Salt Lake City burger restaurants you'll love
Must-try burger restaurants in Salt Lake City
More about Tonyburgers
Tonyburgers
2731 S 5600 W Suite F, West Valley
|Popular items
|Tony's Southern
Pepper Jack Cheese, Onion Strings, Jalapeños, Ranch Dressing, BBQ Sauce
|Onion Strings
|$4.99
1 Fry Sauce is included with an Onion Ring.
|Large Fries
|$4.99
2 Fry Sauces are included with a Large Fry.
More about BGR
BGR
1202 E Wilmington Ave, Salt Lake City
|Popular items
|#Bacon Cheeseburger
|$8.79
Custom-blend of fresh, USDA choice beef, formed into thick patties and char-grilled over an open flame, served with your choice of cheese and hickory bacon
|#Wagyu Wellington
Our Grand Champion burger. Custom Blend Wagyu Truffle infused burger, deep-roasted mushrooms, caramelized onions and garlic with a touch of mustard all atop our legendary burger with bleu cheese and our homemade mojo sauce
|#Kids Sliders
|$5.99
(2) sliders with a choice of fries, tots or fruit cup; a beverage and a scoop of ice cream
More about SkinnyFATS @ HallPass
SkinnyFATS @ HallPass
153 S. Rio Grande St. Suite 107, Salt Lake City
|Popular items
|Meltdown*
|$13.00
#LiveHappy - Two 1/4 lb beef patties*, caramelized onions, provolone and cheddar, tomato, and spicy aioli on sourdough
**Allergens: wheat, soy, egg, cow's milk
*"Throughly cooking food of animal origin, such as beef, eggs, fish, lamb, milk, poultry, or shellfish reduces the risk of food-borne illness. Individuals with certain health conditions may be at higher risk if these foods are consumed raw or undercooked."
|Balls
|$7.00
#LiveHappy - 2 deep fried spinach & corn risotto balls, pesto aioli & arugula w/tomato oil | Vegetarian
**Allergens: wheat, eggs, cow's milk
|Smoke In A Bowl
|$12.00
#LiveHealthy - Agave BBQ chicken, hawaiian mix, over jasmine rice w/black bean salsa & cilantro yo | Gluten-free | 513 Calories
**Allergens: cow's milk
**Allergens: Cow’s Milk
More about Chedda Burger
HAMBURGERS
Chedda Burger
190 S 400 W #59, Salt Lake City
|Popular items
|Chedda Tots
|$3.29
Homemade, chedda infused, tater tots served with a side or our CB sauce
Gluten-free
|Home Style Fries
|$2.99
Skin on fries
GF
|Mother Hen
|$6.99
Beef Patty, Over Easy Egg, Bacon, Arugula, Sriracha Mayo, Served on a regular bun
More about Crown Burgers
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Crown Burgers
3190 Highland Dr, Salt Lake City
|Popular items
|Fried Mushrooms
|$2.95
Breaded Deep Fried Mushrooms
|Fries
|$2.79
French Fries with Salt
|Cheeseburger
|$5.39
Garnished with 1000 Island Dressing, Lettuce, Tomatoes, and Onions
More about The Cotton Bottom Inn
The Cotton Bottom Inn
2820 e 6200 s, Holladay
|Popular items
|Double CheeseBurger
|$12.00
2 hamburger patties with cheese on hamburger bun
|Garlic Cheese Burger
|$12.00
Patty and a half on 1/3 french bread loaf
|Garlic Burger
|$12.00
1 1/2 patties on 1/3 loaf garlic bread
More about Chedda Burger
Chedda Burger
1314 Foothill Dr., Salt Lake City
|Popular items
|Mother Hen
|$6.99
Beef Patty, Over Easy Egg, Bacon, Arugula, Sriracha Mayo, Served on a regular bun
|The Chedda Burger
|$5.99
Beef Patty, Chedda Cheese, Caramelized Onions, Pickles, Tomatoes, Green Leaf Lettuce, CB Sauce, Served on a Regular Bun
|Kids Cheeseburger
|$4.99
Kids sized cheeseburger, plain, served with a side of fries or Chedda tots and a small drink
More about Diversion
Diversion
535 n 300 w H-104, Salt Lake City
|Popular items
|Old Timer
|$8.99
Hamburger Patty, Cheddar Chz, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Pickle, Ketchup, Mayo, on a Tuscan Bun
|Poutine
|$6.29
Choice of Regular Fries, Sweet Fries, Or Mix, Topped with Cheese Curds and Beef Gravy
|Regular Fries
|$4.29
Fries, With Seasoning, Fry Sauce Available