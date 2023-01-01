Cake in Ballpark
Gourmandise - To Go - Holiday Offerings
1000 S MAIN ST, SALT LAKE CITY
|Winter Wonderland Cake 6" (Available through 12/31)
|$38.00
Chocolate chocolate cake, peppermint frosting & crushed peppermints. Topped with macarons, meringues, & candy.
|Winter Wonderland Cake 9" (Available through 12/31)
|$52.00
|Galette des Rois (Kings Cake) 9" (Available Jan 3- Jan 6 only)
|$22.00
Traditional French Galette des Rois made with puff pastry and filled with creamy frangipane — a blend of almond and pastry cream. Comes complete with a hidden baby figurine and a gold paper crown for the finder of the baby! (Available for pick up on January 3 - January 6th)