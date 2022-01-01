Salt Lake City cafés you'll love

Toast

Must-try cafés in Salt Lake City

Publik Coffee West Temple image

 

Publik Coffee West Temple

975 S W Temple, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Browned Butter Caramel Latte
Banana Toast$6.00
Cinnamon Toast$3.50
Publik Coffee West Temple
Penny Ann's Cafe image

FRENCH FRIES

Penny Ann's Cafe

1810 South Main Street, Salt Lake City

Avg 4 (1169 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
The Small Breakfast$8.99
two eggs, your choice of bacon, ham OR sausage link, home fried potatoes served with a slice of toast OR one “HEAVENLY HOT CAKE”
Short Stack$8.79
Two stacks, when one isn’t enough. (4)
Breakfast Nachos$12.99
two eggs served on top of house fried tortilla chips, smothered in our housemade pork chili verde sauce and topped with cheddar cheese, sour cream and served with salsa and served with your choice of toast, French Toast OR “HEAVENLY HOT CAKES”
Penny Ann's Cafe
The Daily Catering image

 

The Daily Catering

222 Main St, Ste 140, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Lunch for up to 15 Persons$165.00
Sandwich pack includes:
- chicken salad on white bread
- chicken pesto on house bun
- cold cut with mozzarella on house bun
- blt on white bread
- broccoli sandwich on house bun (vegetarian)
Lunch for up to 10 Persons$110.00
Sandwich pack includes:
- chicken salad on white bread
- chicken pesto on house bun
- cold cut with mozzarella on house bun
- blt on white bread
- broccoli sandwich on house bun (vegetarian)
Lunch for up to 20 Persons$220.00
Sandwich pack includes:
- chicken salad on white bread
- chicken pesto on house bun
- cold cut with mozzarella on house bun
- blt on white bread
- broccoli sandwich on house bun (vegetarian)
The Daily Catering
Alpha Coffee image

 

Alpha Coffee

7260 Racquet Club Dr, Cottonwood

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Honey Badger
Whole Milk, Organic Honey, Cinnamon, Espresso
Vegetarian Breakfast Burrito$6.85
***New and Improved Recipe: Black Beans, Egg, Potatoes, and Cheese!
Amazonian
Oat Milk, Almond Syrup, Cinnamon, Espresso
Alpha Coffee
Gourmandise image

PASTRY • FRENCH FRIES

Gourmandise

250 S 300th E, Salt Lake City

Avg 4.2 (1429 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Black & White Mousse Cake 9"$49.90
Layers of dark and white chocolate mousse, chocolate cake, vanilla cake, chocolate straw shavings. (Serves 10-12 ppl)
Mixed Fruit Tarte 9"$49.90
Tarte shell filled with light custard crème. Topped with fresh strawberry, kiwi, raspberry, mango, blueberries, dark sweet cherries and apricot glaze. (Serves 10-12 ppl)
Add Individual Candle$0.25
Tall white and rose gold striped candle.
Gourmandise
Publik Avenues image

 

Publik Avenues

502 3rd Ave, Sale Lake City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Northern Lights
A creamy vanilla and bourbon infused latte.
Avocado Toast$7.00
Avocado, sea salt, cracked black pepper & olive oil on Red Bicycle peasant bread.
Snowday
A gothic spicy black mocha with activated charcoal and cayenne. Boo!
Publik Avenues
Bartolo's image

 

Bartolo's

1270 S 1100 E, SALT LAKE CITY

Avg 4.6 (102 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Charred Broccolini$9.00
nduja vinaigrette, toasted sesame seeds
Confit Chicken Caesar$15.00
romaine hearts, chicken confit, classic caesar dressing, parmesan, focaccia croutons, lemon zest
Chicken Parmigiana$24.00
fettucinni marinara, breaded chicken breast with marinara and mozzarella
Bartolo's
The Daily image

 

The Daily

222 Main St, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Grilled Cheese$7.00
House griddled bread, mozzarella, cheddar, parmesan crisps.
Add a cup of tomato soup for $3
Avocado Toast$6.00
Avocado smash, griddled house bread, cottage cheese, pepitas
Cobb Salad$13.00
Greens, chicken, egg, tomatoes, scallions, blue cheese, bacon, avocado, creamy cottage cheese dressing
The Daily
The Rose Estb. image

 

The Rose Estb.

235 S 400 W, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
Takeout
The Rose Estb.

