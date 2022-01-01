Salt Lake City pizza restaurants you'll love
Must-try pizza restaurants in Salt Lake City
More about Robintino's ToGo
Robintino's ToGo
2180 S 700 E, Salt Lake City
|Popular items
|Lasagna with Garlic Bread
|$9.00
Our classic lasagna, served hot and cheesy. One slice of garlic bread included.
|Baked Three-Cheese Macaroni with Garlic Bread
|$9.00
Our delicious new three-cheese macaroni. One slice of garlic bread included.
|Ranch
Our famous ranch dressing pairs perfectly with anything.
More about Este Pizzeria
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Este Pizzeria
156 E 200 S, Salt Lake City
|Popular items
|Garlic Knots
|$6.00
Knots of Fresh Baked Dough, Topped w/ Garlic & Oregano. Served w/ Side of House Made Marinara
|BYO 14” Pizza
|$14.00
Create your own pizza from our list of toppings.
|NY Combo
|$18.00
Classic Topping Combo! Pepperoni, Sausage, Black Olives, Yellow Onions, Fresh Mushroom.
More about Robintino's ToGo
Robintino's ToGo
926 E 5600 South, Salt Lake City
|Popular items
|Small Green Salad
|$7.00
Lettuce, shredded mozzarella, black olives, shredded carrots and cabbage, and a pepperoni on top. Your choice of a 2oz dressing. One slice of garlic bread.
|4 Slices Cheese Bread
|$5.50
Our tasty garlic bread topped with our three-cheese blend, oven baked just for you.
|Lasagna with Garlic Bread
|$9.00
Our classic lasagna, served hot and cheesy. One slice of garlic bread included.
More about Settebello Pizzeria Napoletana
PIZZA
Settebello Pizzeria Napoletana
260 South 200 West, Salt Lake City
|Popular items
|Insalata Grande
|$10.00
Mixed greens, fresh tomatoes, artichoke hearts, kalamata olives, mushrooms, pine nuts, cracked pepper, shave parmigiano, balsamic vinaigrette
|Margherita
|$7.00
Crushed Tomatoes, Mozzarella, Parmigiano, Basil, Oil
|Prosciutto & Fig
|$17.00
Fig Marmalade, Prosciutto Crudo, Mozzarella, Basil, Olio
More about Big Apple Pizzeria
Big Apple Pizzeria
2939 East 3300 South, Millcreek
|Popular items
|9" Single
|$8.50
New York Style Pizza is a thin crust hand-thrown pizza with our signature pizza sauce, whole milk mozzarella cheese and topped with your choice of the finest quality toppings then cooked to perfection in a stone deck pizza oven
|Garlic Knots
|$4.75
6 strips of our delicious pizza dough with garlic butter & lite oregano tied into knots then baked to a golden brown. Topped with melted butter & romano cheese and served with a side marinara sauce.
|16" Large
|$16.00
New York Style Pizza is a thin crust hand-thrown pizza with our signature pizza sauce, whole milk mozzarella cheese and topped with your choice of the finest quality toppings then cooked to perfection in a stone deck pizza oven
More about Este Pizza Sugarhouse
Este Pizza Sugarhouse
2148 South 900 East, Salt Lake City
|Popular items
|Grandma Phi (Specialty)
|Caprese Salad
|$9.00
|Sausage, Red Pepper, & Basil (Specialty)
More about Flatbread Neapolitan Pizzeria
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Flatbread Neapolitan Pizzeria
2121 S McClelland St #109, Salt Lake City
|Popular items
|Quattro Stagioni
(The Four Seasons) Fior di Latte, San Marzano
Pomodoro, Prosciutto Crudo and Calabrese, Fresh Basil, Herbed Portobello Mushrooms, Fresh Parmesan
|Margherita
Fior di Latte, San Marzano Pomodoro, Fresh Basil
|Pepperoni, Sausage and Portobello
All-Natural Italian Sausage,
Cupped Pepperoni, Herbed Portobello, Fior di Latte
More about Victor's Pizza Co
Victor's Pizza Co
545 W 3900 S Suite A, Millcreek
|Popular items
|Royal with Cheese
Marinara w/ Fresh Mozzarella, Sharp Cheddar, Gouda & Parmesan topped with Fresh Basil.
You would dig it the most!
|Vincent
Pulled Chicken & Bacon on our House Ranch or Spicy Ranch.
Bacon tastes good!
|Marsalis Wallace
Pepperoni, Ham, Mushroom, Bell Pepper Mix, Onion, Black Olive on Marinara.
You're gonna find yourself smiling.
More about My Pie Pizza
PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS
My Pie Pizza
4655 S. 2300 E., Holladay
|Popular items
|Margherita
|$9.00
Fresh mozzarella, parmesan, pizza sauce, basil, evoo, sea salt.
|Grandma’s
|$9.00
Garlic and evoo, parmesan, light mozzarella, oregano, marinara sauce, basil.
|Spicy Butcher
|$12.00
White Crust, Fra Diavolo Sauce (Spicy Marinara), Parmesan Cheese, Basil, Fresh Mozzarella, Italian Sausage, Pepperoncini
More about Bricks Corner - SLC
PIZZA
Bricks Corner - SLC
1465 S 700 E, Salt Lake City
|Popular items
|The Brick House
|$18.00
red sauce, pepperoni, mild italian sausage, roasted peppers, red onions, mushrooms, marinated tomatoes
|The Spartichoke
|$18.00
white panna sauce, roasted garlic confit, saute fresh spinach, hearts of artichokes, fresh basil ricotta
|The Corner Margherita
|$17.00
light red Sauce, marinated tomato, tossed arugula, fresh basil ricotta, aged balsamic
More about Diversion
Diversion
535 n 300 w H-104, Salt Lake City
|Popular items
|Old Timer
|$8.99
Hamburger Patty, Cheddar Chz, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Pickle, Ketchup, Mayo, on a Tuscan Bun
|Poutine
|$6.29
Choice of Regular Fries, Sweet Fries, Or Mix, Topped with Cheese Curds and Beef Gravy
|Regular Fries
|$4.29
Fries, With Seasoning, Fry Sauce Available