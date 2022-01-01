Ballpark restaurants you'll love
Ballpark's top cuisines
Must-try Ballpark restaurants
More about Gourmandise - Catering
Gourmandise - Catering
1000 South Main Street, Salt Lake City
|Popular items
|Two Dessert Bites
|$5.00
Choose 2 bite sized portions of our classics found on the gourmet dessert pastry tray (elegant packaging displayed in photo).
|Croissant Sandwich Box
|$9.00
Scrambled eggs blended with fresh basil, olive oil, sundried tomatoes, & cream cheese. Topped with smoked bacon & muenster cheese on a butter croissant. Served with fruit & our signature shakshuka sauce on the side.
|Grand Pastries & Fruit Bundle
|$9.50
Assorted sweet & savory croissants,
cheese pockets, & kouign ammans. Served with fresh fruit. Priced in dollars per person.
More about Gourmandise - To Go - Holiday Offerings
FRENCH FRIES
Gourmandise - To Go - Holiday Offerings
1000 S MAIN ST, SALT LAKE CITY
|Popular items
|Salted Caramel Pecan Pie 9"
|$24.00
Maple pecan pie with a layer of salted caramel atop.
|Apple Crumb Pie 9"
|$21.00
Traditional with scratch made crust, Granny Smith apples & crumb topping.
|Thanksgiving Feast 2022 (Serves 6-8)
|$175.00
*Available for pick-up November 23 ONLY* Warm & serve for a delicious holiday feast. Serves 6- 8 ppl. No substitutions.
Includes turkey breast, Gourmandise roasted vegetable medley, scratch-made cranberry chutney, mashed potatoes (flavored with roasted garlic, cream cheese and parsley; gluten-friendly), sweet potatoes, Gourmandise croissant and brioche stuffing, turkey gravy, and butter and herb rolls.