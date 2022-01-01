Salt Lake City Mexican restaurants you'll love
Must-try Mexican restaurants in Salt Lake City
More about Taqueria 27
Taqueria 27
149 E 200 S,, Salt Lake City
|Popular items
|Achiote Marinated Fried Chicken Breast
|$8.00
salsa crudo, avocado, chipotle crema, crumbled queso on corn tortillas.
|Chips and Salsa
|$3.00
2 HOUSEMADE SALSAS with fresh cooked corn chips
Choice of
chipotle (mild), verde (med),T27 (spicy) and crudo (med).
|P.B.L.T.A.
|$7.75
Pork belly that is house smoked, sliced and seared, lettuce, tomato, avocado and jalapeño aioli in T27 flour tortillas.
Taqueria 27
Fashion Place 6154, S Fashion Blvd #2,, Murray
|Popular items
|T27 Donuts
|$7.50
Our take on a churro, fresh fried and dusted with Mexican chocolate sugar with whipped cream and chocolate sauce.
|T27 Style Cobb Salad
|$8.50
Shredded lettuce and cabbage, fresh salsa, jicama, cucumbers, roasted peppers, grilled corn, avocado, crumbled queso
and toasted pumpkin seeds.
Taco Land
499 E 2700 S, South Salt Lake
|Popular items
|Pastor
|$3.99
Pork Shoulder seasoning with Annatto Paste.
Served with onions, cilantro and fresh grilled Pineapples.
|Carnitas
|$3.99
Smoked Pork shulder.
served with onions and cilantro.
|Churros
|$1.99
Churro filled with Mexican caramel ( cajeta ) dusted with sugar and Cinnamon.
TACOS
Taqueria 27
4670 Holladay Village Plaza STE 108, Holladay
|Popular items
|Chile-Citrus Carnitas
|$7.75
Slow roasted Niman Ranch pork, charred tomatillo salsa, pickled onion, and cilantro.
|Traditional Guac
|$9.50
Guacamole with Jalapeño, tomato, red onion, cilantro and lime. Served with Corn tortilla chips and garnished with grilled flour tortilla chips.
Costa Vida - SLC Sugarhouse (Closed)
1010 E. 2100 S., Salt Lake City
|Popular items
|Sweet Pork Burrito
|$8.49
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Stella Grill
4291 South 900 East, Salt Lake City
TACOS
ROCTACO
248 S Edison St, Salt Lake City
|Popular items
|RUDE BULL
|$4.20
+ Carne Asada
+ Avocado Crema
+ Pickled Red Onions
+ Chipotle Lime Sauce
+ Queso Fresco
+ Fresh Cilantro
+ Handmade Yellow Corn Tortilla
|UNCLE AL
|$3.70
+ Al Pastor Carnitas
+ Ancho Chile Sauce
+ Corn Poblano Salsa
+ Pineapple Mango Salsa
+ Queso Fresco
+ Fresh Cilantro
+ Handmade Yellow Corn Tortilla
|Elotes
|$3.00
+ Grilled Corn
+ Red Chile Lime Sauce
+ Creamy Cilantro Sauce
+ Queso Fresco