Salt Lake City burger restaurants you'll love

Must-try burger restaurants in Salt Lake City

Tonyburgers image

 

Tonyburgers

2731 S 5600 W Suite F, West Valley

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Tony's Southern
Pepper Jack Cheese, Onion Strings, Jalapeños, Ranch Dressing, BBQ Sauce
Onion Strings$4.99
1 Fry Sauce is included with an Onion Ring.
Large Fries$4.99
2 Fry Sauces are included with a Large Fry.
More about Tonyburgers
BGR image

 

BGR

1202 E Wilmington Ave, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
#Bacon Cheeseburger$8.79
Custom-blend of fresh, USDA choice beef, formed into thick patties and char-grilled over an open flame, served with your choice of cheese and hickory bacon
#Wagyu Wellington
Our Grand Champion burger. Custom Blend Wagyu Truffle infused burger, deep-roasted mushrooms, caramelized onions and garlic with a touch of mustard all atop our legendary burger with bleu cheese and our homemade mojo sauce
#Kids Sliders$5.99
(2) sliders with a choice of fries, tots or fruit cup; a beverage and a scoop of ice cream
More about BGR
SkinnyFATS @ HallPass image

 

SkinnyFATS @ HallPass

153 S. Rio Grande St. Suite 107, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Meltdown*$13.00
#LiveHappy - Two 1/4 lb beef patties*, caramelized onions, provolone and cheddar, tomato, and spicy aioli on sourdough
**Allergens: wheat, soy, egg, cow's milk
*"Throughly cooking food of animal origin, such as beef, eggs, fish, lamb, milk, poultry, or shellfish reduces the risk of food-borne illness. Individuals with certain health conditions may be at higher risk if these foods are consumed raw or undercooked."
Balls$7.00
#LiveHappy - 2 deep fried spinach & corn risotto balls, pesto aioli & arugula w/tomato oil | Vegetarian
**Allergens: wheat, eggs, cow's milk
Smoke In A Bowl$12.00
#LiveHealthy - Agave BBQ chicken, hawaiian mix, over jasmine rice w/black bean salsa & cilantro yo | Gluten-free | 513 Calories
**Allergens: cow's milk
**Allergens: Cow’s Milk
More about SkinnyFATS @ HallPass
Chedda Burger image

HAMBURGERS

Chedda Burger

190 S 400 W #59, Salt Lake City

Avg 4.2 (2384 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chedda Tots$3.29
Homemade, chedda infused, tater tots served with a side or our CB sauce
Gluten-free
Home Style Fries$2.99
Skin on fries
GF
Mother Hen$6.99
Beef Patty, Over Easy Egg, Bacon, Arugula, Sriracha Mayo, Served on a regular bun
More about Chedda Burger
Consumer pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Crown Burgers

3190 Highland Dr, Salt Lake City

Avg 4 (135 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Fried Mushrooms$2.95
Breaded Deep Fried Mushrooms
Fries$2.79
French Fries with Salt
Cheeseburger$5.39
Garnished with 1000 Island Dressing, Lettuce, Tomatoes, and Onions
More about Crown Burgers
The Cotton Bottom Inn image

 

The Cotton Bottom Inn

2820 e 6200 s, Holladay

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Double CheeseBurger$12.00
2 hamburger patties with cheese on hamburger bun
Garlic Cheese Burger$12.00
Patty and a half on 1/3 french bread loaf
Garlic Burger$12.00
1 1/2 patties on 1/3 loaf garlic bread
More about The Cotton Bottom Inn
Chedda Burger image

 

Chedda Burger

1314 Foothill Dr., Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Mother Hen$6.99
Beef Patty, Over Easy Egg, Bacon, Arugula, Sriracha Mayo, Served on a regular bun
The Chedda Burger$5.99
Beef Patty, Chedda Cheese, Caramelized Onions, Pickles, Tomatoes, Green Leaf Lettuce, CB Sauce, Served on a Regular Bun
Kids Cheeseburger$4.99
Kids sized cheeseburger, plain, served with a side of fries or Chedda tots and a small drink
More about Chedda Burger
Diversion image

 

Diversion

535 n 300 w H-104, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Old Timer$8.99
Hamburger Patty, Cheddar Chz, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Pickle, Ketchup, Mayo, on a Tuscan Bun
Poutine$6.29
Choice of Regular Fries, Sweet Fries, Or Mix, Topped with Cheese Curds and Beef Gravy
Regular Fries$4.29
Fries, With Seasoning, Fry Sauce Available
More about Diversion

