Salt Lake City salad spots you'll love

Salt Lake City restaurants
Toast

Must-try salad spots in Salt Lake City

Pulp Lifestyle Kitchen - Liberty image

 

Pulp Lifestyle Kitchen - Liberty

439 East 900 South, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Sano$10.50
grilled chicken, honey jalapeño glaze, roasted sweet potato, corn, black beans, scallions, cotija, cilantro, fresh lime, house-made salsa, pulp hash
House Burger$9.00
sautéed mushrooms, caramelized onions, hummus, tomato, arugula, oat bun
Breakfast Bagel$7.50
turkey sausage, sharp cheddar, smashed avocado, cage-free egg on a whole wheat bagel
Pulp Lifestyle Kitchen - Liberty
Mr. Charlie’s image

WRAPS • SALADS • CHICKEN • WAFFLES

Mr. Charlie’s

554 W 4500 S, Murray

Avg 4.6 (849 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Classic Wrap$8.99
Fresh Tortilla, Melted Cheese, 3 Fingers, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles, Sauce served with your choice of Fries or Slaw
Classic Po' Boy$8.99
3 Fingers, Lettuce, Sliced Tomatoes, Pickles, Sauce on a Fresh Roll served with your choice of Fries or Slaw
The Snack$7.49
3 Fingers, 1 Sauce and Texas Toast
Mr. Charlie's
Even Stevens Sandwiches image

 

Even Stevens Sandwiches

200 South 414 East, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Turkey Day$10.25
Turkey, Havarti, cran-peño jelly, slow roasted tomato spread, cucumbers, greens, French bread
Kids Cold Turkey & Cheese$4.95
Sliced turkey, cheddar, mayo, French (not grilled)
Kids Grilled Ham & Cheese$4.95
Cheddar cheese, Ham, brioche
Even Stevens Sandwiches
Even Stevens Sandwiches image

BURRITOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Even Stevens Sandwiches

1346 E Fort Union Blvd, Cottonwood Heights

Avg 4.8 (4421 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
BLT Chopped$9.75
BLT Chopped: Chopped iceberg, chopped bacon, gorgonzola, avocado, grape toma-toes, kettle chips, cracked black pepper, ranch dressing.
Kids Mac & Cheese$4.95
Elbow macaroni, creamy cheddar cheese sauce
Morrissey (Vegan)$9.75
Our delicious Vegan burrito is back! Loaded with tots, roasted red pepper & red onion mix, soyrizo, house vin and spinach. Served with a side of salsa morita.
Even Stevens Sandwiches
Even Stevens Sandwiches image

BURRITOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Even Stevens Sandwiches

2030 South 900 East, Salt Lake City

Avg 4.6 (399 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Kids Cold Turkey & Cheese$4.95
Sliced turkey, cheddar, mayo, French (not grilled)
Sprang Chicken$11.25
Roasted chicken, provolone, bacon, avocado, tomatoes, cucum-bers, greens, honey mustard, wheat ciabatta.
Morrissey (Vegan)$9.75
Our delicious Vegan burrito is back! Loaded with tots, roasted red pepper & red onion mix, soyrizo, house vin and spinach. Served with a side of salsa morita.
Even Stevens Sandwiches
Costa Vida - SLC Sugarhouse (Closed) image

 

Costa Vida - SLC Sugarhouse (Closed)

1010 E. 2100 S., Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Sweet Pork Burrito$8.49
Costa Vida - SLC Sugarhouse (Closed)

