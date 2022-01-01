Salt Lake City bakeries you'll love
Must-try bakeries in Salt Lake City
More about Delivery Zone 1 - Monday Home Delivery
Delivery Zone 1 - Monday Home Delivery
1000 S Main St Suite 100, Salt Lake City
|Popular items
|Chicken Cutlets
|$37.50
Chicken cutlet
Chicken cutlets with roasted seasonal vegetable, served with mashed potatoes and sage sauce. Comes with unbaked cookie dough and dinner rolls. Serves 4-6 people.
|Butternut Pasta with Grilled Chicken
|$37.50
Grilled Chicken Breast, Hand-cut pasta with sage cream sauce and butternut squash, Roasted Vegetables, Rolls & Ready-Bake Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough. Serves 4-6.
|Soup & Scrach-Made Rolls
|$14.00
pick from
Tomato Basil (V), Carrot Ginger (VG), Vegetable White Bean (VG), Cream of Mushroom or Loaded Baked Potato.
Served with 6 scratch made rolls.
More about The Daily Catering
The Daily Catering
222 Main St, Ste 140, Salt Lake City
|Popular items
|Lunch for up to 15 Persons
|$165.00
Sandwich pack includes:
- chicken salad on white bread
- chicken pesto on house bun
- cold cut with mozzarella on house bun
- blt on white bread
- broccoli sandwich on house bun (vegetarian)
|Lunch for up to 10 Persons
|$110.00
Sandwich pack includes:
- chicken salad on white bread
- chicken pesto on house bun
- cold cut with mozzarella on house bun
- blt on white bread
- broccoli sandwich on house bun (vegetarian)
|Lunch for up to 20 Persons
|$220.00
Sandwich pack includes:
- chicken salad on white bread
- chicken pesto on house bun
- cold cut with mozzarella on house bun
- blt on white bread
- broccoli sandwich on house bun (vegetarian)
More about Gourmandise
PASTRY • FRENCH FRIES
Gourmandise
250 S 300th E, Salt Lake City
|Popular items
|Black & White Mousse Cake 9"
|$49.90
Layers of dark and white chocolate mousse, chocolate cake, vanilla cake, chocolate straw shavings. (Serves 10-12 ppl)
|Mixed Fruit Tarte 9"
|$49.90
Tarte shell filled with light custard crème. Topped with fresh strawberry, kiwi, raspberry, mango, blueberries, dark sweet cherries and apricot glaze. (Serves 10-12 ppl)
|Add Individual Candle
|$0.25
Tall white and rose gold striped candle.
More about Marie Callender's
PIES • FRENCH FRIES
Marie Callender's
1109 E 3900 S, Salt Lake City
|Popular items
|Pumpkin Pie
|$17.79
Our famous pumpkin pie has just the right amount of spice.
|Banana Cream Pie
|$18.99
An all-time favorite! Rich vanilla cream and fresh ripe bananas. Topped with fresh whipped cream or fluffy meringue.
|Double Cream Blueberry Pie
|$18.99
Creamy vanilla custard and sour cream top a bed of savory blueberries, enhanced with flavorful apples.
More about The Daily
The Daily
222 Main St, Salt Lake City
|Popular items
|Grilled Cheese
|$7.00
House griddled bread, mozzarella, cheddar, parmesan crisps.
Add a cup of tomato soup for $3
|Avocado Toast
|$6.00
Avocado smash, griddled house bread, cottage cheese, pepitas
|Cobb Salad
|$13.00
Greens, chicken, egg, tomatoes, scallions, blue cheese, bacon, avocado, creamy cottage cheese dressing