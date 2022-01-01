Cookies in Ballpark

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

Gourmandise - Catering

1000 South Main Street, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Individual Cookie$0.00
Artisan Sandwiches, Sides, Cookies & Brownies$11.50
Signature sandwiches:
~TURKEY BACON with Pesto and Muenster on Focaccia ~ PULLED HERBED CHICKEN, onion jam & arugula on croissant ~ PASTRAMI and Muenster with Tomato Aoli on Baguette ~HAM, muenster cheese, Vidalia onion relish, & arugula on brioche~ CHICKEN CURRY SALAD on Croissant~ CHICKPEA SMASH with sliced egg & lettuce on baguette (VGTN, can be made Vegan).
GF Bread available upon request. All prices in dollars per person.
Artisan Sandwiches, Sides, Fruit, Cookies & Brownies$15.50
A complete meal for your next outing! See the "dessert platters" tab for more information about desserts.
Signature sandwiches:
~TURKEY BACON with Pesto and Muenster on Focaccia ~ PULLED HERBED CHICKEN, onion jam & arugula on croissant ~ PASTRAMI and Muenster with Tomato Aoli on Baguette ~HAM, muenster cheese, Vidalia onion relish, & arugula on brioche~ CHICKEN CURRY SALAD on Croissant~ CHICKPEA SMASH with sliced egg & lettuce on baguette (VGTN, can be made Vegan).
GF Bread available upon request. All prices in dollars per person.
More about Gourmandise - Catering
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Gourmandise - To Go - Holiday Offerings

1000 S MAIN ST, SALT LAKE CITY

Avg 4.8 (106 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Sugar Cookie Cutouts 6-Pack (Available through 12/24)$16.00
Six Classic Sugar Cookies iced with rich buttercream and sprinkles in holiday designed, packed in a giftable box with clear lid
More about Gourmandise - To Go - Holiday Offerings

