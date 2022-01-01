Salt Lake City pizza restaurants you'll love

Go
Salt Lake City restaurants
Toast

Must-try pizza restaurants in Salt Lake City

Robintino's ToGo image

 

Robintino's ToGo

2180 S 700 E, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Lasagna with Garlic Bread$9.00
Our classic lasagna, served hot and cheesy. One slice of garlic bread included.
Baked Three-Cheese Macaroni with Garlic Bread$9.00
Our delicious new three-cheese macaroni. One slice of garlic bread included.
Ranch
Our famous ranch dressing pairs perfectly with anything.
More about Robintino's ToGo
Este Pizzeria image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Este Pizzeria

156 E 200 S, Salt Lake City

Avg 4.1 (1042 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Garlic Knots$6.00
Knots of Fresh Baked Dough, Topped w/ Garlic & Oregano. Served w/ Side of House Made Marinara
BYO 14” Pizza$14.00
Create your own pizza from our list of toppings.
NY Combo$18.00
Classic Topping Combo! Pepperoni, Sausage, Black Olives, Yellow Onions, Fresh Mushroom.
More about Este Pizzeria
Robintino's ToGo image

 

Robintino's ToGo

926 E 5600 South, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Small Green Salad$7.00
Lettuce, shredded mozzarella, black olives, shredded carrots and cabbage, and a pepperoni on top. Your choice of a 2oz dressing. One slice of garlic bread.
4 Slices Cheese Bread$5.50
Our tasty garlic bread topped with our three-cheese blend, oven baked just for you.
Lasagna with Garlic Bread$9.00
Our classic lasagna, served hot and cheesy. One slice of garlic bread included.
More about Robintino's ToGo
Settebello Pizzeria Napoletana image

PIZZA

Settebello Pizzeria Napoletana

260 South 200 West, Salt Lake City

Avg 4.5 (885 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Insalata Grande$10.00
Mixed greens, fresh tomatoes, artichoke hearts, kalamata olives, mushrooms, pine nuts, cracked pepper, shave parmigiano, balsamic vinaigrette
Margherita$7.00
Crushed Tomatoes, Mozzarella, Parmigiano, Basil, Oil
Prosciutto & Fig$17.00
Fig Marmalade, Prosciutto Crudo, Mozzarella, Basil, Olio
More about Settebello Pizzeria Napoletana
Big Apple Pizzeria image

 

Big Apple Pizzeria

2939 East 3300 South, Millcreek

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
9" Single$8.50
New York Style Pizza is a thin crust hand-thrown pizza with our signature pizza sauce, whole milk mozzarella cheese and topped with your choice of the finest quality toppings then cooked to perfection in a stone deck pizza oven
Garlic Knots$4.75
6 strips of our delicious pizza dough with garlic butter & lite oregano tied into knots then baked to a golden brown. Topped with melted butter & romano cheese and served with a side marinara sauce.
16" Large$16.00
New York Style Pizza is a thin crust hand-thrown pizza with our signature pizza sauce, whole milk mozzarella cheese and topped with your choice of the finest quality toppings then cooked to perfection in a stone deck pizza oven
More about Big Apple Pizzeria
Este Pizza Sugarhouse image

 

Este Pizza Sugarhouse

2148 South 900 East, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Grandma Phi (Specialty)
Caprese Salad$9.00
Sausage, Red Pepper, & Basil (Specialty)
More about Este Pizza Sugarhouse
Flatbread Neapolitan Pizzeria image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Flatbread Neapolitan Pizzeria

2121 S McClelland St #109, Salt Lake City

Avg 4.5 (1250 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Quattro Stagioni
(The Four Seasons) Fior di Latte, San Marzano
Pomodoro, Prosciutto Crudo and Calabrese, Fresh Basil, Herbed Portobello Mushrooms, Fresh Parmesan
Margherita
Fior di Latte, San Marzano Pomodoro, Fresh Basil
Pepperoni, Sausage and Portobello
All-Natural Italian Sausage,
Cupped Pepperoni, Herbed Portobello, Fior di Latte
More about Flatbread Neapolitan Pizzeria
Victor's Pizza Co image

 

Victor's Pizza Co

545 W 3900 S Suite A, Millcreek

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Royal with Cheese
Marinara w/ Fresh Mozzarella, Sharp Cheddar, Gouda & Parmesan topped with Fresh Basil.
You would dig it the most!
Vincent
Pulled Chicken & Bacon on our House Ranch or Spicy Ranch.
Bacon tastes good!
Marsalis Wallace
Pepperoni, Ham, Mushroom, Bell Pepper Mix, Onion, Black Olive on Marinara.
You're gonna find yourself smiling.
More about Victor's Pizza Co
My Pie Pizza image

PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS

My Pie Pizza

4655 S. 2300 E., Holladay

Avg 4.6 (744 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Margherita$9.00
Fresh mozzarella, parmesan, pizza sauce, basil, evoo, sea salt.
Grandma’s$9.00
Garlic and evoo, parmesan, light mozzarella, oregano, marinara sauce, basil.
Spicy Butcher$12.00
White Crust, Fra Diavolo Sauce (Spicy Marinara), Parmesan Cheese, Basil, Fresh Mozzarella, Italian Sausage, Pepperoncini
More about My Pie Pizza
Bricks Corner - SLC image

PIZZA

Bricks Corner - SLC

1465 S 700 E, Salt Lake City

Avg 4.5 (164 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
The Brick House$18.00
red sauce, pepperoni, mild italian sausage, roasted peppers, red onions, mushrooms, marinated tomatoes
The Spartichoke$18.00
white panna sauce, roasted garlic confit, saute fresh spinach, hearts of artichokes, fresh basil ricotta
The Corner Margherita$17.00
light red Sauce, marinated tomato, tossed arugula, fresh basil ricotta, aged balsamic
More about Bricks Corner - SLC
Diversion image

 

Diversion

535 n 300 w H-104, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Old Timer$8.99
Hamburger Patty, Cheddar Chz, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Pickle, Ketchup, Mayo, on a Tuscan Bun
Poutine$6.29
Choice of Regular Fries, Sweet Fries, Or Mix, Topped with Cheese Curds and Beef Gravy
Regular Fries$4.29
Fries, With Seasoning, Fry Sauce Available
More about Diversion

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Salt Lake City

Burritos

Tacos

Chicken Sandwiches

Cheeseburgers

Reuben

Quesadillas

Mozzarella Sticks

Chili

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Salt Lake City to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)

Sugar House

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Central City

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

City of South Salt Lake

No reviews yet

East Central

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

East Millcreek

No reviews yet
Map

More near Salt Lake City to explore

Park City

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Draper

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Sandy

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

South Jordan

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Midvale

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Bountiful

No reviews yet

Herriman

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

West Jordan

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Riverton

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Ogden

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Provo

Avg 4.7 (14 restaurants)

Logan

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Burley

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Blackfoot

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Twin Falls

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (434 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (235 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston