Salt Lake City bakeries you'll love

Salt Lake City restaurants
Must-try bakeries in Salt Lake City

Delivery Zone 1 - Monday Home Delivery image

 

Delivery Zone 1 - Monday Home Delivery

1000 S Main St Suite 100, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Cutlets$37.50
Chicken cutlet
Chicken cutlets with roasted seasonal vegetable, served with mashed potatoes and sage sauce. Comes with unbaked cookie dough and dinner rolls. Serves 4-6 people.
Butternut Pasta with Grilled Chicken$37.50
Grilled Chicken Breast, Hand-cut pasta with sage cream sauce and butternut squash, Roasted Vegetables, Rolls & Ready-Bake Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough. Serves 4-6.
Soup & Scrach-Made Rolls$14.00
pick from
Tomato Basil (V), Carrot Ginger (VG), Vegetable White Bean (VG), Cream of Mushroom or Loaded Baked Potato.
Served with 6 scratch made rolls.
More about Delivery Zone 1 - Monday Home Delivery
The Daily Catering image

 

The Daily Catering

222 Main St, Ste 140, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Lunch for up to 15 Persons$165.00
Sandwich pack includes:
- chicken salad on white bread
- chicken pesto on house bun
- cold cut with mozzarella on house bun
- blt on white bread
- broccoli sandwich on house bun (vegetarian)
Lunch for up to 10 Persons$110.00
Sandwich pack includes:
- chicken salad on white bread
- chicken pesto on house bun
- cold cut with mozzarella on house bun
- blt on white bread
- broccoli sandwich on house bun (vegetarian)
Lunch for up to 20 Persons$220.00
Sandwich pack includes:
- chicken salad on white bread
- chicken pesto on house bun
- cold cut with mozzarella on house bun
- blt on white bread
- broccoli sandwich on house bun (vegetarian)
More about The Daily Catering
Gourmandise image

PASTRY • FRENCH FRIES

Gourmandise

250 S 300th E, Salt Lake City

Avg 4.2 (1429 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Black & White Mousse Cake 9"$49.90
Layers of dark and white chocolate mousse, chocolate cake, vanilla cake, chocolate straw shavings. (Serves 10-12 ppl)
Mixed Fruit Tarte 9"$49.90
Tarte shell filled with light custard crème. Topped with fresh strawberry, kiwi, raspberry, mango, blueberries, dark sweet cherries and apricot glaze. (Serves 10-12 ppl)
Add Individual Candle$0.25
Tall white and rose gold striped candle.
More about Gourmandise
Marie Callender's image

PIES • FRENCH FRIES

Marie Callender's

1109 E 3900 S, Salt Lake City

Avg 4.1 (1719 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pumpkin Pie$17.79
Our famous pumpkin pie has just the right amount of spice.
Banana Cream Pie$18.99
An all-time favorite! Rich vanilla cream and fresh ripe bananas. Topped with fresh whipped cream or fluffy meringue.
Double Cream Blueberry Pie$18.99
Creamy vanilla custard and sour cream top a bed of savory blueberries, enhanced with flavorful apples.
More about Marie Callender's
The Daily image

 

The Daily

222 Main St, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Grilled Cheese$7.00
House griddled bread, mozzarella, cheddar, parmesan crisps.
Add a cup of tomato soup for $3
Avocado Toast$6.00
Avocado smash, griddled house bread, cottage cheese, pepitas
Cobb Salad$13.00
Greens, chicken, egg, tomatoes, scallions, blue cheese, bacon, avocado, creamy cottage cheese dressing
More about The Daily
The Rose Estb. image

 

The Rose Estb.

235 S 400 W, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about The Rose Estb.

