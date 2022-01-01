Croissants in Ballpark
Ballpark restaurants that serve croissants
More about Gourmandise - Catering
Gourmandise - Catering
1000 South Main Street, Salt Lake City
|Croissant Sandwich Box
|$9.00
Scrambled eggs blended with fresh basil, olive oil, sundried tomatoes, & cream cheese. Topped with smoked bacon & muenster cheese on a butter croissant. Served with fruit & our signature shakshuka sauce on the side.
|Grand Breakfast Croissant & Fruit
|$9.00
Choice of grand breakfast croissant with a fruit cup.
|Breakfast Croissant Sandwich
|$7.00
Scrambled eggs blended with fresh basil, olive oil, sundried tomatoes, & cream cheese. Topped with smoked bacon & muenster cheese on a butter croissant. Served with our signature Shakshuka sauce on the side.