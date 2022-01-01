Salt Lake City breakfast spots you'll love
Must-try breakfast spots in Salt Lake City
Pig & a Jelly Jar
401 E 900 South, Salt Lake City
|Popular items
|Fried Chicken & Biscuits
|$10.00
Two buttermilk biscuits, fried chicken, whole grain honey mustard sauce, with house made chow-chow, served with breakfast potatoes. // Add sausage gravy $2
|Beignets
|$5.00
Our unique spin – fried dough, powdered sugar, served with blueberry lavender jam.
|Ham Hash
|$11.50
Diced country ham, breakfast potatoes, red peppers, onions, bacon, and sautéed kale, topped with lemon aioli and two sunny side eggs.
Prohibition
151 E 6100 S STE 100, Murray
|Popular items
|Smokehouse Burger
|$19.00
Blend of Smoked brisket and ground beef, caramelized onions, Swiss cheese,
peppered bacon, house slaw, tomato, lettuce, cilantro lime aioli
|Artichoke Chicken Pasta
|$23.00
Chicken breast, artichoke white wine sauce, fettuccine pasta , artichoke pieces, red bell pepper
|Beignets
|$7.00
Fried dough, powdered sugar, mixed berry jam
Pig and a Jelly Jar
1968 E Murray Holladay, Holladay
|Popular items
|Ham Hash
|$11.50
|Sausage Gravy & Biscuits
|$10.00
Buttermilk biscuits, herbed sausage gravy and over a medium egg.
|Waffle Pick & Fix
|$8.50
Belgium waffle, topped with seasonal fruit and powdered sugar, and your choice of two house toppings – choose from cinnamon cream, maple syrup, or house recipe jam.
Penny Ann's Cafe
1810 South Main Street, Salt Lake City
|Popular items
|The Small Breakfast
|$8.99
two eggs, your choice of bacon, ham OR sausage link, home fried potatoes served with a slice of toast OR one “HEAVENLY HOT CAKE”
|Short Stack
|$8.79
Two stacks, when one isn’t enough. (4)
|Breakfast Nachos
|$12.99
two eggs served on top of house fried tortilla chips, smothered in our housemade pork chili verde sauce and topped with cheddar cheese, sour cream and served with salsa and served with your choice of toast, French Toast OR “HEAVENLY HOT CAKES”
Pulp Lifestyle Kitchen - Liberty
439 East 900 South, Salt Lake City
|Popular items
|Sano
|$10.50
grilled chicken, honey jalapeño glaze, roasted sweet potato, corn, black beans, scallions, cotija, cilantro, fresh lime, house-made salsa, pulp hash
|House Burger
|$9.00
sautéed mushrooms, caramelized onions, hummus, tomato, arugula, oat bun
|Breakfast Bagel
|$7.50
turkey sausage, sharp cheddar, smashed avocado, cage-free egg on a whole wheat bagel
The Daily Catering
222 Main St, Ste 140, Salt Lake City
|Popular items
|Lunch for up to 15 Persons
|$165.00
Sandwich pack includes:
- chicken salad on white bread
- chicken pesto on house bun
- cold cut with mozzarella on house bun
- blt on white bread
- broccoli sandwich on house bun (vegetarian)
|Lunch for up to 10 Persons
|$110.00
|Lunch for up to 20 Persons
|$220.00
Root'd Cafe
2577 E Bengal Blvd, Cottonwood
|Popular items
|Beignets
|$9.60
Fried sweet dough tossed in powdered sugar,
Sauce option of a berry compote or melted chocolate fondue($2.00)
|Fish Taco
|$12.00
Feelin Hazy IPA beer battered mahi with chipotle ranch, cabbage, topped with mango salsa, lime, and cilantro
|Mahi Fish Sandwich
|$12.00
Grilled mahi-mahi, pickled red onion, cheddar cheese and tarter slaw served on a brioche bun.
Served with mixed greens or fries
Marie Callender's
1109 E 3900 S, Salt Lake City
|Popular items
|Pumpkin Pie
|$17.79
Our famous pumpkin pie has just the right amount of spice.
|Banana Cream Pie
|$18.99
An all-time favorite! Rich vanilla cream and fresh ripe bananas. Topped with fresh whipped cream or fluffy meringue.
|Double Cream Blueberry Pie
|$18.99
Creamy vanilla custard and sour cream top a bed of savory blueberries, enhanced with flavorful apples.
Mr. Charlie’s
554 W 4500 S, Murray
|Popular items
|Classic Wrap
|$8.99
Fresh Tortilla, Melted Cheese, 3 Fingers, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles, Sauce served with your choice of Fries or Slaw
|Classic Po' Boy
|$8.99
3 Fingers, Lettuce, Sliced Tomatoes, Pickles, Sauce on a Fresh Roll served with your choice of Fries or Slaw
|The Snack
|$7.49
3 Fingers, 1 Sauce and Texas Toast
Hub & Spoke Diner
1291 S 1100 E, Salt Lake City
|Popular items
|Build Your Own Omelet
|$11.99
3 egg omelet, 1 meat & 2 sides/mix-ins (extra meat +2) OR no meat & 3 sides/mix-ins
|Chicken & Waffle
|$12.99
Sweet potato waffle, fried chicken, chile maple syrup, sunny side up egg, potatoes
|Sour Cream Flapjacks (2) (V)
|$8.99
Pure maple syrup, butter
Publik Avenues
502 3rd Ave, Sale Lake City
|Popular items
|Northern Lights
A creamy vanilla and bourbon infused latte.
|Avocado Toast
|$7.00
Avocado, sea salt, cracked black pepper & olive oil on Red Bicycle peasant bread.
|Snowday
A gothic spicy black mocha with activated charcoal and cayenne. Boo!
Pulp Lifestyle Kitchen - Gallivan
Gallivan Avenue, Salt Lake City
|Popular items
|Uma
|$10.50
orange ginger cod, roasted carrots, broccoli, mushrooms, zucchini, spinach, kale, scallions, tamari, sesame seeds, cilantro, sweet chili-ginger sauce, quinoa
|Tropic Thunder
|$6.75
mango, strawberry, pineapple, banana, OJ, coconut water
|By the Roots
|$8.50
roasted veggies (beets, sweet potato, & carrots), spinach, arugula, red onion, walnuts, goat cheese crumbles, sour apple, pear, fig vinaigrette, honey balsamic reduction
Original Pancake House
790 E 2100th S,Ste 400, Salt Lake City
|Popular items
|2X4 Pancakes
|$8.99
Two eggs any style and four buttermilk pancakes. Cal 632-672
|Hash Browns
|$2.99
|Coffee
|$3.29
Even Stevens Sandwiches
200 South 414 East, Salt Lake City
|Popular items
|Turkey Day
|$10.25
Turkey, Havarti, cran-peño jelly, slow roasted tomato spread, cucumbers, greens, French bread
|Kids Cold Turkey & Cheese
|$4.95
Sliced turkey, cheddar, mayo, French (not grilled)
|Kids Grilled Ham & Cheese
|$4.95
Cheddar cheese, Ham, brioche
Even Stevens Sandwiches
1346 E Fort Union Blvd, Cottonwood Heights
|Popular items
|BLT Chopped
|$9.75
BLT Chopped: Chopped iceberg, chopped bacon, gorgonzola, avocado, grape toma-toes, kettle chips, cracked black pepper, ranch dressing.
|Kids Mac & Cheese
|$4.95
Elbow macaroni, creamy cheddar cheese sauce
|Morrissey (Vegan)
|$9.75
Our delicious Vegan burrito is back! Loaded with tots, roasted red pepper & red onion mix, soyrizo, house vin and spinach. Served with a side of salsa morita.
Bartolo's
1270 S 1100 E, SALT LAKE CITY
|Popular items
|Charred Broccolini
|$9.00
nduja vinaigrette, toasted sesame seeds
|Confit Chicken Caesar
|$15.00
romaine hearts, chicken confit, classic caesar dressing, parmesan, focaccia croutons, lemon zest
|Chicken Parmigiana
|$24.00
fettucinni marinara, breaded chicken breast with marinara and mozzarella
The Daily
222 Main St, Salt Lake City
|Popular items
|Grilled Cheese
|$7.00
House griddled bread, mozzarella, cheddar, parmesan crisps.
Add a cup of tomato soup for $3
|Avocado Toast
|$6.00
Avocado smash, griddled house bread, cottage cheese, pepitas
|Cobb Salad
|$13.00
Greens, chicken, egg, tomatoes, scallions, blue cheese, bacon, avocado, creamy cottage cheese dressing
Even Stevens Sandwiches
2030 South 900 East, Salt Lake City
|Popular items
|Sprang Chicken
|$11.25
Roasted chicken, provolone, bacon, avocado, tomatoes, cucum-bers, greens, honey mustard, wheat ciabatta.
Publik Eds
210 University St E, Salt Lake City
|Popular items
|Mocha
|London Fog
|$4.50
|Sparkling Mint Limeade
Stella Grill
4291 South 900 East, Salt Lake City