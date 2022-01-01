Salt Lake City American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Salt Lake City
Downtown
146 S Regent St, Salt Lake City
|Popular items
|Coca Cola
|$2.00
|Diet Coke
|$2.00
|Dr. Pepper
|$2.00
Pig & a Jelly Jar
401 E 900 South, Salt Lake City
|Popular items
|Fried Chicken & Biscuits
|$10.00
Two buttermilk biscuits, fried chicken, whole grain honey mustard sauce, with house made chow-chow, served with breakfast potatoes. // Add sausage gravy $2
|Beignets
|$5.00
Our unique spin – fried dough, powdered sugar, served with blueberry lavender jam.
|Ham Hash
|$11.50
Diced country ham, breakfast potatoes, red peppers, onions, bacon, and sautéed kale, topped with lemon aioli and two sunny side eggs.
Carson Kitchen
241 West 200 South Suite 150, Salt Lake City
|Popular items
|Gyro Tacos
|$12.00
lamb, tzatziki, feta, tomato
|Crispy Chicken Skins
|$10.00
smoked honey
|Killer Shrimp
|$13.00
rocoto & aji amarillo pepper cream
FRENCH FRIES
Bout Time Pub & Grub
169 S Rio Grande St, Salt Lake City
|Popular items
|Pepperoni
|$11.95
Slices and slices of pepperoni
|Stuffed Jalapeños
|$11.00
Fresh jalapenos, stuffed with cream cheese and wrapped in bacon.
|Crispy Firecracker Shrimp
|$14.00
Firecracker shrimp fried crisp and tossed in a creamy, spicy sauce, served with ranch dressing and a lime squeeze.
PIZZA • GRILL
Copper Common
111 E Broadway, #190, Salt Lake City
|Popular items
|Mortadella Sandwich
|$13.00
Griddled hoagie roll, mortadella, whipped ricotta cheese, and relish (capers, green olives, garlic, lemon zest, salted chili, and parsley).
|Smashed Potatoes
|$7.00
Brined, smashed, and deep fried potatoes served with salsa frita (piquillo pepper fry sauce).
|Whipped Ricotta Tart
|$7.00
House tart shells filled with ricotta, cream, and mascarpone cheese. Served with amarena cherries, amarena syrup, and crushed salted marcona almonds.
FRENCH FRIES
Penny Ann's Cafe
1810 South Main Street, Salt Lake City
|Popular items
|The Small Breakfast
|$8.99
two eggs, your choice of bacon, ham OR sausage link, home fried potatoes served with a slice of toast OR one “HEAVENLY HOT CAKE”
|Short Stack
|$8.79
Two stacks, when one isn’t enough. (4)
|Breakfast Nachos
|$12.99
two eggs served on top of house fried tortilla chips, smothered in our housemade pork chili verde sauce and topped with cheddar cheese, sour cream and served with salsa and served with your choice of toast, French Toast OR “HEAVENLY HOT CAKES”
FRENCH FRIES
Bout Time Pub & Grub
6522 S Big Cottonwood Canyon Rd, Holladay
|Popular items
|Pepperoni
|$11.95
Slices and slices of pepperoni
|Grand Slam
|$14.00
Sharable combination of wings, onion rings, fried pickle chips and stuffed jalapenos.
|Jalapeño Jack Burger
|$12.50
Pepperjack cheese, fried jalapeño slices and a stuffed jalapeño. Served with lettuce, tomato, red onion and garlic mayo.
Elements at 35th
3524 S Market St., West Valley
|Popular items
|KID Cheese Pizza
|$6.00
|Cheesecake
|$10.00
|Caprese Salad
|$9.00
SkinnyFATS @ HallPass
153 S. Rio Grande St. Suite 107, Salt Lake City
|Popular items
|Meltdown*
|$13.00
#LiveHappy - Two 1/4 lb beef patties*, caramelized onions, provolone and cheddar, tomato, and spicy aioli on sourdough
**Allergens: wheat, soy, egg, cow's milk
*"Throughly cooking food of animal origin, such as beef, eggs, fish, lamb, milk, poultry, or shellfish reduces the risk of food-borne illness. Individuals with certain health conditions may be at higher risk if these foods are consumed raw or undercooked."
|Balls
|$7.00
#LiveHappy - 2 deep fried spinach & corn risotto balls, pesto aioli & arugula w/tomato oil | Vegetarian
**Allergens: wheat, eggs, cow's milk
|Smoke In A Bowl
|$12.00
#LiveHealthy - Agave BBQ chicken, hawaiian mix, over jasmine rice w/black bean salsa & cilantro yo | Gluten-free | 513 Calories
**Allergens: cow's milk
**Allergens: Cow’s Milk
Martine
22 E 100 S, Salt Lake City
|Popular items
|Southwest Chicken
|$13.00
Marinated Chicken Breast served on top of a bed of greens with jicama, avocado, pepitas, black bean salsa, blue corn tortilla strips and an ancho chilie vinaigrette.
|Caesar
|$13.00
Baked chicken with red bell peppers and on top of romaine lettuce with polenta, nicoise olives, parmesan, and house made caesar dressing.
|Parmesan Truffle Fries
|$6.00
Super crispy truffle fries topped with parmesan and served with fry sauce.
SEAFOOD • TAPAS
Pago
878 S. 900 E., Salt Lake City
|Popular items
|Roasted Cauliflower
|$13.00
(V, GF) + smoked cashew butter, fermented carrot, orange supreme
|Strawberries & Beets
|$12.00
(VG, GF) + pickled strawberries, goat cheese mouse, candied quinoa, beet puree
|Side Frites
|$6.00
(VG) parmesan, truffle oil, sea salt
Root'd Cafe
2577 E Bengal Blvd, Cottonwood
|Popular items
|Beignets
|$9.60
Fried sweet dough tossed in powdered sugar,
Sauce option of a berry compote or melted chocolate fondue($2.00)
|Fish Taco
|$12.00
Feelin Hazy IPA beer battered mahi with chipotle ranch, cabbage, topped with mango salsa, lime, and cilantro
|Mahi Fish Sandwich
|$12.00
Grilled mahi-mahi, pickled red onion, cheddar cheese and tarter slaw served on a brioche bun.
Served with mixed greens or fries
PIES • FRENCH FRIES
Marie Callender's
1109 E 3900 S, Salt Lake City
|Popular items
|Pumpkin Pie
|$17.79
Our famous pumpkin pie has just the right amount of spice.
|Banana Cream Pie
|$18.99
An all-time favorite! Rich vanilla cream and fresh ripe bananas. Topped with fresh whipped cream or fluffy meringue.
|Double Cream Blueberry Pie
|$18.99
Creamy vanilla custard and sour cream top a bed of savory blueberries, enhanced with flavorful apples.
Hub & Spoke Diner
1291 S 1100 E, Salt Lake City
|Popular items
|Build Your Own Omelet
|$11.99
3 egg omelet, 1 meat & 2 sides/mix-ins (extra meat +2) OR no meat & 3 sides/mix-ins
|Chicken & Waffle
|$12.99
Sweet potato waffle, fried chicken, chile maple syrup, sunny side up egg, potatoes
|Sour Cream Flapjacks (2) (V)
|$8.99
Pure maple syrup, butter
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Bout Time Pub & Grub
2569 S 5600 W, West Valley City
|Popular items
|The Original Chubby Melt
|$13.50
The Original Chubby Melt®
A 2/3rd pound ground chuck patty, topped with 1000 Island dressing and grilled onions, stacked between two Parmesan crusted grilled cheese sandwiches.
|Fried Pickles
|$10.00
Our sliced pickles, lightly breaded and deep fried. Served with jalapeño dip.
|Tacos
|$13.00
Three soft shell tacos stuffed with your choice of steak, chicken, grilled or fried fish. Finished with Pico de Gallo, cheese and fiesta ranch.
Fish have cabbage, steak and chicken have lettuce.
Grid City Beer Works
333 W 2100 S, South Salt Lake
|Popular items
|Bowl
|$8.00
Roasted Cauliflower, Smoked pork (nv), or Fried Chicken (nv) bowl, served with white rice, nam chim kai sauce, broccolini, edamame, pickled jalapeños, creamy cilantro corn and scallions, topped with black sesame seeds.
|Classic Sandwich
|$6.00
Fried chicken breast (nv), Seitan, or Blackened catfish (nv) on a spent grain bun topped with lettuce, tomato, pickle, & your choice of sauce. Served with a side of fries. Substitute brussel sprouts +$2
|Classic Burger
|$6.00
Angus Beef Patty (nv) or Beyond Patty served on a Brioche bun topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle & choice of cheese. Served with a side of fries. Substitute brussel sprouts +$2
The Cotton Bottom Inn
2820 e 6200 s, Holladay
|Popular items
|Double CheeseBurger
|$12.00
2 hamburger patties with cheese on hamburger bun
|Garlic Cheese Burger
|$12.00
Patty and a half on 1/3 french bread loaf
|Garlic Burger
|$12.00
1 1/2 patties on 1/3 loaf garlic bread
The Copper Onion
111 E Broadway, Salt Lake City
|Popular items
|Iceberg Wedge Salad
|$14.00
Blistered cherry tomatoes, buttermilk, blue cheese, bacon, hard boiled egg.
|Beef Stroganoff
|$27.00
Wagyu beef, house pappardelle, mushrooms, creme fraiche, and chives.
|Carbonara
|$21.00
Fettuccine, cream, parmesan, bacon, egg yolk
Original Pancake House
790 E 2100th S,Ste 400, Salt Lake City
|Popular items
|2X4 Pancakes
|$8.99
Two eggs any style and four buttermilk pancakes. Cal 632-672
|Hash Browns
|$2.99
|Coffee
|$3.29
TACOS
Vessel Kitchen
905 East 900 South, Salt Lake City
|Popular items
|MED 5.0
|$11.00
falafel, hummus, cashew caesar broccoli, spicy sesame couscous, pita strips, israeli slaw, spiced tahini (vegan, contains gluten, contains nuts, contains soy)
|CUSTOM VEGGIE PLATE
|$10.50
Choose from any three of our seasonal market sides.
|CUSTOM PROTEIN PLATE
|$10.00
Choose one market protein and any two seasonal market sides.
HAMBURGERS
East Liberty Tap House
850 E 900 S, Salt Lake City
|Popular items
|Tap House Burger
|$14.00
american cheese, pickle, grilled onions, ketchup, peppercorn aioli.
served with fries and a side of ketchup.
gluten free (if gluten free bun is ordered).
|Sloppy Lamb
|$14.00
morgan valley lamb, beef, honey, rosemary, chevre spread.
served with fries and a side of ketchup.
gluten free (if gluten free bun is ordered).
|Bacon Burger
|$15.50
bacon, habanero jack, pickled jalapenos, cilantro-lime aioli.
served with fries and a side of ketchup.
gluten free (if gluten free bun is ordered).
Diversion
535 n 300 w H-104, Salt Lake City
|Popular items
|Old Timer
|$8.99
Hamburger Patty, Cheddar Chz, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Pickle, Ketchup, Mayo, on a Tuscan Bun
|Poutine
|$6.29
Choice of Regular Fries, Sweet Fries, Or Mix, Topped with Cheese Curds and Beef Gravy
|Regular Fries
|$4.29
Fries, With Seasoning, Fry Sauce Available
Publik Eds
210 University St E, Salt Lake City
|Popular items
|Mocha
|London Fog
|$4.50
|Sparkling Mint Limeade
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Stella Grill
4291 South 900 East, Salt Lake City