Salt Lake City cafés you'll love
Must-try cafés in Salt Lake City
More about Publik Coffee West Temple
Publik Coffee West Temple
975 S W Temple, Salt Lake City
|Popular items
|Browned Butter Caramel Latte
|Banana Toast
|$6.00
|Cinnamon Toast
|$3.50
More about Penny Ann's Cafe
FRENCH FRIES
Penny Ann's Cafe
1810 South Main Street, Salt Lake City
|Popular items
|The Small Breakfast
|$8.99
two eggs, your choice of bacon, ham OR sausage link, home fried potatoes served with a slice of toast OR one “HEAVENLY HOT CAKE”
|Short Stack
|$8.79
Two stacks, when one isn’t enough. (4)
|Breakfast Nachos
|$12.99
two eggs served on top of house fried tortilla chips, smothered in our housemade pork chili verde sauce and topped with cheddar cheese, sour cream and served with salsa and served with your choice of toast, French Toast OR “HEAVENLY HOT CAKES”
More about The Daily Catering
The Daily Catering
222 Main St, Ste 140, Salt Lake City
|Popular items
|Lunch for up to 15 Persons
|$165.00
Sandwich pack includes:
- chicken salad on white bread
- chicken pesto on house bun
- cold cut with mozzarella on house bun
- blt on white bread
- broccoli sandwich on house bun (vegetarian)
|Lunch for up to 10 Persons
|$110.00
Sandwich pack includes:
- chicken salad on white bread
- chicken pesto on house bun
- cold cut with mozzarella on house bun
- blt on white bread
- broccoli sandwich on house bun (vegetarian)
|Lunch for up to 20 Persons
|$220.00
Sandwich pack includes:
- chicken salad on white bread
- chicken pesto on house bun
- cold cut with mozzarella on house bun
- blt on white bread
- broccoli sandwich on house bun (vegetarian)
More about Alpha Coffee
Alpha Coffee
7260 Racquet Club Dr, Cottonwood
|Popular items
|Honey Badger
Whole Milk, Organic Honey, Cinnamon, Espresso
|Vegetarian Breakfast Burrito
|$6.85
***New and Improved Recipe: Black Beans, Egg, Potatoes, and Cheese!
|Amazonian
Oat Milk, Almond Syrup, Cinnamon, Espresso
More about Gourmandise
PASTRY • FRENCH FRIES
Gourmandise
250 S 300th E, Salt Lake City
|Popular items
|Black & White Mousse Cake 9"
|$49.90
Layers of dark and white chocolate mousse, chocolate cake, vanilla cake, chocolate straw shavings. (Serves 10-12 ppl)
|Mixed Fruit Tarte 9"
|$49.90
Tarte shell filled with light custard crème. Topped with fresh strawberry, kiwi, raspberry, mango, blueberries, dark sweet cherries and apricot glaze. (Serves 10-12 ppl)
|Add Individual Candle
|$0.25
Tall white and rose gold striped candle.
More about Publik Avenues
Publik Avenues
502 3rd Ave, Sale Lake City
|Popular items
|Northern Lights
A creamy vanilla and bourbon infused latte.
|Avocado Toast
|$7.00
Avocado, sea salt, cracked black pepper & olive oil on Red Bicycle peasant bread.
|Snowday
A gothic spicy black mocha with activated charcoal and cayenne. Boo!
More about Bartolo's
Bartolo's
1270 S 1100 E, SALT LAKE CITY
|Popular items
|Charred Broccolini
|$9.00
nduja vinaigrette, toasted sesame seeds
|Confit Chicken Caesar
|$15.00
romaine hearts, chicken confit, classic caesar dressing, parmesan, focaccia croutons, lemon zest
|Chicken Parmigiana
|$24.00
fettucinni marinara, breaded chicken breast with marinara and mozzarella
More about The Daily
The Daily
222 Main St, Salt Lake City
|Popular items
|Grilled Cheese
|$7.00
House griddled bread, mozzarella, cheddar, parmesan crisps.
Add a cup of tomato soup for $3
|Avocado Toast
|$6.00
Avocado smash, griddled house bread, cottage cheese, pepitas
|Cobb Salad
|$13.00
Greens, chicken, egg, tomatoes, scallions, blue cheese, bacon, avocado, creamy cottage cheese dressing