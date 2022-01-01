Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Croissants in Ballpark

Ballpark restaurants
Ballpark restaurants that serve croissants

Gourmandise - Catering

1000 South Main Street, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Croissant Sandwich Box$9.00
Scrambled eggs blended with fresh basil, olive oil, sundried tomatoes, & cream cheese. Topped with smoked bacon & muenster cheese on a butter croissant. Served with fruit & our signature shakshuka sauce on the side.
Grand Breakfast Croissant & Fruit$9.00
Choice of grand breakfast croissant with a fruit cup.
Breakfast Croissant Sandwich$7.00
Scrambled eggs blended with fresh basil, olive oil, sundried tomatoes, & cream cheese. Topped with smoked bacon & muenster cheese on a butter croissant. Served with our signature Shakshuka sauce on the side.
More about Gourmandise - Catering
FRENCH FRIES

Gourmandise - To Go - Holiday Offerings

1000 S MAIN ST, SALT LAKE CITY

Avg 4.8 (106 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Gourmandise Croissant and Brioche Stuffing$19.50
More about Gourmandise - To Go - Holiday Offerings
