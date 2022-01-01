Salt Lake City bars & lounges you'll love

Toast

Must-try bars & lounges in Salt Lake City

Carson Kitchen image

 

Carson Kitchen

241 West 200 South Suite 150, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Gyro Tacos$12.00
lamb, tzatziki, feta, tomato
Crispy Chicken Skins$10.00
smoked honey
Killer Shrimp$13.00
rocoto & aji amarillo pepper cream
More about Carson Kitchen
Bout Time Pub & Grub image

FRENCH FRIES

Bout Time Pub & Grub

3318 Decker Lake Dr, West Valley City

Avg 4 (1042 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Irish Nachos$11.00
Hand cut fried potato slices drizzled with ranch dressing, shredded cheese and crumbled bacon, Topped with sour cream and parsley.
Quesadilla$10.00
A flour tortilla stuffed with cheese and Pico de Gallo. Griddled to a golden brown and served with sour cream, salsa and fresh guacamole.
Chicken add $1
Steak add $2
Pepperoni$11.95
Slices and slices of pepperoni
More about Bout Time Pub & Grub
SAFFRON VALLEY DOWNTOWN AVENUES image

FRENCH FRIES

SAFFRON VALLEY DOWNTOWN AVENUES

26 E St, Salt Lake City

Avg 4.1 (363 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
COCONUT KORMA$13.95
(GF) (Can be made Vegan upon request) (Can be made Vegetarian based on Protein selection) Sweet and spicy coconut flavored sauce slow cooked with fresh herbs & spices.
TIKKA MASALA$13.95
(GF) (Can be made Vegetarian based on Protein selection) Creamy tomato curry spiced with paprika, fresh ginger and cilantro
Garlic Naan$3.45
Traditional flat breads cooked in our tandoor clay oven
More about SAFFRON VALLEY DOWNTOWN AVENUES
Prohibition image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Prohibition

151 E 6100 S STE 100, Murray

Avg 4.4 (864 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Smokehouse Burger$19.00
Blend of Smoked brisket and ground beef, caramelized onions, Swiss cheese,
peppered bacon, house slaw, tomato, lettuce, cilantro lime aioli
Artichoke Chicken Pasta$23.00
Chicken breast, artichoke white wine sauce, fettuccine pasta , artichoke pieces, red bell pepper
Beignets$7.00
Fried dough, powdered sugar, mixed berry jam
More about Prohibition
Bout Time Pub & Grub image

FRENCH FRIES

Bout Time Pub & Grub

169 S Rio Grande St, Salt Lake City

Avg 4 (885 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pepperoni$11.95
Slices and slices of pepperoni
Stuffed Jalapeños$11.00
Fresh jalapenos, stuffed with cream cheese and wrapped in bacon.
Crispy Firecracker Shrimp$14.00
Firecracker shrimp fried crisp and tossed in a creamy, spicy sauce, served with ranch dressing and a lime squeeze.
More about Bout Time Pub & Grub
Copper Common image

PIZZA • GRILL

Copper Common

111 E Broadway, #190, Salt Lake City

Avg 4 (45 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mortadella Sandwich$13.00
Griddled hoagie roll, mortadella, whipped ricotta cheese, and relish (capers, green olives, garlic, lemon zest, salted chili, and parsley).
Smashed Potatoes$7.00
Brined, smashed, and deep fried potatoes served with salsa frita (piquillo pepper fry sauce).
Whipped Ricotta Tart$7.00
House tart shells filled with ricotta, cream, and mascarpone cheese. Served with amarena cherries, amarena syrup, and crushed salted marcona almonds.
More about Copper Common
Bout Time Pub & Grub image

FRENCH FRIES

Bout Time Pub & Grub

5529 S Redwood Rd, Taylorsville

Avg 4.5 (456 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Quesadilla$10.00
A flour tortilla stuffed with cheese and Pico de Gallo. Griddled to a golden brown and served with sour cream, salsa and fresh guacamole.
Chicken add $1
Steak add $2
Fried Pickles$10.00
Our sliced pickles, lightly breaded and deep fried. Served with jalapeño dip.
Jalapeño Jack Burger$12.50
Pepperjack cheese, fried jalapeño slices and a stuffed jalapeño. Served with lettuce, tomato, red onion and garlic mayo.
More about Bout Time Pub & Grub
SOMI Vietnamese Bistro image

NOODLES

SOMI Vietnamese Bistro

1215 E Wilmington Ave, Salt Lake City

Avg 4.6 (1657 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
D-ORANGE CHICKEN$17.50
CREME BRULEE$8.00
SOMI SPECIAL PHO$16.00
More about SOMI Vietnamese Bistro
Bout Time Pub & Grub image

FRENCH FRIES

Bout Time Pub & Grub

6522 S Big Cottonwood Canyon Rd, Holladay

Avg 4.1 (482 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pepperoni$11.95
Slices and slices of pepperoni
Grand Slam$14.00
Sharable combination of wings, onion rings, fried pickle chips and stuffed jalapenos.
Jalapeño Jack Burger$12.50
Pepperjack cheese, fried jalapeño slices and a stuffed jalapeño. Served with lettuce, tomato, red onion and garlic mayo.
More about Bout Time Pub & Grub
Taqueria 27 image

 

Taqueria 27

Fashion Place 6154, S Fashion Blvd #2,, Murray

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
T27 Donuts$7.50
Our take on a churro, fresh fried and dusted with Mexican chocolate sugar with whipped cream and chocolate sauce.
Chips and Salsa$3.00
2 HOUSEMADE SALSAS with fresh cooked corn chips
Choice of
chipotle (mild), verde (med),T27 (spicy) and crudo (med).
T27 Style Cobb Salad$8.50
Shredded lettuce and cabbage, fresh salsa, jicama, cucumbers, roasted peppers, grilled corn, avocado, crumbled queso
and toasted pumpkin seeds.
More about Taqueria 27
Tap Room image

 

Tap Room

2021 S Windsor St Ste A, Salt Lake City

Avg 4.4 (288 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pot Stickers with a kick$8.00
8 deep fried pork and veggie pot stickers, topped with spicy mayo and sriracha.
Prime French Dip Sandwich$12.00
A classic. Made with Prime Rib and swiss cheese, au jus, with a side of fries.
Plain Jane Burger$11.00
1/2 pound of Black Angus, pickles, lettuce, tomato and onion. Served on a toasted Ciabatta bun. With a side of fries.
More about Tap Room
Bout Time Pub & Grub image

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Bout Time Pub & Grub

2569 S 5600 W, West Valley City

Avg 4.4 (289 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
The Original Chubby Melt$13.50
The Original Chubby Melt®
A 2/3rd pound ground chuck patty, topped with 1000 Island dressing and grilled onions, stacked between two Parmesan crusted grilled cheese sandwiches.
Fried Pickles$10.00
Our sliced pickles, lightly breaded and deep fried. Served with jalapeño dip.
Tacos$13.00
Three soft shell tacos stuffed with your choice of steak, chicken, grilled or fried fish. Finished with Pico de Gallo, cheese and fiesta ranch.
Fish have cabbage, steak and chicken have lettuce.
More about Bout Time Pub & Grub
Zest Kitchen & Bar image

 

Zest Kitchen & Bar

275 S 200th W, Salt Lake City

Avg 4.5 (1590 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
zesty nachos$13.00
house cheese made from potatoes, onions, mushrooms, spicy seasoned walnuts and cashew ginger sour cream, pico de gallo & jalapenos
superfood protein salad *35 grams protein!$14.00
lovely local green mix! cabbage, carrots, turnips, broccolini, quinoa, pepitas, pickled beets, hemp hearts, golden raisins, avocado, curry avocado dressing
brussels sprouts$10.00
sauteed in a spicy tomato-almond masala sauce, garnished with local tomatoes and sesame seeds.
More about Zest Kitchen & Bar
Bricks Corner - SLC image

PIZZA

Bricks Corner - SLC

1465 S 700 E, Salt Lake City

Avg 4.5 (164 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
The Brick House$18.00
red sauce, pepperoni, mild italian sausage, roasted peppers, red onions, mushrooms, marinated tomatoes
The Spartichoke$18.00
white panna sauce, roasted garlic confit, saute fresh spinach, hearts of artichokes, fresh basil ricotta
The Corner Margherita$17.00
light red Sauce, marinated tomato, tossed arugula, fresh basil ricotta, aged balsamic
More about Bricks Corner - SLC
East Liberty Tap House image

HAMBURGERS

East Liberty Tap House

850 E 900 S, Salt Lake City

Avg 3.7 (328 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Tap House Burger$14.00
american cheese, pickle, grilled onions, ketchup, peppercorn aioli.
served with fries and a side of ketchup.
gluten free (if gluten free bun is ordered).
Sloppy Lamb$14.00
morgan valley lamb, beef, honey, rosemary, chevre spread.
served with fries and a side of ketchup.
gluten free (if gluten free bun is ordered).
Bacon Burger$15.50
bacon, habanero jack, pickled jalapenos, cilantro-lime aioli.
served with fries and a side of ketchup.
gluten free (if gluten free bun is ordered).
More about East Liberty Tap House
Alibi image

 

Alibi

369 South Main Street, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Hibiscus Gimlet$12.00
Pomegranate and rosemary syrup with fresh squeezed lime juice make up this classic variation. Mixing instructions included.
House Paloma
Our famous House Paloma blend with fresh grapefruit and fresh lime juice. Grapefruit Jarrito's and Spicy Salt Mix included!
Harvest Punch$12.00
Fresh Apple Juice, Cinnamon syrup, fresh ginger juice and bitters make up this holiday cocktail. Mixing instructions included.
More about Alibi
Water Witch image

 

Water Witch

163 W. 900 S., Salt Lake City

Avg 4.6 (392 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
TODDY - TO GO (500ml)$14.00
MMMMMMmmmm. Warm fuzzy feelings all over. 'Tis a thing we all need so badly this year! This Toddy mix is our house cold weather staple. Great with Agave, whisky, brandy (Sean's Favorite) and maybe a little dash of your favorite digestif! We prefer a little smooch of Waterpocket's Notom!
ZOMBIE - TO GO (500ml)$16.00
Scoop's Zombie! This is a potion so mysterious even many Witches don't know the actual ingredients. We do know that it contains a house made Falernum, grapefruit, lime, a host of other flavors and is great with Rum, LOTS OF RUM of various types! THIS DRINK BASE IS A WHOLE BUNCH OF SPOOKY HOLIDAY MYSTERY!
EGG NOG - TO GO (500ml)$16.00
WW NOG MIX
500ml, makes about 4 servings of egg nog:
Scotty's Nog is spoken about with hushed whispers in the SLC bar community. Organic eggs, raw sugar, real cream and secret spices, WOW! Should hold cold for a few weeks. Don't be afraid, try it with traditional rum, or with your favorite spirit.
More about Water Witch
Desert Edge Pub & Brewery image

 

Desert Edge Pub & Brewery

273 Trolleys Square, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Desert Edge Pub & Brewery
Good Grammar image

 

Good Grammar

69 E Gallivan Ave, Salt Lake City

Avg 4 (465 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Good Grammar
Provisions UT image

 

Provisions UT

3364 S 2300th E, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Provisions UT
Restaurant banner

 

Campfire Lounge

837 EAST 2100 SOUTH, SALT LAKE CITY

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Campfire Lounge

