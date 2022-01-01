Ballpark restaurants you'll love

*Available for pick-up November 23 ONLY* Warm & serve for a delicious holiday feast. Serves 6- 8 ppl. No substitutions.

Includes turkey breast, Gourmandise roasted vegetable medley, scratch-made cranberry chutney, mashed potatoes (flavored with roasted garlic, cream cheese and parsley; gluten-friendly), sweet potatoes, Gourmandise croissant and brioche stuffing, turkey gravy, and butter and herb rolls.

