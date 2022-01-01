Salt Lake City American restaurants you'll love

Go
Salt Lake City restaurants
Toast

Must-try American restaurants in Salt Lake City

Downtown image

 

Downtown

146 S Regent St, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Coca Cola$2.00
Diet Coke$2.00
Dr. Pepper$2.00
More about Downtown
Pig & a Jelly Jar image

 

Pig & a Jelly Jar

401 E 900 South, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Fried Chicken & Biscuits$10.00
Two buttermilk biscuits, fried chicken, whole grain honey mustard sauce, with house made chow-chow, served with breakfast potatoes. // Add sausage gravy $2
Beignets$5.00
Our unique spin – fried dough, powdered sugar, served with blueberry lavender jam.
Ham Hash$11.50
Diced country ham, breakfast potatoes, red peppers, onions, bacon, and sautéed kale, topped with lemon aioli and two sunny side eggs.
More about Pig & a Jelly Jar
Carson Kitchen image

 

Carson Kitchen

241 West 200 South Suite 150, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Gyro Tacos$12.00
lamb, tzatziki, feta, tomato
Crispy Chicken Skins$10.00
smoked honey
Killer Shrimp$13.00
rocoto & aji amarillo pepper cream
More about Carson Kitchen
Bout Time Pub & Grub image

FRENCH FRIES

Bout Time Pub & Grub

169 S Rio Grande St, Salt Lake City

Avg 4 (885 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pepperoni$11.95
Slices and slices of pepperoni
Stuffed Jalapeños$11.00
Fresh jalapenos, stuffed with cream cheese and wrapped in bacon.
Crispy Firecracker Shrimp$14.00
Firecracker shrimp fried crisp and tossed in a creamy, spicy sauce, served with ranch dressing and a lime squeeze.
More about Bout Time Pub & Grub
Copper Common image

PIZZA • GRILL

Copper Common

111 E Broadway, #190, Salt Lake City

Avg 4 (45 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mortadella Sandwich$13.00
Griddled hoagie roll, mortadella, whipped ricotta cheese, and relish (capers, green olives, garlic, lemon zest, salted chili, and parsley).
Smashed Potatoes$7.00
Brined, smashed, and deep fried potatoes served with salsa frita (piquillo pepper fry sauce).
Whipped Ricotta Tart$7.00
House tart shells filled with ricotta, cream, and mascarpone cheese. Served with amarena cherries, amarena syrup, and crushed salted marcona almonds.
More about Copper Common
Penny Ann's Cafe image

FRENCH FRIES

Penny Ann's Cafe

1810 South Main Street, Salt Lake City

Avg 4 (1169 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
The Small Breakfast$8.99
two eggs, your choice of bacon, ham OR sausage link, home fried potatoes served with a slice of toast OR one “HEAVENLY HOT CAKE”
Short Stack$8.79
Two stacks, when one isn’t enough. (4)
Breakfast Nachos$12.99
two eggs served on top of house fried tortilla chips, smothered in our housemade pork chili verde sauce and topped with cheddar cheese, sour cream and served with salsa and served with your choice of toast, French Toast OR “HEAVENLY HOT CAKES”
More about Penny Ann's Cafe
Bout Time Pub & Grub image

FRENCH FRIES

Bout Time Pub & Grub

6522 S Big Cottonwood Canyon Rd, Holladay

Avg 4.1 (482 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pepperoni$11.95
Slices and slices of pepperoni
Grand Slam$14.00
Sharable combination of wings, onion rings, fried pickle chips and stuffed jalapenos.
Jalapeño Jack Burger$12.50
Pepperjack cheese, fried jalapeño slices and a stuffed jalapeño. Served with lettuce, tomato, red onion and garlic mayo.
More about Bout Time Pub & Grub
Elements at 35th image

 

Elements at 35th

3524 S Market St., West Valley

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
KID Cheese Pizza$6.00
Cheesecake$10.00
Caprese Salad$9.00
More about Elements at 35th
SkinnyFATS @ HallPass image

 

SkinnyFATS @ HallPass

153 S. Rio Grande St. Suite 107, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Meltdown*$13.00
#LiveHappy - Two 1/4 lb beef patties*, caramelized onions, provolone and cheddar, tomato, and spicy aioli on sourdough
**Allergens: wheat, soy, egg, cow's milk
*"Throughly cooking food of animal origin, such as beef, eggs, fish, lamb, milk, poultry, or shellfish reduces the risk of food-borne illness. Individuals with certain health conditions may be at higher risk if these foods are consumed raw or undercooked."
Balls$7.00
#LiveHappy - 2 deep fried spinach & corn risotto balls, pesto aioli & arugula w/tomato oil | Vegetarian
**Allergens: wheat, eggs, cow's milk
Smoke In A Bowl$12.00
#LiveHealthy - Agave BBQ chicken, hawaiian mix, over jasmine rice w/black bean salsa & cilantro yo | Gluten-free | 513 Calories
**Allergens: cow's milk
**Allergens: Cow’s Milk
More about SkinnyFATS @ HallPass
Martine image

 

Martine

22 E 100 S, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Southwest Chicken$13.00
Marinated Chicken Breast served on top of a bed of greens with jicama, avocado, pepitas, black bean salsa, blue corn tortilla strips and an ancho chilie vinaigrette.
Caesar$13.00
Baked chicken with red bell peppers and on top of romaine lettuce with polenta, nicoise olives, parmesan, and house made caesar dressing.
Parmesan Truffle Fries$6.00
Super crispy truffle fries topped with parmesan and served with fry sauce.
More about Martine
Pago image

SEAFOOD • TAPAS

Pago

878 S. 900 E., Salt Lake City

Avg 4.5 (2409 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Roasted Cauliflower$13.00
(V, GF) + smoked cashew butter, fermented carrot, orange supreme
Strawberries & Beets$12.00
(VG, GF) + pickled strawberries, goat cheese mouse, candied quinoa, beet puree
Side Frites$6.00
(VG) parmesan, truffle oil, sea salt
More about Pago
Root'd Cafe image

 

Root'd Cafe

2577 E Bengal Blvd, Cottonwood

Avg 4.2 (390 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Beignets$9.60
Fried sweet dough tossed in powdered sugar,
Sauce option of a berry compote or melted chocolate fondue($2.00)
Fish Taco$12.00
Feelin Hazy IPA beer battered mahi with chipotle ranch, cabbage, topped with mango salsa, lime, and cilantro
Mahi Fish Sandwich$12.00
Grilled mahi-mahi, pickled red onion, cheddar cheese and tarter slaw served on a brioche bun.
Served with mixed greens or fries
More about Root'd Cafe
Marie Callender's image

PIES • FRENCH FRIES

Marie Callender's

1109 E 3900 S, Salt Lake City

Avg 4.1 (1719 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pumpkin Pie$17.79
Our famous pumpkin pie has just the right amount of spice.
Banana Cream Pie$18.99
An all-time favorite! Rich vanilla cream and fresh ripe bananas. Topped with fresh whipped cream or fluffy meringue.
Double Cream Blueberry Pie$18.99
Creamy vanilla custard and sour cream top a bed of savory blueberries, enhanced with flavorful apples.
More about Marie Callender's
Hub & Spoke Diner image

 

Hub & Spoke Diner

1291 S 1100 E, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Build Your Own Omelet$11.99
3 egg omelet, 1 meat & 2 sides/mix-ins (extra meat +2) OR no meat & 3 sides/mix-ins
Chicken & Waffle$12.99
Sweet potato waffle, fried chicken, chile maple syrup, sunny side up egg, potatoes
Sour Cream Flapjacks (2) (V)$8.99
Pure maple syrup, butter
More about Hub & Spoke Diner
Bout Time Pub & Grub image

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Bout Time Pub & Grub

2569 S 5600 W, West Valley City

Avg 4.4 (289 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
The Original Chubby Melt$13.50
The Original Chubby Melt®
A 2/3rd pound ground chuck patty, topped with 1000 Island dressing and grilled onions, stacked between two Parmesan crusted grilled cheese sandwiches.
Fried Pickles$10.00
Our sliced pickles, lightly breaded and deep fried. Served with jalapeño dip.
Tacos$13.00
Three soft shell tacos stuffed with your choice of steak, chicken, grilled or fried fish. Finished with Pico de Gallo, cheese and fiesta ranch.
Fish have cabbage, steak and chicken have lettuce.
More about Bout Time Pub & Grub
Grid City Beer Works image

 

Grid City Beer Works

333 W 2100 S, South Salt Lake

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Bowl$8.00
Roasted Cauliflower, Smoked pork (nv), or Fried Chicken (nv) bowl, served with white rice, nam chim kai sauce, broccolini, edamame, pickled jalapeños, creamy cilantro corn and scallions, topped with black sesame seeds.
Classic Sandwich$6.00
Fried chicken breast (nv), Seitan, or Blackened catfish (nv) on a spent grain bun topped with lettuce, tomato, pickle, & your choice of sauce. Served with a side of fries. Substitute brussel sprouts +$2
Classic Burger$6.00
Angus Beef Patty (nv) or Beyond Patty served on a Brioche bun topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle & choice of cheese. Served with a side of fries. Substitute brussel sprouts +$2
More about Grid City Beer Works
The Cotton Bottom Inn image

 

The Cotton Bottom Inn

2820 e 6200 s, Holladay

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Double CheeseBurger$12.00
2 hamburger patties with cheese on hamburger bun
Garlic Cheese Burger$12.00
Patty and a half on 1/3 french bread loaf
Garlic Burger$12.00
1 1/2 patties on 1/3 loaf garlic bread
More about The Cotton Bottom Inn
The Copper Onion image

 

The Copper Onion

111 E Broadway, Salt Lake City

Avg 4.2 (3840 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Iceberg Wedge Salad$14.00
Blistered cherry tomatoes, buttermilk, blue cheese, bacon, hard boiled egg.
Beef Stroganoff$27.00
Wagyu beef, house pappardelle, mushrooms, creme fraiche, and chives.
Carbonara$21.00
Fettuccine, cream, parmesan, bacon, egg yolk
More about The Copper Onion
Original Pancake House image

 

Original Pancake House

790 E 2100th S,Ste 400, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
2X4 Pancakes$8.99
Two eggs any style and four buttermilk pancakes. Cal 632-672
Hash Browns$2.99
Coffee$3.29
More about Original Pancake House
Vessel Kitchen image

TACOS

Vessel Kitchen

905 East 900 South, Salt Lake City

Avg 4.8 (8232 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
MED 5.0$11.00
falafel, hummus, cashew caesar broccoli, spicy sesame couscous, pita strips, israeli slaw, spiced tahini (vegan, contains gluten, contains nuts, contains soy)
CUSTOM VEGGIE PLATE$10.50
Choose from any three of our seasonal market sides.
CUSTOM PROTEIN PLATE$10.00
Choose one market protein and any two seasonal market sides.
More about Vessel Kitchen
East Liberty Tap House image

HAMBURGERS

East Liberty Tap House

850 E 900 S, Salt Lake City

Avg 3.7 (328 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Tap House Burger$14.00
american cheese, pickle, grilled onions, ketchup, peppercorn aioli.
served with fries and a side of ketchup.
gluten free (if gluten free bun is ordered).
Sloppy Lamb$14.00
morgan valley lamb, beef, honey, rosemary, chevre spread.
served with fries and a side of ketchup.
gluten free (if gluten free bun is ordered).
Bacon Burger$15.50
bacon, habanero jack, pickled jalapenos, cilantro-lime aioli.
served with fries and a side of ketchup.
gluten free (if gluten free bun is ordered).
More about East Liberty Tap House
Diversion image

 

Diversion

535 n 300 w H-104, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Old Timer$8.99
Hamburger Patty, Cheddar Chz, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Pickle, Ketchup, Mayo, on a Tuscan Bun
Poutine$6.29
Choice of Regular Fries, Sweet Fries, Or Mix, Topped with Cheese Curds and Beef Gravy
Regular Fries$4.29
Fries, With Seasoning, Fry Sauce Available
More about Diversion
Publik Eds image

 

Publik Eds

210 University St E, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Mocha
London Fog$4.50
Sparkling Mint Limeade
More about Publik Eds
Stella Grill image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Stella Grill

4291 South 900 East, Salt Lake City

Avg 4.1 (1341 reviews)
Takeout
More about Stella Grill
Desert Edge Pub & Brewery image

 

Desert Edge Pub & Brewery

273 Trolleys Square, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Desert Edge Pub & Brewery
Good Grammar image

 

Good Grammar

69 E Gallivan Ave, Salt Lake City

Avg 4 (465 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Good Grammar
Provisions UT image

 

Provisions UT

3364 S 2300th E, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Provisions UT

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Salt Lake City

Burritos

Tacos

Chicken Sandwiches

Cheeseburgers

Reuben

Quesadillas

Mozzarella Sticks

Chili

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Salt Lake City to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)

Sugar House

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Central City

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

City of South Salt Lake

No reviews yet

East Central

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

East Millcreek

No reviews yet
Map

More near Salt Lake City to explore

Park City

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Draper

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Sandy

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

South Jordan

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Midvale

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Bountiful

No reviews yet

Herriman

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

West Jordan

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Riverton

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Ogden

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Provo

Avg 4.7 (14 restaurants)

Logan

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Burley

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Blackfoot

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Twin Falls

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (434 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (235 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston