Salt Lake City bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Salt Lake City
Carson Kitchen
241 West 200 South Suite 150, Salt Lake City
|Popular items
|Gyro Tacos
|$12.00
lamb, tzatziki, feta, tomato
|Crispy Chicken Skins
|$10.00
smoked honey
|Killer Shrimp
|$13.00
rocoto & aji amarillo pepper cream
FRENCH FRIES
Bout Time Pub & Grub
3318 Decker Lake Dr, West Valley City
|Popular items
|Irish Nachos
|$11.00
Hand cut fried potato slices drizzled with ranch dressing, shredded cheese and crumbled bacon, Topped with sour cream and parsley.
|Quesadilla
|$10.00
A flour tortilla stuffed with cheese and Pico de Gallo. Griddled to a golden brown and served with sour cream, salsa and fresh guacamole.
Chicken add $1
Steak add $2
|Pepperoni
|$11.95
Slices and slices of pepperoni
FRENCH FRIES
SAFFRON VALLEY DOWNTOWN AVENUES
26 E St, Salt Lake City
|Popular items
|COCONUT KORMA
|$13.95
(GF) (Can be made Vegan upon request) (Can be made Vegetarian based on Protein selection) Sweet and spicy coconut flavored sauce slow cooked with fresh herbs & spices.
|TIKKA MASALA
|$13.95
(GF) (Can be made Vegetarian based on Protein selection) Creamy tomato curry spiced with paprika, fresh ginger and cilantro
|Garlic Naan
|$3.45
Traditional flat breads cooked in our tandoor clay oven
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Prohibition
151 E 6100 S STE 100, Murray
|Popular items
|Smokehouse Burger
|$19.00
Blend of Smoked brisket and ground beef, caramelized onions, Swiss cheese,
peppered bacon, house slaw, tomato, lettuce, cilantro lime aioli
|Artichoke Chicken Pasta
|$23.00
Chicken breast, artichoke white wine sauce, fettuccine pasta , artichoke pieces, red bell pepper
|Beignets
|$7.00
Fried dough, powdered sugar, mixed berry jam
FRENCH FRIES
Bout Time Pub & Grub
169 S Rio Grande St, Salt Lake City
|Popular items
|Pepperoni
|$11.95
Slices and slices of pepperoni
|Stuffed Jalapeños
|$11.00
Fresh jalapenos, stuffed with cream cheese and wrapped in bacon.
|Crispy Firecracker Shrimp
|$14.00
Firecracker shrimp fried crisp and tossed in a creamy, spicy sauce, served with ranch dressing and a lime squeeze.
PIZZA • GRILL
Copper Common
111 E Broadway, #190, Salt Lake City
|Popular items
|Mortadella Sandwich
|$13.00
Griddled hoagie roll, mortadella, whipped ricotta cheese, and relish (capers, green olives, garlic, lemon zest, salted chili, and parsley).
|Smashed Potatoes
|$7.00
Brined, smashed, and deep fried potatoes served with salsa frita (piquillo pepper fry sauce).
|Whipped Ricotta Tart
|$7.00
House tart shells filled with ricotta, cream, and mascarpone cheese. Served with amarena cherries, amarena syrup, and crushed salted marcona almonds.
FRENCH FRIES
Bout Time Pub & Grub
5529 S Redwood Rd, Taylorsville
|Popular items
|Quesadilla
|$10.00
A flour tortilla stuffed with cheese and Pico de Gallo. Griddled to a golden brown and served with sour cream, salsa and fresh guacamole.
Chicken add $1
Steak add $2
|Fried Pickles
|$10.00
Our sliced pickles, lightly breaded and deep fried. Served with jalapeño dip.
|Jalapeño Jack Burger
|$12.50
Pepperjack cheese, fried jalapeño slices and a stuffed jalapeño. Served with lettuce, tomato, red onion and garlic mayo.
NOODLES
SOMI Vietnamese Bistro
1215 E Wilmington Ave, Salt Lake City
|Popular items
|D-ORANGE CHICKEN
|$17.50
|CREME BRULEE
|$8.00
|SOMI SPECIAL PHO
|$16.00
FRENCH FRIES
Bout Time Pub & Grub
6522 S Big Cottonwood Canyon Rd, Holladay
|Popular items
|Pepperoni
|$11.95
Slices and slices of pepperoni
|Grand Slam
|$14.00
Sharable combination of wings, onion rings, fried pickle chips and stuffed jalapenos.
|Jalapeño Jack Burger
|$12.50
Pepperjack cheese, fried jalapeño slices and a stuffed jalapeño. Served with lettuce, tomato, red onion and garlic mayo.
Taqueria 27
Fashion Place 6154, S Fashion Blvd #2,, Murray
|Popular items
|T27 Donuts
|$7.50
Our take on a churro, fresh fried and dusted with Mexican chocolate sugar with whipped cream and chocolate sauce.
|Chips and Salsa
|$3.00
2 HOUSEMADE SALSAS with fresh cooked corn chips
Choice of
chipotle (mild), verde (med),T27 (spicy) and crudo (med).
|T27 Style Cobb Salad
|$8.50
Shredded lettuce and cabbage, fresh salsa, jicama, cucumbers, roasted peppers, grilled corn, avocado, crumbled queso
and toasted pumpkin seeds.
Tap Room
2021 S Windsor St Ste A, Salt Lake City
|Popular items
|Pot Stickers with a kick
|$8.00
8 deep fried pork and veggie pot stickers, topped with spicy mayo and sriracha.
|Prime French Dip Sandwich
|$12.00
A classic. Made with Prime Rib and swiss cheese, au jus, with a side of fries.
|Plain Jane Burger
|$11.00
1/2 pound of Black Angus, pickles, lettuce, tomato and onion. Served on a toasted Ciabatta bun. With a side of fries.
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Bout Time Pub & Grub
2569 S 5600 W, West Valley City
|Popular items
|The Original Chubby Melt
|$13.50
The Original Chubby Melt®
A 2/3rd pound ground chuck patty, topped with 1000 Island dressing and grilled onions, stacked between two Parmesan crusted grilled cheese sandwiches.
|Fried Pickles
|$10.00
Our sliced pickles, lightly breaded and deep fried. Served with jalapeño dip.
|Tacos
|$13.00
Three soft shell tacos stuffed with your choice of steak, chicken, grilled or fried fish. Finished with Pico de Gallo, cheese and fiesta ranch.
Fish have cabbage, steak and chicken have lettuce.
Zest Kitchen & Bar
275 S 200th W, Salt Lake City
|Popular items
|zesty nachos
|$13.00
house cheese made from potatoes, onions, mushrooms, spicy seasoned walnuts and cashew ginger sour cream, pico de gallo & jalapenos
|superfood protein salad *35 grams protein!
|$14.00
lovely local green mix! cabbage, carrots, turnips, broccolini, quinoa, pepitas, pickled beets, hemp hearts, golden raisins, avocado, curry avocado dressing
|brussels sprouts
|$10.00
sauteed in a spicy tomato-almond masala sauce, garnished with local tomatoes and sesame seeds.
PIZZA
Bricks Corner - SLC
1465 S 700 E, Salt Lake City
|Popular items
|The Brick House
|$18.00
red sauce, pepperoni, mild italian sausage, roasted peppers, red onions, mushrooms, marinated tomatoes
|The Spartichoke
|$18.00
white panna sauce, roasted garlic confit, saute fresh spinach, hearts of artichokes, fresh basil ricotta
|The Corner Margherita
|$17.00
light red Sauce, marinated tomato, tossed arugula, fresh basil ricotta, aged balsamic
HAMBURGERS
East Liberty Tap House
850 E 900 S, Salt Lake City
|Popular items
|Tap House Burger
|$14.00
american cheese, pickle, grilled onions, ketchup, peppercorn aioli.
served with fries and a side of ketchup.
gluten free (if gluten free bun is ordered).
|Sloppy Lamb
|$14.00
morgan valley lamb, beef, honey, rosemary, chevre spread.
served with fries and a side of ketchup.
gluten free (if gluten free bun is ordered).
|Bacon Burger
|$15.50
bacon, habanero jack, pickled jalapenos, cilantro-lime aioli.
served with fries and a side of ketchup.
gluten free (if gluten free bun is ordered).
Alibi
369 South Main Street, Salt Lake City
|Popular items
|Hibiscus Gimlet
|$12.00
Pomegranate and rosemary syrup with fresh squeezed lime juice make up this classic variation. Mixing instructions included.
|House Paloma
Our famous House Paloma blend with fresh grapefruit and fresh lime juice. Grapefruit Jarrito's and Spicy Salt Mix included!
|Harvest Punch
|$12.00
Fresh Apple Juice, Cinnamon syrup, fresh ginger juice and bitters make up this holiday cocktail. Mixing instructions included.
Water Witch
163 W. 900 S., Salt Lake City
|Popular items
|TODDY - TO GO (500ml)
|$14.00
MMMMMMmmmm. Warm fuzzy feelings all over. 'Tis a thing we all need so badly this year! This Toddy mix is our house cold weather staple. Great with Agave, whisky, brandy (Sean's Favorite) and maybe a little dash of your favorite digestif! We prefer a little smooch of Waterpocket's Notom!
|ZOMBIE - TO GO (500ml)
|$16.00
Scoop's Zombie! This is a potion so mysterious even many Witches don't know the actual ingredients. We do know that it contains a house made Falernum, grapefruit, lime, a host of other flavors and is great with Rum, LOTS OF RUM of various types! THIS DRINK BASE IS A WHOLE BUNCH OF SPOOKY HOLIDAY MYSTERY!
|EGG NOG - TO GO (500ml)
|$16.00
WW NOG MIX
500ml, makes about 4 servings of egg nog:
Scotty's Nog is spoken about with hushed whispers in the SLC bar community. Organic eggs, raw sugar, real cream and secret spices, WOW! Should hold cold for a few weeks. Don't be afraid, try it with traditional rum, or with your favorite spirit.