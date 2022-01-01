Salt Lake City breakfast spots you'll love

Pig & a Jelly Jar image

 

Pig & a Jelly Jar

401 E 900 South, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Fried Chicken & Biscuits$10.00
Two buttermilk biscuits, fried chicken, whole grain honey mustard sauce, with house made chow-chow, served with breakfast potatoes. // Add sausage gravy $2
Beignets$5.00
Our unique spin – fried dough, powdered sugar, served with blueberry lavender jam.
Ham Hash$11.50
Diced country ham, breakfast potatoes, red peppers, onions, bacon, and sautéed kale, topped with lemon aioli and two sunny side eggs.
Prohibition image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Prohibition

151 E 6100 S STE 100, Murray

Avg 4.4 (864 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Smokehouse Burger$19.00
Blend of Smoked brisket and ground beef, caramelized onions, Swiss cheese,
peppered bacon, house slaw, tomato, lettuce, cilantro lime aioli
Artichoke Chicken Pasta$23.00
Chicken breast, artichoke white wine sauce, fettuccine pasta , artichoke pieces, red bell pepper
Beignets$7.00
Fried dough, powdered sugar, mixed berry jam
Pig and a Jelly Jar image

 

Pig and a Jelly Jar

1968 E Murray Holladay, Holladay

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Ham Hash$11.50
Diced country ham, breakfast potatoes, red peppers, onions, bacon, and sautéed kale, topped with lemon aioli and two sunny side eggs.
Sausage Gravy & Biscuits$10.00
Buttermilk biscuits, herbed sausage gravy and over a medium egg.
Waffle Pick & Fix$8.50
Belgium waffle, topped with seasonal fruit and powdered sugar, and your choice of two house toppings – choose from cinnamon cream, maple syrup, or house recipe jam.
Penny Ann's Cafe image

FRENCH FRIES

Penny Ann's Cafe

1810 South Main Street, Salt Lake City

Avg 4 (1169 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
The Small Breakfast$8.99
two eggs, your choice of bacon, ham OR sausage link, home fried potatoes served with a slice of toast OR one “HEAVENLY HOT CAKE”
Short Stack$8.79
Two stacks, when one isn’t enough. (4)
Breakfast Nachos$12.99
two eggs served on top of house fried tortilla chips, smothered in our housemade pork chili verde sauce and topped with cheddar cheese, sour cream and served with salsa and served with your choice of toast, French Toast OR “HEAVENLY HOT CAKES”
Pulp Lifestyle Kitchen - Liberty image

 

Pulp Lifestyle Kitchen - Liberty

439 East 900 South, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Sano$10.50
grilled chicken, honey jalapeño glaze, roasted sweet potato, corn, black beans, scallions, cotija, cilantro, fresh lime, house-made salsa, pulp hash
House Burger$9.00
sautéed mushrooms, caramelized onions, hummus, tomato, arugula, oat bun
Breakfast Bagel$7.50
turkey sausage, sharp cheddar, smashed avocado, cage-free egg on a whole wheat bagel
The Daily Catering image

 

The Daily Catering

222 Main St, Ste 140, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Lunch for up to 15 Persons$165.00
Sandwich pack includes:
- chicken salad on white bread
- chicken pesto on house bun
- cold cut with mozzarella on house bun
- blt on white bread
- broccoli sandwich on house bun (vegetarian)
Lunch for up to 10 Persons$110.00
Sandwich pack includes:
- chicken salad on white bread
- chicken pesto on house bun
- cold cut with mozzarella on house bun
- blt on white bread
- broccoli sandwich on house bun (vegetarian)
Lunch for up to 20 Persons$220.00
Sandwich pack includes:
- chicken salad on white bread
- chicken pesto on house bun
- cold cut with mozzarella on house bun
- blt on white bread
- broccoli sandwich on house bun (vegetarian)
Root'd Cafe image

 

Root'd Cafe

2577 E Bengal Blvd, Cottonwood

Avg 4.2 (390 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Beignets$9.60
Fried sweet dough tossed in powdered sugar,
Sauce option of a berry compote or melted chocolate fondue($2.00)
Fish Taco$12.00
Feelin Hazy IPA beer battered mahi with chipotle ranch, cabbage, topped with mango salsa, lime, and cilantro
Mahi Fish Sandwich$12.00
Grilled mahi-mahi, pickled red onion, cheddar cheese and tarter slaw served on a brioche bun.
Served with mixed greens or fries
Marie Callender's image

PIES • FRENCH FRIES

Marie Callender's

1109 E 3900 S, Salt Lake City

Avg 4.1 (1719 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pumpkin Pie$17.79
Our famous pumpkin pie has just the right amount of spice.
Banana Cream Pie$18.99
An all-time favorite! Rich vanilla cream and fresh ripe bananas. Topped with fresh whipped cream or fluffy meringue.
Double Cream Blueberry Pie$18.99
Creamy vanilla custard and sour cream top a bed of savory blueberries, enhanced with flavorful apples.
Mr. Charlie’s image

WRAPS • SALADS • CHICKEN • WAFFLES

Mr. Charlie’s

554 W 4500 S, Murray

Avg 4.6 (849 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Classic Wrap$8.99
Fresh Tortilla, Melted Cheese, 3 Fingers, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles, Sauce served with your choice of Fries or Slaw
Classic Po' Boy$8.99
3 Fingers, Lettuce, Sliced Tomatoes, Pickles, Sauce on a Fresh Roll served with your choice of Fries or Slaw
The Snack$7.49
3 Fingers, 1 Sauce and Texas Toast
Hub & Spoke Diner image

 

Hub & Spoke Diner

1291 S 1100 E, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Build Your Own Omelet$11.99
3 egg omelet, 1 meat & 2 sides/mix-ins (extra meat +2) OR no meat & 3 sides/mix-ins
Chicken & Waffle$12.99
Sweet potato waffle, fried chicken, chile maple syrup, sunny side up egg, potatoes
Sour Cream Flapjacks (2) (V)$8.99
Pure maple syrup, butter
Publik Avenues image

 

Publik Avenues

502 3rd Ave, Sale Lake City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Northern Lights
A creamy vanilla and bourbon infused latte.
Avocado Toast$7.00
Avocado, sea salt, cracked black pepper & olive oil on Red Bicycle peasant bread.
Snowday
A gothic spicy black mocha with activated charcoal and cayenne. Boo!
Pulp Lifestyle Kitchen - Gallivan image

 

Pulp Lifestyle Kitchen - Gallivan

Gallivan Avenue, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Uma$10.50
orange ginger cod, roasted carrots, broccoli, mushrooms, zucchini, spinach, kale, scallions, tamari, sesame seeds, cilantro, sweet chili-ginger sauce, quinoa
Tropic Thunder$6.75
mango, strawberry, pineapple, banana, OJ, coconut water
By the Roots$8.50
roasted veggies (beets, sweet potato, & carrots), spinach, arugula, red onion, walnuts, goat cheese crumbles, sour apple, pear, fig vinaigrette, honey balsamic reduction
Original Pancake House image

 

Original Pancake House

790 E 2100th S,Ste 400, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
2X4 Pancakes$8.99
Two eggs any style and four buttermilk pancakes. Cal 632-672
Hash Browns$2.99
Coffee$3.29
Even Stevens Sandwiches image

 

Even Stevens Sandwiches

200 South 414 East, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Turkey Day$10.25
Turkey, Havarti, cran-peño jelly, slow roasted tomato spread, cucumbers, greens, French bread
Kids Cold Turkey & Cheese$4.95
Sliced turkey, cheddar, mayo, French (not grilled)
Kids Grilled Ham & Cheese$4.95
Cheddar cheese, Ham, brioche
Even Stevens Sandwiches image

BURRITOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Even Stevens Sandwiches

1346 E Fort Union Blvd, Cottonwood Heights

Avg 4.8 (4421 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
BLT Chopped$9.75
BLT Chopped: Chopped iceberg, chopped bacon, gorgonzola, avocado, grape toma-toes, kettle chips, cracked black pepper, ranch dressing.
Kids Mac & Cheese$4.95
Elbow macaroni, creamy cheddar cheese sauce
Morrissey (Vegan)$9.75
Our delicious Vegan burrito is back! Loaded with tots, roasted red pepper & red onion mix, soyrizo, house vin and spinach. Served with a side of salsa morita.
Bartolo's image

 

Bartolo's

1270 S 1100 E, SALT LAKE CITY

Avg 4.6 (102 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Charred Broccolini$9.00
nduja vinaigrette, toasted sesame seeds
Confit Chicken Caesar$15.00
romaine hearts, chicken confit, classic caesar dressing, parmesan, focaccia croutons, lemon zest
Chicken Parmigiana$24.00
fettucinni marinara, breaded chicken breast with marinara and mozzarella
The Daily image

 

The Daily

222 Main St, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Grilled Cheese$7.00
House griddled bread, mozzarella, cheddar, parmesan crisps.
Add a cup of tomato soup for $3
Avocado Toast$6.00
Avocado smash, griddled house bread, cottage cheese, pepitas
Cobb Salad$13.00
Greens, chicken, egg, tomatoes, scallions, blue cheese, bacon, avocado, creamy cottage cheese dressing
Even Stevens Sandwiches image

BURRITOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Even Stevens Sandwiches

2030 South 900 East, Salt Lake City

Avg 4.6 (399 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Kids Cold Turkey & Cheese$4.95
Sliced turkey, cheddar, mayo, French (not grilled)
Sprang Chicken$11.25
Roasted chicken, provolone, bacon, avocado, tomatoes, cucum-bers, greens, honey mustard, wheat ciabatta.
Morrissey (Vegan)$9.75
Our delicious Vegan burrito is back! Loaded with tots, roasted red pepper & red onion mix, soyrizo, house vin and spinach. Served with a side of salsa morita.
Publik Eds image

 

Publik Eds

210 University St E, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Mocha
London Fog$4.50
Sparkling Mint Limeade
Stella Grill image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Stella Grill

4291 South 900 East, Salt Lake City

Avg 4.1 (1341 reviews)
Takeout
Waffadopolis image

 

Waffadopolis

153 S. Rio Grande St. Suite 107, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Provisions UT image

 

Provisions UT

3364 S 2300th E, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
Takeout
The Rose Estb. image

 

The Rose Estb.

235 S 400 W, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
Takeout
