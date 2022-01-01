Salt Lake City Mexican restaurants you'll love

Must-try Mexican restaurants in Salt Lake City

Taqueria 27 image

 

Taqueria 27

149 E 200 S,, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Achiote Marinated Fried Chicken Breast$8.00
salsa crudo, avocado, chipotle crema, crumbled queso on corn tortillas.
Chips and Salsa$3.00
2 HOUSEMADE SALSAS with fresh cooked corn chips
Choice of
chipotle (mild), verde (med),T27 (spicy) and crudo (med).
P.B.L.T.A.$7.75
Pork belly that is house smoked, sliced and seared, lettuce, tomato, avocado and jalapeño aioli in T27 flour tortillas.
More about Taqueria 27
Taqueria 27 image

 

Taqueria 27

Fashion Place 6154, S Fashion Blvd #2,, Murray

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
T27 Donuts$7.50
Our take on a churro, fresh fried and dusted with Mexican chocolate sugar with whipped cream and chocolate sauce.
Chips and Salsa$3.00
2 HOUSEMADE SALSAS with fresh cooked corn chips
Choice of
chipotle (mild), verde (med),T27 (spicy) and crudo (med).
T27 Style Cobb Salad$8.50
Shredded lettuce and cabbage, fresh salsa, jicama, cucumbers, roasted peppers, grilled corn, avocado, crumbled queso
and toasted pumpkin seeds.
More about Taqueria 27
Taco Land image

 

Taco Land

499 E 2700 S, South Salt Lake

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Pastor$3.99
Pork Shoulder seasoning with Annatto Paste.
Served with onions, cilantro and fresh grilled Pineapples.
Carnitas$3.99
Smoked Pork shulder.
served with onions and cilantro.
Churros$1.99
Churro filled with Mexican caramel ( cajeta ) dusted with sugar and Cinnamon.
More about Taco Land
Taqueria 27 image

TACOS

Taqueria 27

4670 Holladay Village Plaza STE 108, Holladay

Avg 4 (86 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chile-Citrus Carnitas$7.75
Slow roasted Niman Ranch pork, charred tomatillo salsa, pickled onion, and cilantro.
Traditional Guac$9.50
Guacamole with Jalapeño, tomato, red onion, cilantro and lime. Served with Corn tortilla chips and garnished with grilled flour tortilla chips.
Chips and Salsa$3.00
2 HOUSEMADE SALSAS with fresh cooked corn chips
Choice of
chipotle (mild), verde (med),T27 (spicy) and crudo (med).
More about Taqueria 27
Costa Vida - SLC Sugarhouse (Closed) image

 

Costa Vida - SLC Sugarhouse (Closed)

1010 E. 2100 S., Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Sweet Pork Burrito$8.49
More about Costa Vida - SLC Sugarhouse (Closed)
Stella Grill image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Stella Grill

4291 South 900 East, Salt Lake City

Avg 4.1 (1341 reviews)
Takeout
More about Stella Grill
Victor's Restaurant image

 

Victor's Restaurant

1406 South 700 West, Salt Lake City

Avg 4.2 (34 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Victor's Restaurant
ROCTACO image

TACOS

ROCTACO

248 S Edison St, Salt Lake City

Avg 4.5 (156 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
RUDE BULL$4.20
+ Carne Asada
+ Avocado Crema
+ Pickled Red Onions
+ Chipotle Lime Sauce
+ Queso Fresco
+ Fresh Cilantro
+ Handmade Yellow Corn Tortilla
UNCLE AL$3.70
+ Al Pastor Carnitas
+ Ancho Chile Sauce
+ Corn Poblano Salsa
+ Pineapple Mango Salsa
+ Queso Fresco
+ Fresh Cilantro
+ Handmade Yellow Corn Tortilla
Elotes$3.00
+ Grilled Corn
+ Red Chile Lime Sauce
+ Creamy Cilantro Sauce
+ Queso Fresco
More about ROCTACO

