandise - Catering

1000 South Main Street, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Two Dessert Bites$5.00
Choose 2 bite sized portions of our classics found on the gourmet dessert pastry tray (elegant packaging displayed in photo).
Croissant Sandwich Box$9.00
Scrambled eggs blended with fresh basil, olive oil, sundried tomatoes, & cream cheese. Topped with smoked bacon & muenster cheese on a butter croissant. Served with fruit & our signature shakshuka sauce on the side.
Grand Pastries & Fruit Bundle$9.50
Assorted sweet & savory croissants,
cheese pockets, & kouign ammans. Served with fresh fruit. Priced in dollars per person.
Gourmandise image

FRENCH FRIES

Gourmandise - To Go - Holiday Offerings

1000 S MAIN ST, SALT LAKE CITY

Avg 4.8 (106 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Salted Caramel Pecan Pie 9"$24.00
Maple pecan pie with a layer of salted caramel atop.
Apple Crumb Pie 9"$21.00
Traditional with scratch made crust, Granny Smith apples & crumb topping.
Thanksgiving Feast 2022 (Serves 6-8)$175.00
*Available for pick-up November 23 ONLY* Warm & serve for a delicious holiday feast. Serves 6- 8 ppl. No substitutions.
Includes turkey breast, Gourmandise roasted vegetable medley, scratch-made cranberry chutney, mashed potatoes (flavored with roasted garlic, cream cheese and parsley; gluten-friendly), sweet potatoes, Gourmandise croissant and brioche stuffing, turkey gravy, and butter and herb rolls.
Water Witch image

 

Water Witch Bar

163 W. 900 S., Salt Lake City

Avg 4.6 (392 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
